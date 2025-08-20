Why falling rates could make term deposits a smart move for Gen Z

There’s a perception that term deposits are a dated savings vehicle, especially among younger Australians. While Gen Z has shown a preference for more flexible and potentially higher-return investments, a closer look at the current economic climate and the nature of these alternatives reveals a strong case for revisiting the humble term deposit.

Why term deposits make sense now

According to the latest Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Retail Deposits Research, nearly all Australians (95%) reported holding a transaction account, and a significant majority (79%) had a savings account.

In contrast, only about 1 in 5 Aussies (19%) held a term deposit.

Additionally, term deposits remain far more popular among older Australians. The latest available NAB data found nearly one third (29%) of Aussies aged over 65 held a term deposit, compared with less than one in ten (7%) 18-29-year-olds.

The relatively low adoption of term deposits may be attributed to their perceived lack of flexibility and lower returns compared to other investment options.

However, in a rate-cutting cycle, term deposits can be a strength rather than a weakness. Locking in a fixed rate protects your savings from falling interest rates, while the “set and forget” nature can help to keep you disciplined and on track for long-term goals like a home deposit.

Conversely, the variable rates on high-interest savings accounts and other floating-rate products will likely fall as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues to lower the cash rate. This makes a term deposit a powerful tool for securing a guaranteed return.