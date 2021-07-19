Top personal loan tips and traps
In these unpredictable financial times, there are a lot of ways to make a personal loan work for you, whether you're looking to consolidate debt, finance long-planned home projects or simply access some extra cash.
A low rate personal loan from a trusted bank or non-bank lender is a far better option than opting for a payday or fast cash loan, and personal loan rates are now more accessible than ever. But there are plenty of things that can go awry in the process of taking out a loan and paying it off.
So if you're considering a personal loan, read on for the Mozo expert guide to the top tips and traps of personal loans. Then, check our comparison of low rate personal loans from bank and non-bank lenders in Australia.
Expert personal loan tips
Look beyond the big banks to find the most competitive rates. Smaller online lenders have some of the lowest rates on the market, with rates starting from under 7% for borrowers with excellent credit.
Save on interest with fee-free extra repayments. Every extra cent you put into paying off your loan will reduce the interest you pay. Just watch out for fees, as some lenders will charge you for extra repayments.
Pay off lingering debt with a debt consolidation loan. If you've got multiple credit card or small loans and are getting lost in the paperwork and late repayment penalties, consider combining smaller debts into one lower rate debt consolidation loan.
Avoid these personal loan traps:
Steer clear of payday and fast cash loans. Payday loans might be quick and easy to organise, but in Australia the legal interest rate cap for these loans is an astounding 48% p.a. plus hefty upfront fees.
Choose the right fixed loan term up front to avoid break cost fees. Ensure you don't lose out savings made through early repayment by choosing your loan term carefully and finding a loan that will allow for extra repayments.
Check your consolidated loan timeline. You might have scored a lower interest rate to reduce your repayments, but if the loan term is stretched out much longer than the individual debts were, you could end up paying more interest over the life of the loan.
If you're wondering what kind of loan you can take out, then read our guide to personal loan eligibility and check out the loan options below to start your research.
LOW RATE PERSONAL LOANS
-
Low Rate Personal Loan
Excellent Credit, $5,000 - $75,000
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive low rates for borrowers with excellent credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000, plus free extra repayments. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.
Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $250.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $35.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 1 Year
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Rate for Excellent Credit. Establishment fee varies from $250 and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade and total loan amount. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Borrow up to $50,000 unsecured. Perfect if you earn more than $22,100 p.a. and have good to excellent credit. Multi-year winner of Mozo’s Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Award, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024^'
Repayment terms from 2 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.75% would cost $35,430.23 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $0.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly
- Early repayment penalty
- 0
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 2 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Rates based on borrower with excellent credit score. Maximum 3 year term for loan amounts $8,000 or less.
Read reviews and learn more about NOW Finance personal loans
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.74% p.a.to 24.54% p.a.7.57% p.a.to 25.32% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Borrow $5,000 to $62,000. Transparent terms and online tools. Fast Online Application. 3, 5 and 7 year loan terms. Zero early repayment and exit fees. Fast online application process.
Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.74% would cost $36,016.77 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.74% p.a.to 24.54% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.57% p.a.to 25.32% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.74% p.a.to 24.54% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.57% p.a.to 25.32% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $595.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $30.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $63,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 3 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- -
Read reviews and learn more about Wisr personal loans
-
Secured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive rates depending on credit score. No monthly or early repayment fees. No penalties for paying your loan off sooner. Borrow from $5,000 to $80,000. Your choice of 3, 5 or 7 year terms. You will be given the option to use a vehicle as collateral to secure your loan. One upfront fee applies.
Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.29% would cost $35,352.28 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $310.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $10.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- 0
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $80,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 3 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Vehicle
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rate and establishment fee vary according to an individuals credit history. Rates and fees shown are for an Excellent Credit borrower. Establishment fee ranges from $310 to $1,035.
Read reviews and learn more about MoneyPlace personal loans
-
Debt Consolidation Loan
$5,000-$75,000
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive fixed rates on loans up to $75,000 depending on your credit score. Zero monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Make weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments, over 1 to 7 years managed entirely online, at any time. Fast and easy, 100% online application.
Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $250.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $35.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 1 Year
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rates may vary depending on assessment of application. Establishment fee varies from $250 and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade and total loan amount. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
-
Ready Credit Personal Loan - 3 Year Fixed Rate, Balance Transfer Offer
Unsecured
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.90% p.a.n/a
Enjoy a competitive rate on the initial balance that you request to be transferred to your bank account within 3 months of approval. Choose your repayments each month above the minimum payment due. Apply online in as little as 10 minutes. Only pay interest on the amount you have used, not on your whole credit limit. A one-off establishment fee of $249. This product is provided by National Australia Bank Limited, using certain trademarks temporarily under licence from Citigroup Inc.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.90% p.a.
- comparison rate
- n/a
- interest rate
- 6.90% p.a.
- comparison rate
- n/a
- Upfront fee
- $249.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $15.00
- Repayment options
- Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 0 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 3 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- 6.90% for 3 years on loans up to $75,000, with any unpaid amount reverting to 22.49% p.a. variable rate after three years.
Read reviews and learn more about Citi personal loans
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.99% p.a.to 19.99% p.a.6.99% p.a.to 21.49% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive rates depending on credit score. No monthly or early repayment fees. No penalties for paying your loan off sooner. Borrow from $5,000 to $80,000. Your choice of 3, 5 or 7 year terms. One upfront fee applies.
Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.99% would cost $35,633.67 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.99% p.a.to 19.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.99% p.a.to 21.49% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.99% p.a.to 19.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.99% p.a.to 21.49% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- On Application
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $10.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $80,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 3 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rate and establishment fee vary according to an individuals credit history. Rates and fees shown are for an Excellent Credit borrower. Establishment fee ranges from 0 to 5.5% of the loan amount, up to a maximum of $975.
Read reviews and learn more about MoneyPlace personal loans
-
Home Improvement Loan
Excellent Credit, $5,000 - $100,000
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Give your home a refresh with the 2025 Mozo award-winning provider OMM. Borrow up to $100,000 for loan terms 1-7 years. Flexible weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayment options. No monthly, early repayment or exit fees. Fast 100% online application.
Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,278.12 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- On Application
- Monthly fee
- -
- Exit fee
- -
- Late payment fee
- -
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- -
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $100,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 1 Year
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- -
-
Express Personal Loan
Secured
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment16.95% p.a.to 29.95% p.a.32.99% p.a.to 45.5% p.a.based on $10,000
over 3 years
Access fast finance on loans from $3,000 to $25,000 with a Jacaranda Finance Personal Loan. Terms from 25-36 months. Check if you qualify with no impact on your credit score. Enjoy a speedy, online approval.
Repayment terms from 2 years to 3 years. Representative example: a 3 year $10,000 loan at 16.95% would cost $14,952.03 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 16.95% p.a.to 29.95% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 32.99% p.a.to 45.5% p.a.based on $10,000
over 3 years
- interest rate
- 16.95% p.a.to 29.95% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 32.99% p.a.to 45.5% p.a.based on $10,000
over 3 years
- Upfront fee
- $1,190.00
- Monthly fee
- $26.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $35.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- 0
- Minimum loan amount
- $3,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $25,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 2 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 3 Years
- Security required
- Various, Vehicle
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Application fee from $125 to $1,190. Additional Risk Fee of $0 to $995 applies. Minimum loan term is 25 months.
Read reviews and learn more about Jacaranda Finance personal loans
-
Secured Personal Loan
$5,000-$75,000
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Get a secured personal loan with competitive low rates for borrowers with excellent credit. A simple fixed interest rate that can be repaid weekly, fortnightly or monthly, over 1 to 7 years (10 years for Green Loans). Managed entirely online, at any time. No monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Quick and easy, 100% online application. Establishment fees apply.
Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $250.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $35.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 1 Year
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Vehicle
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rates may vary depending on assessment of application. Establishment fee varies from $250 and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade and total loan amount. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
* WARNING: The Comparison Rate combines the lender's interest rate, fees and charges into a single rate to show the true cost of a personal loan. The comparison rates displayed are calculated based on a loan of $30,000 for a term of 5 years or a loan of $10,000 for a term of 3 years as indicated, based on monthly principal and interest repayments, on a secured basis for secured loans and an unsecured basis for unsecured loans. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may inﬂuence the cost of the loan.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Personal Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.