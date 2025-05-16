AMP Bank App review: finally, banking that prioritises user experience

Clunky interfaces, confusing navigation, and feature bloat have long plagued the digital banking experience, especially when you’re just trying to do the basics. But that tide is starting to turn.

With a wave of new digital players and a fresh approach from existing institutions, banking apps are finally feeling more like the tools they should’ve been all along: simple, focused, and actually easy to use.

Clean break, clean interface

Launched in early March, AMP Bank’s new app is one of the more notable local examples. Separate from the long-running My AMP app, this new standalone app isn’t just a reskin, it’s a complete rethink. And for users who’ve had their fill of bloated apps with tabs they never touch, that’s welcome news.

Rather than try to do everything, the AMP Bank app focuses on what most people need day to day: checking balances, making fast transfers, viewing transaction history, and managing a straightforward everyday transaction or business account. It’s clean, quick, and avoids the “digital Swiss army knife” approach that’s become all too common in legacy banking apps.