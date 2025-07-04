Navigating your home insurance after the NSW storms
If you're one of the thousands dealing with the aftermath of this week's wild weather, the clean-up phase can be a massive job. With the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) responding to over 4,000 incidents, from flooded homes on the South Coast to widespread wind damage across Sydney, your home insurance plays a key role as you pick up the pieces.
While most insurers cover a wide variety of natural disasters including storm and water-related damage, each policy defines and bundles these events in its own unique way. That’s why understanding where your policy draws these lines is an important first step.
Understanding policy differences
A perfect example is cover for landslides; many policies generally exclude this, but make a specific exception if the landslide was a direct result of an insured storm and occurred within a set timeframe, such as 72 hours.
For those on the coast, the same level of detail applies to how a policy handles 'actions of the sea'. It might cover a 'storm surge' but have different rules or exclusions for other events like waves or tidal movements that contribute to erosion.`
A checklist for your insurance claim
To give you a kickstart on your insurance claim and put you in the best position for a good result, here's what you can do right now:
- Photograph everything. Before beginning the cleanup, take extensive photos and videos of the damage from multiple angles. This is your most important evidence.
- Locate your policy document (PDS). Next, find your product disclosure statement. Whether it's a PDF in your emails or a paper copy, have it ready.
- Read the definitions first. Before you call your insurer, go to the 'definitions' section of your PDS. Read the specific definitions for anything that might relate to your situation, such as 'flood', 'storm', 'storm surge', 'rainwater runoff', or 'actions of the sea'.
- Check the relevant sections. With those definitions burned into your mind, you can now turn toward the relevant sections of your policy to see how each type of damage is categorised and what exclusions apply..
- Contact your insurer to start the claim. Armed with your newfound knowledge, you’re now prepared to call your insurer to get your claim process started and get the answers to any questions you have, for example: 'Based on my reading of the PDS, can you confirm how my policy covers storm surge in this situation?'
- Keep a record of everything. If your insurance provider approves emergency repairs or temporary fixes (like a tarp for the roof), ask for a quick confirmation email. Keeping good records helps big time later on.
- Make a list of what's damaged. Go room by room and jot down everything that's been damaged or destroyed. It’s worth including brand names and models if you can, as digging up old receipts or bank statements will make the claims process much smoother.
- Follow up with your insurer. Hound your insurer (within reason) for claim updates. If you feel like you're spinning your wheels or you disagree with your insurer’s decision, you can take your case to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) for free and independent assistance.
Bottom line
Getting your head around your policy now doesn't just help you with your claim, it makes you much savvier for any time you deal with insurance down the track. And if you find yourself dealing with a difficult insurer or decide to compare your options at renewal time, you'll now be better equipped to find a policy that truly protects your home.
Feel free to compare some attractive home insurance options below.
Home insurance comparisons on Mozo
-
Promoted
Home Cover - Buildings & Contents
QBE Home and Contents Insurance can cover your property and belongings in case of fire, storm damage, theft and more. 24/7 friendly and helpful claims service. Up to $30 million legal liability cover. Temporary accommodation costs for up to two years if your home isn’t liveable.
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
-
Underinsurance protection
-
Optional Extra - Up to 30% of buildings sum insured, applied automatically for eligible policies
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
Optional Extra - Up to 30% of buildings sum insured, applied automatically for eligible policies
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
Yes
- Fusion
-
Yes
- Power surge
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
No
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Yes
- Antiques and valuables
-
Up to $20,000 per item, set or pair of artworks or antiques. Up to $5,000 per collection.
- Cash
-
Up to $800
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Up to $1,000 for electronic files and software
- Computer software and hardware
-
Yes - hardware. Up to $1,000 for software.
- Camera and accessories
-
Yes
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Yes
- Identity theft
-
No
- Jewellery
-
Up to $2,500 per item, set or pair
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
Up to $800
- Tools of trade
-
Up to $5,000
- Lock replacement
-
Up to $2,500
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 24 months, up to 20% of contents sum insured.
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 24 months, up to 20% of buildings sum insured combined with temporary accommodation for pets
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
Up to 24 months, up to 20% of buildings sum insured combined with temporary accommodation
- Temporary repairs
-
Yes
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
Up to $2,000
- Demolition cost
-
Yes, combined with building costs
- Debris removal
-
Yes, combined with building costs
- Landscaping
-
No
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $30,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
90
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about QBE home insuranceGo to sitePromoted
Home & Contents Insurance
Get award-winning Home and Contents Insurance at a price you can afford from Budget Direct. Save a huge 30% on your first year’s premium when you purchase a new combined Home and Contents Insurance policy online.
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
FloodOptional Extra
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
-
Underinsurance protection
-
Optional Extra - Up to 25% of building sum insured
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
Optional Extra - Up to 25% of building sum insured
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Optional Extra
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
No
- Fusion
-
Optional Extra, up to 10 years old
- Power surge
-
No
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
Up to $7,000 funeral expenses
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Up to 20% of sum insured
- Antiques and valuables
-
Up to $5,000 per item for artwork, up to $12,000 in total, up to $2,000 for collections
- Cash
-
Up to $800 in total
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Up to $3,000 combined with computer software
- Computer software and hardware
-
Hardware yes, software up to $3,000 combined with CDs/DVDs
- Camera and accessories
-
Yes
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Up to $12,000
- Identity theft
-
No
- Jewellery
-
Up to $1,000 per item or set, up to $5,000 in total
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
No
- Tools of trade
-
Up to $2,000
- Lock replacement
-
Up to $1,000
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal and demolition costs
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 10% of sum insured, up to 12 months. Combined with temporary accommodation for pets.
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
Up to 10% of sum insured, up to 12 months. Combined with temporary accommodation.
- Temporary repairs
-
Up to 10% of sum insured
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
Up to $1,000
- Demolition cost
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost and emergency storage
- Debris removal
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with demolition cost and emergency storage
- Landscaping
-
Yes, garden borders, pathways and paved areas.
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $20,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
180
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Budget Direct home insuranceGo to sitePromoted
Home & Contents Insurance
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
-
Underinsurance protection
-
No
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
No
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
Yes
- Fusion
-
Optional Extra
- Power surge
-
No
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
Up to $5,000
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Yes
- Antiques and valuables
-
Up to $2,000 per item, up to $12,000 in total
- Cash
-
Up to $300
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Up to $5,000
- Computer software and hardware
-
Hardware yes, software up to $5,000 combined with CDs/DVDs
- Camera and accessories
-
Up to $2,000
- Carpets
-
Yes - limits apply for carpets over 10 years old
- Home office contents
-
Up to $20,000
- Identity theft
-
No
- Jewellery
-
Up to $2,000 per item, up to $6,000 in total
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
Up to $1,000
- Tools of trade
-
Up to $2,000
- Lock replacement
-
Up to $1,000
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 10% of sum insured
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 12 months, up to 10% of sum insured
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
No
- Temporary repairs
-
No
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
No
- Demolition cost
-
Up to 20% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost
- Debris removal
-
Up to 20% of sum insured combined with demolition cost
- Landscaping
-
Up to $1,000 for plants
- Gates and fences
-
Yes - Up to 50% of the total cost, up to 2km
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $20,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
60
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Receive complimentary smart sensors (worth $250) to detect help detect fire, theft and water damage. Plus save 8% off your premium every year for using them.
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about honey home insuranceGo to sitePromoted
Building & Contents Insurance
Your home might be your most important asset, that’s why Youi like to get to know all about it right from the start. It helps Youi to help you consider the cover that could better suit you. Youi is home insurance that’s a bit more you-shaped. Mozo People’s Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Home Insurance award winner in 2024
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
-
Underinsurance protection
-
No
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
No
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
No
- Fusion
-
Up to $1,000, up to 10 years old
- Power surge
-
No
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
Up to $5,000 for funeral, up to $5,000 for injury
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Up to 20% of sum insured
- Antiques and valuables
-
Yes
- Cash
-
No
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Yes, excludes electronic files
- Computer software and hardware
-
Yes
- Camera and accessories
-
Yes
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Yes
- Identity theft
-
No
- Jewellery
-
Optional Extra, select specific replacement value for each item of jewellery where the individual value is more than $15,000
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
No
- Tools of trade
-
Optional Extra, up to $1,000 per item , up to $5,000 in total
- Lock replacement
-
Up to $1,000
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 10% sum insured.
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 12 months, up to 12% of sum insured
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
Up to 12 months, up to $3,000
- Temporary repairs
-
Yes
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
Up to $1,000
- Demolition cost
-
Up to 20% of sum insured combined with debris removal and professional fee costs
- Debris removal
-
Up to 20% of sum insured combined with demolition and professional fee costs.
- Landscaping
-
No
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $20,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
60
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Youi home insuranceGo to site
-
Home Building & Contents Insurance
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
-
Underinsurance protection
-
Optional extra - full building replacement
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
Optional extra - full building replacement
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
Yes
- Fusion
-
Up to 7 years old
- Power surge
-
No
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
No
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
No
- Antiques and valuables
-
Up to $2,500 per item, up to $5,000 in total, up to $5,000 for collections
- Cash
-
No
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Up to $1,000 combined with computer software
- Computer software and hardware
-
Hardware yes. Software up to $1,000 combined with CDs/DVDs
- Camera and accessories
-
Optional Extra
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Yes
- Identity theft
-
No
- Jewellery
-
Up to $2,000 per item, up to $5,000 in total
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
No
- Tools of trade
-
Up to $2,000
- Lock replacement
-
Yes
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost and demolition cost
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 12 months, up to 10% of sum insured
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
No
- Temporary repairs
-
Up to 10% of sum insured
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
Yes
- Demolition cost
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost
- Debris removal
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with demolition cost
- Landscaping
-
Yes, retaining walls, garden borders, pathways and paved areas.
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $20,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
60
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Save $50 when you buy a new policy online.
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about AAMI home insurance
Home & Contents Insurance
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
-
Underinsurance protection
-
No
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
No
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Excess of $250 applies
- Storm surge
-
No
- Fusion
-
Optional extra - up to 10 years old
- Power surge
-
No
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
No
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Optional Extra
- Antiques and valuables
-
Up to $2,500 per item or set, $7,500 in total combined with cameras and accessories
- Cash
-
Up to $2,000
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Up to $2,000 in total combined with computer software
- Computer software and hardware
-
Up to $1,500 per item
- Camera and accessories
-
Up to $2,500 per item or set, $7,500 in total combined with antiques and valuables
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Up to $1,500 per item, up to $10,000 in total
- Identity theft
-
No
- Jewellery
-
Up to $2,500 per item, up to $7,500 in total
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
No
- Tools of trade
-
Up to $1,500 per item, up to $10,000 in total
- Lock replacement
-
Up to $1,000
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 12 months
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 12 months, up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost and demolition cost
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
Up to 12 months, up to $500
- Temporary repairs
-
No
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
No
- Demolition cost
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost
- Debris removal
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with demolition cost
- Landscaping
-
Retaining walls and pathways covered. Up to $5,000 for plants.
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $20,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
90
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Allianz home insurance
Home and Contents Insurance
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
-
Underinsurance protection
-
Yes - 25% on top of sum insured
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
Yes - 25% on top of sum insured
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
No
- Fusion
-
Optional Extra - Up to 15 years old
- Power surge
-
No
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
Up to $15,000 for funerals.
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Up to $10,000
- Antiques and valuables
-
Yes - Up to $2,500 for works of art or collections
- Cash
-
Up to $1,250
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
No
- Computer software and hardware
-
Yes
- Camera and accessories
-
Yes
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Yes
- Identity theft
-
Up to $5,000
- Jewellery
-
Up to $2,500 in total
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
No
- Tools of trade
-
No
- Lock replacement
-
Yes
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 24 months
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 20% of the sum insured for a maximum of 24 months combined with temporary accommodation for pets
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
Up to 20% of the sum insured for a maximum of 24 months combined with temporary accommodation
- Temporary repairs
-
No
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
Up to $5,000
- Demolition cost
-
Up to 10% of the sum insured combined with Debris Removal
- Debris removal
-
Up to 10% of the sum insured combined with Demolition Cost
- Landscaping
-
Yes for paths, walkways, paved areas, retaining walls. Up to $3,000 for plants.
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $20,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
60
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about ANZ home insurance
Home & Contents Insurance
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
-
Underinsurance protection
-
No
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
No
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
Yes
- Fusion
-
Up to $2,000
- Power surge
-
No
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
$10,000 for death
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Yes
- Antiques and valuables
-
Up to $2,000 per item, up to 20% of sum insured, up to $3,000 for collections
- Cash
-
No
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Yes
- Computer software and hardware
-
Yes
- Camera and accessories
-
Yes
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Yes
- Identity theft
-
Up to $1,000
- Jewellery
-
Up to $2,000 per item, up to 20% of sum insured
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
Up to $500
- Tools of trade
-
Up to $3,000
- Lock replacement
-
Up to $1,000
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 10% of sum insured
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with Temporary Accommodation for Pets
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with Temporary Accommodation
- Temporary repairs
-
Up to 10% of sum insured
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
Up to $1,000
- Demolition cost
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost
- Debris removal
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with demolition cost
- Landscaping
-
Up to $200 per plant up to $2,000
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $20,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
60
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Multi policy discount of 10% off each new eligible policy when you hold 2 or more eligible policies with Apia.
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Apia home insurance
Home & Contents Extra Insurance
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
-
Underinsurance protection
-
No
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
No
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
Yes
- Fusion
-
Up to $2,000
- Power surge
-
No
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Yes
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
$10,000 for death
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
No
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Yes
- Antiques and valuables
-
Up to $3,000 per item, up to 20% of sum insured, up to $3,000 for collections
- Cash
-
No
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Yes
- Computer software and hardware
-
Yes
- Camera and accessories
-
Yes
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Yes
- Identity theft
-
Up to $1,000
- Jewellery
-
Up to $2,500 per item, up to 20% of sum insured
- Personal medical equipment
-
Yes
- Replacement of documents
-
Up to $1,000
- Tools of trade
-
Up to $3,000
- Lock replacement
-
Up to $1,000
- Emergency storage
-
Up to 10% of sum insured
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with Temporary Accommodation for Pets
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with Temporary Accommodation
- Temporary repairs
-
Up to 10% of sum insured
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
Up to $1,000
- Demolition cost
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost
- Debris removal
-
Up to 10% of sum insured combined with demolition cost
- Landscaping
-
Up to $300 per plant up to $3,000
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $20,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
60
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Multi policy discount of 10% off each new eligible policy when you hold 2 or more eligible policies with Apia.
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Apia home insurance
Home & Contents Insurance
- Main events covered
-
Fire
-
Theft
-
Storm
-
Flood
-
Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
-
Underinsurance protection
-
Optional Extra - Up to 30% of building sum insured
-
New for old replacement
-
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
Optional Extra - Up to 30% of building sum insured
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
-
- Contents cover
-
- Fire
-
Yes
- Theft or burglary
-
Yes
- Storm
-
Yes
- Flood
-
Yes
- Lightning
-
Yes
- Earthquake
-
Yes
- Storm surge
-
Yes
- Fusion
-
Yes, up to 10 years old
- Power surge
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental loss and damage
-
Optional Extra
- Accidental breakage of glass
-
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
No
- Monthly payments cost extra
-
Yes
- General contents
-
Yes
- Contents while moving
-
Yes
- Antiques and valuables
-
Up to $20,000 per item, set or pair
- Cash
-
Up to $800
- Cd dvd and electronic files
-
Up to $1,000
- Computer software and hardware
-
Up to $1,000
- Camera and accessories
-
No
- Carpets
-
Yes
- Home office contents
-
Yes
- Identity theft
-
No
- Jewellery
-
Up to $2,500 per item, set or pair
- Personal medical equipment
-
Optional Extra
- Replacement of documents
-
Up to $800
- Tools of trade
-
Up to $5,000
- Lock replacement
-
Up to $2,500
- Emergency storage
-
Yes
- Temporary accommodation
-
Up to 24 months, up to 20% of sum insured combined with temporary accommodation for pets
- Temporary accommodation for pets
-
Up to 20% of sum insured, or up to 24 months from time of incident. Combined with temporary accommodation.
- Temporary repairs
-
Yes
- Buildings and structural improvements
-
Yes
- Building materials
-
Up to $2,000
- Demolition cost
-
Yes
- Debris removal
-
Yes
- Landscaping
-
Yes - pathways
- Gates and fences
-
Yes
- Legal liability cover
-
Up to $30,000,000
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
-
90
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Receive 10% off new home and contents insurance online. T&Cs apply.
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Australia Post home insuranceShowing 10 results from 31 home insurance policies. Use the filters to see more
Your selected home insurance
* Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Insurance Awards