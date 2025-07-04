While most insurers cover a wide variety of natural disasters including storm and water-related damage, each policy defines and bundles these events in its own unique way. That’s why understanding where your policy draws these lines is an important first step.

If you're one of the thousands dealing with the aftermath of this week's wild weather, the clean-up phase can be a massive job. With the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) responding to over 4,000 incidents , from flooded homes on the South Coast to widespread wind damage across Sydney, your home insurance plays a key role as you pick up the pieces.

Understanding policy differences

A perfect example is cover for landslides; many policies generally exclude this, but make a specific exception if the landslide was a direct result of an insured storm and occurred within a set timeframe, such as 72 hours.

For those on the coast, the same level of detail applies to how a policy handles 'actions of the sea'. It might cover a 'storm surge' but have different rules or exclusions for other events like waves or tidal movements that contribute to erosion.`

A checklist for your insurance claim

To give you a kickstart on your insurance claim and put you in the best position for a good result, here's what you can do right now:

Photograph everything. Before beginning the cleanup, take extensive photos and videos of the damage from multiple angles. This is your most important evidence. Locate your policy document (PDS). Next, find your product disclosure statement. Whether it's a PDF in your emails or a paper copy, have it ready. Read the definitions first. Before you call your insurer, go to the 'definitions' section of your PDS. Read the specific definitions for anything that might relate to your situation, such as 'flood', 'storm', 'storm surge', 'rainwater runoff', or 'actions of the sea'. Check the relevant sections. With those definitions burned into your mind, you can now turn toward the relevant sections of your policy to see how each type of damage is categorised and what exclusions apply.. Contact your insurer to start the claim. Armed with your newfound knowledge, you’re now prepared to call your insurer to get your claim process started and get the answers to any questions you have, for example: 'Based on my reading of the PDS, can you confirm how my policy covers storm surge in this situation?' Keep a record of everything. If your insurance provider approves emergency repairs or temporary fixes (like a tarp for the roof), ask for a quick confirmation email. Keeping good records helps big time later on. Make a list of what's damaged. Go room by room and jot down everything that's been damaged or destroyed. It’s worth including brand names and models if you can, as digging up old receipts or bank statements will make the claims process much smoother. Follow up with your insurer. Hound your insurer (within reason) for claim updates. If you feel like you're spinning your wheels or you disagree with your insurer’s decision, you can take your case to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) for free and independent assistance.

Bottom line

Getting your head around your policy now doesn't just help you with your claim, it makes you much savvier for any time you deal with insurance down the track. And if you find yourself dealing with a difficult insurer or decide to compare your options at renewal time, you'll now be better equipped to find a policy that truly protects your home.

