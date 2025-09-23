Commonwealth Bank vs OurMoneyMarket: personal loans
When it comes to borrowing money, personal loans aren’t all cut from the same cloth. Rates, fees and flexibility can differ significantly depending on the lender, and what looks like a good deal on paper may shift once you factor in your own credit profile and circumstances.
Commonwealth Bank (CBA) is one of Australia's largest and most well-known banks. CommBank operates with a huge network of branches and a strong digital presence, giving customers a choice between in-person service and convenient online banking.
OurMoneyMarket (OMM) is an online lender in Australia that offers personal loans as an alternative to traditional banks. In simple terms, they provide fixed-rate loans for various purposes, like buying a car or renovating your home. They aim to make the process quick and easy by handling everything online and giving you a fast decision.
Both OMM and CBA use a form of risk-based pricing. This means that a borrower's credit profile and financial position influences the interest rate they receive. At least 50% of CBA’s personal loan customers receive an interest rate of 16% or lower. This is known as the representative rate, and it is based on a $30,000 unsecured loan over a five-year term.
Here’s a side-by-side breakdown of what each lender offers.
At a glance: Commonwealth Bank vs OurMoneyMarket
|
Feature
|
Commonwealth Bank
|
OurMoneyMarket
|
Loan types
|Fixed rate (unsecured and secured), variable rate (unsecured)
|Fixed rate, unsecured and secured
|
Interest rate* range
|7.00% - 22.00% p.a. (unsecured)
6.29% - 10.29% p.a. (secured car loans)
|6.28% - 18.99% p.a. (secured or unsecured)
|
Comparison rate range
|8.05% - 23.29% p.a. (unsecured)
7.71% - 11.66% p.a. (secured car loans)
|6.28% - 21.78% p.a. (secured or unsecured)
|
Loan amount
|$4,000 - $50,000 (unsecured)
$4,000 - $120,000 (secured car loans)
|$5,000 - $100,000 depending on the loan purpose.
|
Loan term
|1 - 7 years
|1 - 7 years
|
Establishment fee
|$0 - $250 (varies by product and offer – waived on variable rate personal loans for applications made and funded between 19 August to 10 October 2025)
|0% - 6% of loan amount (based on application assessment. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term)
|
Ongoing fees
|$15 monthly loan service fee
|$0
|
Extra repayments
|Unlimited, no fee (variable rate)
Early repayment adjustment fee may apply (fixed rate)
|Unlimited, no fee
|
Redraw facility
|Yes (variable rate only)
|No
|
Application process
|Online, in-branch or over the phone
|100% online, with conditional quote that won’t affect credit score
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
- Fixed
- Interest rate from
-
7.00
%
p.a.
to22.00 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
8.41
%
p.a.
to23.29 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Interest rate
-
7.00
%
p.a.
to22.00 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
8.41
%
p.a.
to23.29 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$250
- Monthly fee
-
$15.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
May be payable at cost
- Minimum loan amount
-
$4,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Receive $1,500 for CommBank Yello Gold & Diamond customers ($750 for all other customers). Commbank homeowners can secure a discounted rate of 3.99% p.a. (3.99% p.a.comp rate*) on eligible energy-efficient purchases, along with establishment fee waiver.
Read reviews and learn more about Commonwealth Bank personal loans
-
Low Rate Personal Loan
- Exceptional Credit, $5,000 - $75,000, or up to $100,000 for eligible purposes
- Interest rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
Competitive low rates for borrowers with exceptional credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000 (or up to $100K for home improvements or car loans); no monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.
- Interest rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rate for Exceptional Credit. Upfront fee varies from 0% to 6% of the loan amount and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
- Other benefits
-
Loan amounts up to $100,000 are available for vehicle purchase or home improvement purposes.
Loan example: side-by-side
Using Mozo’s personal loan repayment calculator, we crunched the numbers on a $20,000 unsecured fixed-rate loan over 5 years. The table below outlines the best-case scenario for a borrower with excellent credit, comparing the total costs and fees.
|
Feature
|
Commonwealth Bank
|
OurMoneyMarket
|
Initial loan amount
|$20,000
|$20,000
|
Lowest interest rate
|7.00% p.a. (comparison rate* 8.05% p.a.) for customers with excellent credit
|6.28% p.a. (comparison rate* 6.28% p.a.) for customers with excellent credit
|
Establishment fee
|$250 (flat fee)
|$0 for excellent credit customers
|
Monthly service fees
|$15
|$0
|
Calculated monthly repayments
|$396
|$389
|
Total interest paid
|$3,761
|$3,356
|
Total cost of loan, including principal
|$24,911
|$23,356
At the best available rates, OMM proves to be the cheaper option. While CBA's interest rate is competitive, factoring in the rate difference, its ongoing monthly service fee and establishment fee add a total of $1,555 to the cost of the loan, making it a costlier option over the 5-year term. OMM's no-fee structure for its best-rated borrowers gives it a clear advantage in this scenario.
The fine print: a deeper look
Interest rates and comparison rates
OMM uses risk-based pricing, meaning the rate you’re offered depends on your individual credit profile. Borrowers with a strong credit history may access rates starting from 6.28% p.a. (comparison rate* 6.28% p.a.), while those with weaker profiles could face higher rates up to 18.99% p.a. (comparison rate* 21.78% p.a.).
CBA also tailors its personal loan rates to a borrower’s credit history. Its unsecured loan rates range from 7.00% p.a. to 22.00% p.a. (comparison rate* 8.05% - 23.29% p.a.), while its secured car loans sit between 6.29% p.a. and 10.29% p.a. (comparison rate* 7.71% - 11.66% p.a.) CBA also provides a variable rate option, which may move with market conditions.
Fees and charges
Fee structures vary between the two lenders. OMM charges an establishment fee between 0% and 6% of the loan amount, rolled into the loan balance, but it doesn’t charge ongoing fees.
CBA’s establishment fee can be up to $250 depending on the product and offer, and its loans carry a $15 monthly service fee.
Flexibility
CBA’s variable rate personal loan includes a redraw facility, giving borrowers the ability to access any extra repayments made. Its fixed rate loan allows extra repayments but may apply an early repayment adjustment if you pay out the loan early.
OMM doesn’t offer a redraw facility but does allow unlimited extra repayments without penalty.
Loan amounts and types
OMM offers unsecured loans up to $100,000 – depending on the purpose – while CBA’s unsecured loans are capped at $50,000. Both lenders also offer secured options, with CBA allowing borrowing up to $120,000.
Application process
OMM operates entirely online, offering a conditional quote without impacting your credit score. CBA accepts applications online, in branch or over the phone, which may suit borrowers who prefer different service channels.
OurMoneyMarket vs Commonwealth Bank: summary
The differences between OMM and CBA personal loans come down to structure, fees and flexibility. OMM may suit borrowers who value a fully online process and no ongoing charges, while CBA’s variable rate option with a redraw facility may appeal to those who want more flexibility or prefer dealing with a major bank.
Ultimately, the loan you’re offered will depend on your credit history and financial position. Comparing the features, fees and rates across lenders is an important step before applying.
Note: The information in this article is correct as at 23 September, 2025.
*WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The comparison rates displayed are calculated based on a loan of $30,000 for a term of 5 years or a loan of $10,000 for a term of 3 years as indicated, based on monthly principal and interest repayments.
Personal loan comparisons on Mozo
-
Promoted
Express Personal Loan
- Secured
- Interest rate from
-
16.95
%
p.a.
to29.95 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
32.99
%
p.a.
to45.5 % p.a.Based on $10,000 over 3 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$713
Access fast finance on loans from $3,000 to $25,000 with a Jacaranda Finance Personal Loan. Terms from 25-36 months. Check if you qualify with no impact on your credit score. Enjoy a speedy, online approval.
- Interest rate
-
16.95
%
p.a.
to29.95 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
32.99
%
p.a.
to45.5 % p.a.Based on $10,000 over 3 years
- Upfront fees
-
$1,190
- Monthly fee
-
$26.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$3,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$25,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
2 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
3 Years
- Security required
-
Various, Vehicle
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Application fee from $125 to $1,190. Additional Risk Fee of $0 to $995 applies. Minimum loan term is 25 months.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Jacaranda Finance personal loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Low Rate Personal Loan
- Exceptional Credit, $5,000 - $75,000, or up to $100,000 for eligible purposes
- Interest rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$611
Competitive low rates for borrowers with exceptional credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000 (or up to $100K for home improvements or car loans); no monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.
- Interest rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rate for Exceptional Credit. Upfront fee varies from 0% to 6% of the loan amount and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
- Other benefits
-
Loan amounts up to $100,000 are available for vehicle purchase or home improvement purposes.
-
Low Rate Personal Loan
- Exceptional Credit, $5,000 - $75,000, or up to $100,000 for eligible purposes
- Interest rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$611
Competitive low rates for borrowers with exceptional credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000 (or up to $100K for home improvements or car loans); no monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.
- Interest rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rate for Exceptional Credit. Upfront fee varies from 0% to 6% of the loan amount and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
- Other benefits
-
Loan amounts up to $100,000 are available for vehicle purchase or home improvement purposes.
-
Secured Personal Loan
- Exceptional Credit, $5,000-$75,000 or up to $100,000 for eligible purposes
- Interest rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$611
Get a secured personal loan with competitive low rates for borrowers with exceptional credit. A simple fixed interest rate that can be repaid weekly, fortnightly or monthly, over 1 to 7 years (10 years for Green Loans). Managed entirely online, at any time. No monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Quick and easy, 100% online application. Establishment fees apply.
- Interest rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Vehicle
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rate for Exceptional Credit. Upfront fee varies from 0% to 6% of the loan amount and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
- Other benefits
-
Loan amounts up to $100,000 are available for vehicle purchase or home improvement purposes.
-
Express Personal Loan
- Secured
- Interest rate from
-
16.95
%
p.a.
to29.95 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
32.99
%
p.a.
to45.5 % p.a.Based on $10,000 over 3 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$713
Access fast finance on loans from $3,000 to $25,000 with a Jacaranda Finance Personal Loan. Terms from 25-36 months. Check if you qualify with no impact on your credit score. Enjoy a speedy, online approval.
- Interest rate
-
16.95
%
p.a.
to29.95 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
32.99
%
p.a.
to45.5 % p.a.Based on $10,000 over 3 years
- Upfront fees
-
$1,190
- Monthly fee
-
$26.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$3,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$25,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
2 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
3 Years
- Security required
-
Various, Vehicle
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Application fee from $125 to $1,190. Additional Risk Fee of $0 to $995 applies. Minimum loan term is 25 months.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Jacaranda Finance personal loansGo to site
Your selected personal loans
* WARNING: The Comparison Rate combines the lender's interest rate, fees and charges into a single rate to show the true cost of a personal loan. The comparison rates displayed are calculated based on a loan of $30,000 for a term of 5 years or a loan of $10,000 for a term of 3 years as indicated, based on monthly principal and interest repayments, on a secured basis for secured loans and an unsecured basis for unsecured loans. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may inﬂuence the cost of the loan.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Personal Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.