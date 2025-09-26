Welcome to this week's Mozo Money Moves, where we break down the key shifts in finance and banking. Inflation is on the rise again, reshaping expectations around potential RBA rate cuts, with a pause now looking likely ahead of next week’s cash rate call. In personal loans, we compare the Commonwealth Bank and OurMoneyMarket to see who comes out on top. We also highlight the lowest fixed home loan rates currently available on Mozo’s database, as smaller lenders edge ahead of the Big Four. Plus, we reveal the winners of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for insurance and the latest superannuation performance results. Let’s dive right in. Inflation surge dims chances of September RBA rate cut New inflation data has rattled market expectations for further Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cuts, raising doubts that the easing cycle has room to continue. A stronger-than-expected monthly inflation print has prompted markets to pull back pricing for a future cut. Historically, central banks are loath to cut rates amid persistent inflation, fearing it could reignite price pressures. In Australia’s case, this latest inflation uptick may encourage the RBA to adopt a pause. For September’s rate call, the probability leans toward a hold rather than a cut. Bond markets quickly realigned: yields adjusted, and fixed income pricing has begun to reflect a scenario of tighter monetary policy. The Big Four banks are also in agreement, each declaring a hold for September. It seems likely that we’re at the tail end of the current rate-cutting cycle but domestic stats – including jobs numbers, wages, GDP, AUD pairs and inflation figures – plus wider, global economic conditions will weigh heavily on future RBA cash rate decisions. Don’t wait for the bank to reduce your home loan, give yourself a rate cut by refinancing.

CBA vs OurMoneyMarket: personal loans showdown As part of Mozo’s ongoing versus series, we’ve published a number of head-to-head analysis of providers. Australia’s personal loan space can be quite competitive. This week we have the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) vs OurMoneyMarket (OMM). CBA can lend up to $120,000 (for secured car loans) supported by brand recognition and a redraw facility for extra repayments. On the other hand, OMM offers fixed-rate personal loans ranging from $5,000 to $75,000 (or up to $100,000 for home improvements), with no ongoing fees, no early exit charges, and a fully online approval process. Its simplicity and fee transparency are central to its appeal. Critically, the decision between the two depends on individual borrower profiles, including credit history, borrowing needs, and comfort with digital-only vs full-service lenders. It’s sensible to look beyond headline rates and compare comparison rates, fees, and flexibility (redraw, extra repayments) when assessing loan offers. Borrowers can search and compare multiple lenders across different categories on Mozo.

Lowest fixed home loan rates this week Fixed-rate home loan pricing remains in a delicate phase. After months of declines, Mozo’s latest analysis suggests the era of substantial cuts may be drawing to a close. Meanwhile, major banks are stepping up their competition. In mid-September 2025, the Commonwealth Bank launched a 2-year fixed rate below 5% in the ongoing battle for market share. Yet smaller lenders continue to push the envelope. Many customer-owned banks and mutuals are offering headline rates under 4.75%, underscoring the competitive pressure on the Big Four. Below is a snapshot of the lowest fixed home loan offers on Mozo’s database that are currently available to owner occupiers. Lowest fixed home loan rates Term Lender Product Interest rate (p.a.) Comparison rate* (p.a.) 2 Years

Pacific Mortgage Group

Fixed Home Loan

4.64%

5.06%

1 Year

BCU Bank

Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.65%

5.43%

1 Year

P&N Bank

Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.65%

5.48%

1 Year

SWSbank

Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.69%

4.73%

2 Years

Australian Mutual Bank

Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.74%

5.98%

source: mozo.com.au as at 26 September 2025, leading fixed rates for owner occupier, principal & interest home loans at $500,000, excluding first home buyer, essential worker and 'green' home loans with environmentally friendly requirements.

*WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.



2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards: insurance providers The results of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for car insurance, home insurance and landlord insurance were announced this week, with Budget Direct, NRMA Insurance, and AAMI securing the highest honours in their respective categories. Budget Direct was recognised as ‘Australia’s Best Value Insurer’, an award that highlights its commitment to providing policies with competitive pricing. Meanwhile, NRMA Insurance was named ‘Australia’s Best Quality Insurer’, acknowledging the extensive features and comprehensive coverage of its offerings. AAMI also took a top honour, winning the title of ‘Australia’s Best Home Insurer’. Several other providers demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple categories. Suncorp had a strong showing, receiving numerous ‘Exceptional Quality’ awards for its car, home, and landlord insurance products. AAMI, in addition to its major win, was also a consistent winner in the ‘Exceptional Value’ and ‘Exceptional Quality’ categories for both car and home insurance. Other standout performers included ING and QBE, who were recognised for their impressive range of products across home and landlord insurance. The Mozo Experts Choice Awards, judged by a panel of Mozo's in-house experts, were created to help Australians find better value financial products. This year’s winners offer policies that potentially deliver real savings. An analysis of quotes from over 8,000 car insurance scenarios from July 2025 found award-winning policies could cut around $230 off annual premiums, compared with the average premium of all policies in the awards category. For home insurance, Mozo winners were $519 cheaper on average across 5,000 scenarios.

2025 super gains highlight big winners – but risks lurk Superannuation funds have had a strong run in 2025, driven by concentrated gains in major stocks that dominate fund portfolios. While many balanced funds are posting above-average returns, a heavy tilt toward a few names increases volatility and risk if sentiment changes. Even during headwinds, such as trade tension headlines, some funds have held up well, owing to broader diversification or strong capital management. But the message is clear: outperformance in 2025 may not be evenly distributed across all fund types or options. For most members, it’s sensible to maintain a long-term strategy rooted in your risk tolerance and time horizon, rather than chasing last year’s winners. Sudden shifts in market dynamics can reverse fortunes quickly. Investors should scrutinise fees, investment options, and their desired fund’s Target Market Determination (TMD), which defines who the product is suited for. These structural details matter over time. Importantly, past performance is no guarantee of future gains.

HBF health insurance wins praise for claims service For a limited time, new HBF members can get up to 12 weeks free cover over 26 months, plus a gift card valued up to $200 when joining eligible hospital and extras cover. T&Cs apply. With more than 80 years experience and a not-for-profit model, HBF maintains that it prioritises members over shareholders. Australian consumers seem to agree – declaring HBF the people’s champ, with the insurer taking out not one, but two Mozo People’s Choice Awards in 2025. However, making a decision about health insurance shouldn't be based solely on popularity. The devil is in the details. It’s essential to consider a range of different factors, including fees, extras and benefits, coverage limits, claim approval speeds, provider networks, wait times, and support services for chronic illnesses. Policies aren’t designed as a one-size-fits-all model. Before deciding on a policy consider the terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits.

“Bestie Tax” hits Aussies hard: silent debt costs $1,600 A new study by PayPal Australia highlights the surprising financial toll of avoiding money talks with friends and family. Dubbed the “Bestie Tax,” the report estimates that many Australians unwittingly lose over $1,600 each by letting debts or shared costs go unaddressed. The research finds that social discomfort around discussing money causes many to absorb unpaid amounts silently, rather than insist on repayment. Over time, these sums add up. Younger generations, especially Gen Z, are most vulnerable. The study shows they are more likely to shy from confrontation and let the tabs linger. As a means of mitigation, the use of neutral digital tools (bill-splitting apps, reminders and payment links) can help to depersonalise the request for money and reduce awkwardness. More importantly, normalising open financial conversations can preserve relationships and prevent money coming between friendships or family networks.

Over 55's sitting on spare rooms as downsizing stalls A new realestate.com.au and GemLife report shows many older Australians are living in homes far larger than they need. By 2050, more than a third of the population will be aged 55 or over, yet downsizing remains limited. The research found 80 percent of over-55 households are one or two people, but 85 percent still have at least two spare bedrooms. One in five have three or more unused rooms, while nearly 40 percent of new builds in recent years have been four-bedroom houses. Top motivations for downsizing include seeking lower-maintenance living (34 percent) and preparing for retirement (29 percent). Other drivers were lifestyle improvements, wealth creation and proximity to family. Key barriers are also clear: 31 percent worry about the hassle of moving, 24 percent feel emotionally tied to their home and 23 percent can’t find a smaller property that suits them. The findings highlight a significant mismatch between demand and supply, with many older Australians ready to downsize but struggling to overcome practical and emotional hurdles.