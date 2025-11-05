How two travellers funded the same $8,000 holiday – and who came out ahead
Sun-soaked terraces, slow lunches, late nights… a few carefree weeks away sounds ideal. But before you book those non-refundable fares, you’ll need to decide how to pay for your getaway.
To test how funding choices can shape the true cost of travel, let’s look at a comparative scenario. Sarah and Nick are taking the same holiday, but their approach to paying is different: one locks in certainty with a personal loan, while the other chases rewards with a credit card.
Two ways to pay for the same trip
Both travellers budget $8,000 each.
Sarah has excellent credit and selects a fixed-rate $8,000 Harmoney unsecured personal loan over three years at 5.76% p.a. (comparison rate* 6.55% p.a.). The monthly repayments are predictable and there’s a set end date if she makes them all on time.
Nick opts for ANZ’s Rewards Platinum credit card. He’s approved for a $10,000 limit with 44 interest-free days, provided he pays the balance in full each month. He’ll receive 60,000 Velocity Points after spending $3,500 on eligible purchases within the first three months from approval, plus $50 cashback to his card. He’ll also earn ANZ Rewards Points on eligible purchases.
His plan: collect the frequent flyer and rewards points, utilise the flexibility, and pay it off fast.
Spending in real time
The trip itself is sensational, but the reality of the costs are immediate.
Sarah gets her $8,000 upfront and starts repaying $260 a month, even while she’s away.
Nick swipes his credit card for flights, hotels, meals and experiences, racking up rewards points while drawing down his credit limit. He receives his first statement after he returns. Nick can affordably pay around $1,000 a month over the next three months but because he didn’t repay the total owed during the interest-free period, the annual percentage rate (APR) has kicked in.
Now, he's adding to his debt.
The cost comparison – personal loan vs credit card
Let’s examine the numbers to see how their borrowing choices stack up:
|Feature
|Sarah’s personal loan
|Nick’s rewards credit card
|
Funds
|$8,000 received within 24 hours of loan acceptance
|$10,000 credit limit available immediately after approval
|
Total spend
|$8,000
|$8,000
|
Monthly repayments
|$259.94/month (including establishment fee)
|Interest-free if paid in full by the due date of first statement – Nick only pays $1,000/month for the first three months
|
Fees
|Establishment fee of $575 (added to loan balance)
|Annual fee of $149
|
Interest rate
|5.76% p.a., fixed
|20.99% p.a. APR, variable
|
Interest-free period
|None
|Up to 44 days
|
Repayment period
|36 months
|3 months
|
Features
|Predictable repayments
|Rewards points; flexible repayments – but costly if interest-free period elapses
|
Total costs (not including repayments)
|$1,357.84 (includes interest and fees)
|$478.69 (includes annual fee, accrued interest and $50 cashback)
Note: This example is for illustrative purposes only. Actual costs and features may differ depending on the products and individual circumstances.
Sarah budgeted her repayments, while Nick’s flexibility may have come at a cost.
Balance transfer twist
After making three initial payments totalling $3,000 Nick realises his interest costs are piling up and he can no longer afford the same payments. In order to reduce his payments, he decides to switch to NAB’s Low Rate credit card, offering 0% p.a. balance transfer for the first 12 months. However, there’s a $59 annual fee and 3% transfer fee (calculated on the balance owed).
By transferring the remaining balance of $5,478.69, Nick can pay down his debt without accruing any interest, provided he makes sufficient repayments on time and avoids any new purchases he can't affordably pay off during the interest-free period.
Balance transfer to the rescue: post-holiday repayment strategy
|Nick’s balance transfer credit card
|
Balance transferred
|$5,478.69 ($3,000 initial repayments + fees and interest charges)
|
Transfer fee
|3% of balance = $164.36
|
Annual fee
|$59 per annum
|
Interest rate (BT period)
|0% p.a. for 12 months
|
Monthly repayments
|$475.17/month (to clear all debt in 12 months)
|
Conditions
|Make minimum repayments on time, no new purchases
|
Outcome
|More affordable repayments strategy
|
Total costs
|$223.36
How to avoid holiday debt traps
Sarah’s personal loan offered certainty from day one: predictable repayments of under $260 a month over a fixed three year period. Her total cost for the $8k trip came to $9,357.84, making it a straightforward, budget-friendly option. If she’d decided to make free extra repayments, she would have paid down her loan faster and cheaper.
Nick’s approach was riskier. He used a credit card, chasing rewards points and flexibility. He started with $1,000 monthly repayments for the first three months, then switched to paying less than half that ($475.17) per month on a limited time interest-free balance transfer card to reduce the size of his payments and eliminate any further interest charges.
Alternatively, if Nick had been able to continue to make $1,000 monthly repayments on the ANZ credit card, he would have been able to clear his debt in just nine months but would have paid $108.79 more in interest. If he’d stuck with ANZ but reduced his payments to $475 per month, his total costs on top of the principal would have been approximately $1,172.
Switching cards early also meant he missed out on 20,000 extra bonus Velocity Points, which required him to keep his ANZ rewards card for at least 15 months. Still, by moving to a balance transfer card and sticking to his repayment plan, Nick ended up paying $655.79 less than Sarah overall and cleared his debt 21 months sooner, while keeping his accrued rewards points.
However, his monthly repayments were nearly double those of Sarah’s and, depending on his financial circumstances, this may have put pressure on his cash flow and monthly budget.
Comparing debt repayment strategies
|Traveller
|Funding method & strategy
|Monthly repayments
|Repayment period
|Total cost (including interest/fees)
|
Sarah
|Personal loan (fixed-rate)
|$260
|3 years
|$1,357.84 (on top of the $8,000 principal)
|
Nick
|Credit card + NAB balance transfer
|3 months at $1,000, then 12 months at $475.17
|15 months (3 months with ANZ + 12 months with NAB)
|$702.05 (on top of the $8,000 principal)
|
Nick – Alternative 1
|Credit card (stayed with ANZ and maintained same repayments)
|$1,000
|9 months
|$810.84 (on top of the $8,000 principal)
|
Nick – Alternative 2
|Credit card (stayed with ANZ but lowered repayments)
|$475.17
|16 months
|$1,172.26 (on top of the $8,000 principal)
What's the best way to pay for a holiday?
The most stress-free approach to any holiday is to save up the full amount and pay upfront. This guarantees you'll pay no interest charges and prevents the post-holiday debt hangover.
However, if that's not possible both strategies above can be effective, depending on your repayment habits. If you value structure and predictability, a personal loan can help you stay on track and avoid surprises. If you’re confident you can manage spending and repayments, using a credit card to realise points bonuses or utilising a balance transfer might be suitable.
It’s also important to remember that there are often several options available for you to change your repayment size, frequency and interest charges over the course of your debt obligation. The real challenge begins once the holiday ends and the repayments start rolling in.
Find the right personal loan or credit card for your holiday
Personal loan comparisons on Mozo
-
Promoted
Unsecured Personal Loan
- Fixed
- Interest rate from
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$608
Borrow up to $50,000 unsecured. Perfect if you earn more than $22,100 p.a. and have good to excellent credit. Multi-year winner of Mozo’s Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Award, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025^'
- Interest rate
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
2 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rates based on borrower with excellent credit score. Maximum 3 year term for loan amounts $8,000 or less.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about NOW Finance personal loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Express Personal Loan
- Secured
- Interest rate from
-
16.95
%
p.a.
to29.95 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
32.99
%
p.a.
to45.5 % p.a.Based on $10,000 over 3 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$713
Access fast finance on loans from $3,000 to $25,000 with a Jacaranda Finance Personal Loan. Terms from 25-36 months. Check if you qualify with no impact on your credit score. Enjoy a speedy, online approval.
- Interest rate
-
16.95
%
p.a.
to29.95 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
32.99
%
p.a.
to45.5 % p.a.Based on $10,000 over 3 years
- Upfront fees
-
$1,190
- Monthly fee
-
$26.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$3,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$25,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
2 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
3 Years
- Security required
-
Various, Vehicle
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Application fee from $125 to $1,190. Additional Risk Fee of $0 to $995 applies. Minimum loan term is 25 months.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Jacaranda Finance personal loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Low Rate Personal Loan
- Exceptional Credit, $5,000 - $75,000, or up to $100,000 for eligible purposes
- Interest rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$611
Competitive low rates for borrowers with exceptional credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000 (or up to $100K for home improvements or car loans); no monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.
- Interest rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rate for Exceptional Credit. Upfront fee varies from 0% to 6% of the loan amount and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
- Other benefits
-
Loan amounts up to $100,000 are available for vehicle purchase or home improvement purposes.
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
- Fixed
- Interest rate from
-
5.76
%
p.a.
to24.03 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
5.76
%
p.a.
to24.52 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$606
Fast, easy and 100% online, this is a low cost loan with no ongoing fees or extra repayment penalties. It's perfect for savvy borrowers with great credit. If you’re over 18 and earn above $30,000, you could qualify (other eligibility criteria may apply).
- Interest rate
-
5.76
%
p.a.
to24.03 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
5.76
%
p.a.
to24.52 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$275
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$2,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$100,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
3 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Establishment fee is added to the loan amount and interest is charged on the total amount.
- Other benefits
-
Establishment fee is $0 for customers that qualify for the lowest rate, and $295 for everyone else.
Read reviews and learn more about Harmoney personal loansGo to site
-
Debt Consolidation Loan
- Interest rate from
-
5.76
%
p.a.
to24.03 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.57
%
p.a.
to24.99 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$606
Roll multiple debts into one loan to streamline your finances with one set of repayments and one interest rate. Competitive fixed interest rates with no monthly or early repayment fees and flexible repayment options. Easy online application and funding in as little as 24 hours (subject to approval).
- Interest rate
-
5.76
%
p.a.
to24.03 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.57
%
p.a.
to24.99 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$575
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$2,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$100,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
3 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Establishment fee is $275 for loans under $5,000.
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
- Fixed
- Interest rate from
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$608
Borrow up to $50,000 unsecured. Perfect if you earn more than $22,100 p.a. and have good to excellent credit. Multi-year winner of Mozo’s Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Award, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025^'
- Interest rate
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
2 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rates based on borrower with excellent credit score. Maximum 3 year term for loan amounts $8,000 or less.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about NOW Finance personal loansGo to site
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
- Interest rate from
-
6.17
%
p.a.
to21.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.17
%
p.a.
to22.79 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$610
Competitive fixed rates for borrowers on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $50,000. $0 monthly fees and no early repayment fees to pay. Fast application process on the Revolut app. According to Revolut and subject to loan approval, you'll receive your money into your Revolut account straight away.
- Interest rate
-
6.17
%
p.a.
to21.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.17
%
p.a.
to22.79 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$499
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
For 6 and 7 year loan terms, rates are available from Revolut on request. Establishment fees range from $0-$499, are quoted on application and added to the loan amount.
Read reviews and learn more about Revolut personal loansGo to site
-
Low Rate Personal Loan
- Exceptional Credit, $5,000 - $75,000, or up to $100,000 for eligible purposes
- Interest rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$611
Competitive low rates for borrowers with exceptional credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000 (or up to $100K for home improvements or car loans); no monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.
- Interest rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rate for Exceptional Credit. Upfront fee varies from 0% to 6% of the loan amount and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
- Other benefits
-
Loan amounts up to $100,000 are available for vehicle purchase or home improvement purposes.
-
Secured Personal Loan
- Exceptional Credit, $5,000-$75,000 or up to $100,000 for eligible purposes
- Interest rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$611
Get a secured personal loan with competitive low rates for borrowers with exceptional credit. A simple fixed interest rate that can be repaid weekly, fortnightly or monthly, over 1 to 7 years (10 years for Green Loans). Managed entirely online, at any time. No monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Quick and easy, 100% online application. Establishment fees apply.
- Interest rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to18.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.28
%
p.a.
to21.78 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Vehicle
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rate for Exceptional Credit. Upfront fee varies from 0% to 6% of the loan amount and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
- Other benefits
-
Loan amounts up to $100,000 are available for vehicle purchase or home improvement purposes.
-
Express Personal Loan
- Secured
- Interest rate from
-
16.95
%
p.a.
to29.95 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
32.99
%
p.a.
to45.5 % p.a.Based on $10,000 over 3 years
- Monthly repayment
-
$713
Access fast finance on loans from $3,000 to $25,000 with a Jacaranda Finance Personal Loan. Terms from 25-36 months. Check if you qualify with no impact on your credit score. Enjoy a speedy, online approval.
- Interest rate
-
16.95
%
p.a.
to29.95 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
32.99
%
p.a.
to45.5 % p.a.Based on $10,000 over 3 years
- Upfront fees
-
$1,190
- Monthly fee
-
$26.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$3,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$25,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
2 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
3 Years
- Security required
-
Various, Vehicle
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Application fee from $125 to $1,190. Additional Risk Fee of $0 to $995 applies. Minimum loan term is 25 months.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Jacaranda Finance personal loansGo to site
Your selected personal loans
Rewards credit card comparisons on Mozo - last updated 5 November 2025
-
Apply By 2 Dec 2025
American Express Explorer® Credit Card
Membership Rewards
$395
100,000
2 points uncapped
Receive 100,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 2 December 2025, are approved, and spend $4,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Explorer® Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.CompareCompareDetails Close
Explorer® Credit Card
Receive 100,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 2 December 2025, are approved, and spend $4,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Explorer® Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards program
- Membership Rewards
- Annual fee
- $395
- Bonus points
- 100,000
- Earn rate per $1
- 2 points uncapped
- Intro rate
- -
- Ongoing Purchase rate
- 23.99% p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
- No current offer
- Cash advance
- -
- Interest free days on purchases
- Up to 55
- Foreign exchange
- 3.00%
- Late payment
- $30.00
- Points earning
- 2 points per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Reward point expiry
- Never
- Bonus points
- 100,000
- Sydney to Melbourne
- 11800.0
- Sydney to London
- 320000.0
- $100 Gift card
- 20000.0
- Card Benefits
- Travel Insurance,
Extended Warranty,
Account alerts by SMS,
Card Purchase Cover
- Rewards Bonus Points
- Earn 1 points per $1 spent at government bodies.
-
American Express Velocity Platinum Card
Velocity Frequent Flyer
$440
60,000
1.25 points uncapped
Receive 60,000 bonus Velocity Points when you apply online, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Velocity Platinum Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.CompareCompareDetails Close
Velocity Platinum Card
Receive 60,000 bonus Velocity Points when you apply online, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Velocity Platinum Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards program
- Velocity Frequent Flyer
- Annual fee
- $440
- Bonus points
- 60,000
- Earn rate per $1
- 1.25 points uncapped
- Intro rate
- -
- Ongoing Purchase rate
- 23.99% p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
- No current offer
- Cash advance
- -
- Interest free days on purchases
- Up to 55
- Foreign exchange
- 3.00%
- Late payment
- $30.00
- Points earning
- 1.25 points per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Reward point expiry
- Never
- Bonus points
- 60,000
- Sydney to Melbourne
- 5900.0
- Sydney to London
- 160000.0
- $100 Gift card
- 21278.0
- Card Benefits
- Account alerts by SMS,
Travel Inconvenience Cover (T&Cs apply, see 'Other restrictions')
- Rewards Bonus Points
- Earn 0.5 Velocity Points per $1 spent at government bodies, earn 2.25 Velocity Points per $1 spend on selected Virgin Australia products and services.
-
Apply By 27 Jan 2026
American Express Essential® Rewards Credit Card
Membership Rewards
$108
40,000
1 point uncapped
Receive 40,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 27 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Essential® Rewards Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.CompareCompareDetails Close
Essential® Rewards Credit Card
Receive 40,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 27 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Essential® Rewards Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards program
- Membership Rewards
- Annual fee
- $108
- Bonus points
- 40,000
- Earn rate per $1
- 1 point uncapped
- Intro rate
- -
- Ongoing Purchase rate
- 23.99% p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
- No current offer
- Cash advance
- -
- Interest free days on purchases
- Up to 55
- Foreign exchange
- 3.00%
- Late payment
- $30.00
- Points earning
- 1 point per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Reward point expiry
- Never
- Bonus points
- 40,000
- Sydney to Melbourne
- 11800.0
- Sydney to London
- 320000.0
- $100 Gift card
- 20000.0
- Card Benefits
- Extended Warranty,
Account alerts by SMS
- Rewards Bonus Points
- Earn up to 5 points per $1 spent on eligible eat and drinks purchases, up to 3 points per $1 spent on selected streaming subscriptions, up to 2 points per $1 spent at selected major retailers.
-
Apply By 5 Nov 2025
American Express Velocity Escape Plus Card
Velocity Frequent Flyer
$95
50,000
1 point up to 12,000 points/year, then
0.75 points uncapped
Receive 50,000 bonus Velocity Points when you apply online by 5 November 2025, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Velocity Escape Plus Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.CompareCompareDetails Close
Velocity Escape Plus Card
Receive 50,000 bonus Velocity Points when you apply online by 5 November 2025, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Velocity Escape Plus Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards program
- Velocity Frequent Flyer
- Annual fee
- $95
- Bonus points
- 50,000
- Earn rate per $1
- 1 point up to 12,000 points/year, then
0.75 points uncapped
- Intro rate
- -
- Ongoing Purchase rate
- 23.99% p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
- No current offer
- Cash advance
- -
- Interest free days on purchases
- Up to 55
- Foreign exchange
- 3.00%
- Late payment
- $30.00
- Points earning
- 1 point per dollar on Amex, up to 12000 points per year, then
0.75 points per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Reward point expiry
- Never
- Bonus points
- 50,000
- Sydney to Melbourne
- 5900.0
- Sydney to London
- 160000.0
- $100 Gift card
- 21278.0
- Card Benefits
- Account alerts by SMS,
Travel Insurance (T&Cs apply, see 'Other restrictions')
- Rewards Bonus Points
- Earn 0.5 Velocity Points per $1 spent at government bodies, earn 1.75 Velocity Points per $1 spend on selected Virgin Australia products and services.
-
Apply By 13 Jan 2026
American Express Qantas Ultimate Card
Qantas Frequent Flyer
$450
90,000
1.25 points up to 100,000 points/year, then
1 point uncapped
Earn up to 90,000 bonus Qantas Points - that’s 70,000 bonus Qantas Points when you apply online by 13 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new Qantas American Express Ultimate Card within the first 3 months. Plus, an additional 20,000 bonus Qantas Points when you spend min $1 on your Card within 90 days of paying your second year annual Card fee. T&Cs apply. New Amex Card Members only.CompareCompareDetails Close
Qantas Ultimate Card
Earn up to 90,000 bonus Qantas Points - that’s 70,000 bonus Qantas Points when you apply online by 13 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new Qantas American Express Ultimate Card within the first 3 months. Plus, an additional 20,000 bonus Qantas Points when you spend min $1 on your Card within 90 days of paying your second year annual Card fee. T&Cs apply. New Amex Card Members only.
- Rewards program
- Qantas Frequent Flyer
- Annual fee
- $450
- Bonus points
- 90,000
- Earn rate per $1
- 1.25 points up to 100,000 points/year, then
1 point uncapped
- Intro rate
- -
- Ongoing Purchase rate
- 23.99% p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
- No current offer
- Cash advance
- -
- Interest free days on purchases
- Up to 44
- Foreign exchange
- 3.00%
- Late payment
- $30.00
- Points earning
- 1.25 points per dollar on Amex, up to 100000 points per year, then
1 point per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Reward point expiry
- Never
- Bonus points
- 90,000
- Sydney to Melbourne
- 8000.0
- Sydney to London
- 110400.0
- $100 Gift card
- 20010.0
- Card Benefits
- Account alerts by SMS,
Card Purchase Cover ,
Travel Inconvenience Cover
- Rewards Bonus Points
- 1.25 points per dollar on everyday purchases. Earn 0.5 Qantas Points per $1 spent at government bodies, earn 2.25 Qantas Points per $1 spend on selected Qantas products and services.Exclusions apply. After a total of 100,000 Qantas Points is earned in a calendar year, the everyday earn rate will change from 1.25 to 1 Qantas Points per $1 spent.*
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Rewards Credit Card Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.
*WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The comparison rates displayed are calculated based on a loan of $30,000 for a term of 5 years or a loan of $10,000 for a term of 3 years as indicated, based on monthly principal and interest repayments.