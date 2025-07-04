Where to park your home deposit before a likely RBA rate cut and the spring property season

Although the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to cut the cash rate by 25 basis points at its meeting next week – bringing the official rate down to 3.60% – some would-be homebuyers could be tempted to hold off on entering the market.

That strategy may prove worthwhile. In addition to July's decision, three of the Big Four banks currently forecast further cuts to the cash rate before the end of 2025. With the potential for borrowing costs to improve further and the busy spring selling season fast approaching, you may be wondering where to keep your deposit to maximise returns while you wait to buy.

Here’s how you can put your deposit to work while keeping it safe and accessible – and potentially earn enough interest to cover upfront buying costs like conveyancing fees and building inspections.

1. Put your deposit in a high interest savings account

One of the most accessible options for short-term savings is a high interest savings account. These accounts let you earn a competitive interest rate while keeping your deposit liquid in case you’re ready to buy sooner than expected.

According to Mozo’s database, a few banks currently offer bonus interest rates above 5.00% p.a. – but there’s usually a catch. Many of these types of high-earning accounts come with strict monthly conditions to unlock the top rate, such as:

Depositing a minimum amount each month

Making no or limited withdrawals

Growing the balance month-on-month

Pros Cons Flexible access to funds

Bonus rates are conditional

Competitive rates available

Rates can drop if the RBA cuts the cash rate

Usually no account-keeping fees

Temptation to dip into your deposit



Still, if you’re confident you can meet the monthly criteria and want your funds readily available, a high interest savings account could be a savvy option, particularly if you’re waiting for the spring property selling surge.