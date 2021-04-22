Australia’s best life insurance for April 2025

While it can be unpleasant to think about, planning ahead in case you become ill, are unable to work, or pass away unexpectedly is a common way to ensure the financial security of your family and loved ones. Life insurance can help you prepare financially for the unexpected.

What is the best life insurance?

The best life insurance includes the appropriate level of coverage at an affordable premium. If you don’t know how much coverage you need or where to compare life insurance policies, Mozo is here to help.

Our dedicated team of analysts trawl a wide range of life insurance policies each year to find the best options worthy of a Mozo Experts Choice Life Insurance Award^.

In 2024, our Mozo Expert judges carefully assessed pricing and policy information from 15 Australian life insurance providers to find the best life insurance, income protection, and trauma cover. Only the best life insurance providers received awards for their standout coverages.

"As we face growing financial pressures, taking out life insurance can be a proactive way to ensure your family is taken care of financially in the event that you become terminally ill or pass away,” said AJ Duncanson, Mozo Experts Choice Awards Judge and Director of Data and Compliance.

“Discussing life insurance can be a touchy subject, but with the rising cost of living, securing a solid policy and planning for the “what if” is more crucial than ever.”

We’ve detailed the winning life insurance providers and policies below across our Exceptional Value and Exceptional Quality award categories.