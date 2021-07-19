Top personal loan tips and traps

By Gabriella Margerison · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
In these unpredictable financial times, there are a lot of ways to make a personal loan work for you, whether you're looking to consolidate debt, finance long-planned home projects or simply access some extra cash. 

A low rate personal loan from a trusted bank or non-bank lender is a far better option than opting for a payday or fast cash loan, and personal loan rates are now more accessible than ever. But there are plenty of things that can go awry in the process of taking out a loan and paying it off.

So if you're considering a personal loan, read on for the Mozo expert guide to the top tips and traps of personal loans. Then, check our comparison of low rate personal loans from bank and non-bank lenders in Australia.

Expert personal loan tips

Look beyond the big banks to find the most competitive rates. Smaller online lenders have some of the lowest rates on the market, with rates starting from under 7% for borrowers with excellent credit.

Save on interest with fee-free extra repayments. Every extra cent you put into paying off your loan will reduce the interest you pay. Just watch out for fees, as some lenders will charge you for extra repayments.

Pay off lingering debt with a debt consolidation loan. If you've got multiple credit card or small loans and are getting lost in the paperwork and late repayment penalties, consider combining smaller debts into one lower rate debt consolidation loan.

Avoid these personal loan traps:

Steer clear of payday and fast cash loans. Payday loans might be quick and easy to organise, but in Australia the legal interest rate cap for these loans is an astounding 48% p.a. plus hefty upfront fees.

Choose the right fixed loan term up front to avoid break cost fees. Ensure you don't lose out savings made through early repayment by choosing your loan term carefully and finding a loan that will allow for extra repayments.

Check your consolidated loan timeline. You might have scored a lower interest rate to reduce your repayments, but if the loan term is stretched out much longer than the individual debts were, you could end up paying more interest over the life of the loan.

If you're wondering what kind of loan you can take out, then read our guide to personal loan eligibility and check out the loan options below to start your research.

LOW RATE PERSONAL LOANS

Last updated 31 March 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
  • Low Rate Personal Loan

    Excellent Credit, $5,000 - $75,000

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
    7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
    over 5 years

    Competitive low rates for borrowers with excellent credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000, plus free extra repayments. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.

    Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Unsecured Personal Loan

    Fixed

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.
    6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
    over 5 years

    Borrow up to $50,000 unsecured. Perfect if you earn more than $22,100 p.a. and have good to excellent credit. Multi-year winner of Mozo’s Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Award, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024^'

    Repayment terms from 2 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.75% would cost $35,430.23 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Unsecured Personal Loan

    Fixed

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.74% p.a.to 24.54% p.a.
    7.57% p.a.to 25.32% p.a.based on $30,000
    over 5 years

    Borrow $5,000 to $62,000. Transparent terms and online tools. Fast Online Application. 3, 5 and 7 year loan terms. Zero early repayment and exit fees. Fast online application process.

    Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.74% would cost $36,016.77 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Secured Personal Loan

    Fixed

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.
    6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
    over 5 years

    Competitive rates depending on credit score. No monthly or early repayment fees. No penalties for paying your loan off sooner. Borrow from $5,000 to $80,000. Your choice of 3, 5 or 7 year terms. You will be given the option to use a vehicle as collateral to secure your loan. One upfront fee applies.

    Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.29% would cost $35,352.28 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Debt Consolidation Loan

    $5,000-$75,000

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
    7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
    over 5 years

    Competitive fixed rates on loans up to $75,000 depending on your credit score. Zero monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Make weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments, over 1 to 7 years managed entirely online, at any time. Fast and easy, 100% online application.

    Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Ready Credit Personal Loan - 3 Year Fixed Rate, Balance Transfer Offer

    Unsecured

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.90% p.a.
    n/a

    Enjoy a competitive rate on the initial balance that you request to be transferred to your bank account within 3 months of approval. Choose your repayments each month above the minimum payment due. Apply online in as little as 10 minutes. Only pay interest on the amount you have used, not on your whole credit limit. A one-off establishment fee of $249. This product is provided by National Australia Bank Limited, using certain trademarks temporarily under licence from Citigroup Inc.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Unsecured Personal Loan

    Fixed

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.99% p.a.to 19.99% p.a.
    6.99% p.a.to 21.49% p.a.based on $30,000
    over 5 years

    Competitive rates depending on credit score. No monthly or early repayment fees. No penalties for paying your loan off sooner. Borrow from $5,000 to $80,000. Your choice of 3, 5 or 7 year terms. One upfront fee applies.

    Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.99% would cost $35,633.67 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Home Improvement Loan

    Excellent Credit, $5,000 - $100,000

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
    7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
    over 5 years

    Give your home a refresh with the 2025 Mozo award-winning provider OMM. Borrow up to $100,000 for loan terms 1-7 years. Flexible weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayment options. No monthly, early repayment or exit fees. Fast 100% online application.

    Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,278.12 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Express Personal Loan

    Secured

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    16.95% p.a.to 29.95% p.a.
    32.99% p.a.to 45.5% p.a.based on $10,000
    over 3 years

    Access fast finance on loans from $3,000 to $25,000 with a Jacaranda Finance Personal Loan. Terms from 25-36 months. Check if you qualify with no impact on your credit score. Enjoy a speedy, online approval.

    Repayment terms from 2 years to 3 years. Representative example: a 3 year $10,000 loan at 16.95% would cost $14,952.03 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details
  • Secured Personal Loan

    $5,000-$75,000

    interest rate
    comparison rate
    Monthly repayment
    6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
    7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
    over 5 years

    Get a secured personal loan with competitive low rates for borrowers with excellent credit. A simple fixed interest rate that can be repaid weekly, fortnightly or monthly, over 1 to 7 years (10 years for Green Loans). Managed entirely online, at any time. No monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Quick and easy, 100% online application. Establishment fees apply.

    Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.

    Compare
    Go to site
    Details

