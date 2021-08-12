Australia’s Best Pet Insurance for March 2025
We want our beloved dogs and cats to lead healthy and happy lives. So if you've got a special pet in your life, pet insurance is a great one to have in your back pocket in case of emergencies (along with treats).
Pet insurance is designed to reimburse costs incurred at the vet, so you'll still need to pay for everything up front. However, a good pet insurance policy could help ease some of the unexpected financial burden if your furchild gets sick or injured, as well as a range of other benefits like dental cover. Even cheap pet insurance could be worth it if you find a good mix of coverage and value.
But besides reading the product disclosure statement (PDS), how could you go about finding top-line coverage for Digger or Moggy? Mozo is here to help.
Expert picks: Mozo Experts Choice Award-winning best pet insurance
Every year, Mozo’s Expert Judges analyse a range of pet insurance policies to determine which options offer the best value and highest quality cover for Australian pets. The judges then crown the winners in the Mozo Experts Choice Pet Insurance Awards. So rest easy: according to our data and research, these policies some of the best.
If you’re looking to insure your pet, check out a few of the Mozo Experts Choice Award winners^ below. If you are unsure if your animal companion qualifies for pet insurance, check out our coverage guide, or sneak a peek at our new cheap pet insurance hub.
Exceptional Quality Pet Insurance
Petsy Pet Insurance***
- $25,000 annual limit for accidental injury and illness
- Covers up to 90% of your eligible vet bills
- Customisable policy
Petsy Pet Insurance offers a maximum annual benefit limit of $25,000 for accidental injury and illness if you take out their top level of cover. Their top level of cover may also reimburse up to 90% of your eligible vet bills. You can also customise your policy by not adding optional extras like dental, behavioural problems, and alternative therapies cover or, lowering your annual benefit limit to $10,000, reducing your benefit percentage to 80%, or opting for a $150 annual excess.
Petsy has zero sub limits and gives you the option of annual excess and percentage benefits to suit your needs. Plus, with Petsy, you'll be able to choose your own vet, with over 12,000 registered vets in Australia.
Fetch Pet Plan*
- $30k insurance cover
- User-friendly app
- 24/7 vet support
Key features: Get dental, physio and behaviour cover included as standard with a Fetch Pet Plan. You can enjoy $30k insurance cover with no sub-limits and get an all Aussie vet nurse team to manage claims. Plus, claims are conveniently paid directly to your vet.
Day or night, the Fetch vet team are just a tap away. Chat to them in-app, or call 24/7 for emergencies. You can manage your pet's plan, treatments, and claims with a a single tap, direct from your mobile phone.
Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance
Knose Pet Insurance**
- Annual benefit limit of $25,000 for accident and injury cover
- Flexibility to have between 70% and 90% of eligible claims covered
- Get 10% off your first-year premium using the promo code "MOZO10"
Why it won: Knose's single, flexible policy may cover up to $25,000 each year in treatments for eligible accidents and injuries, with the option to have 70%, 80% or 90% of eligible claims covered by the policy. You’ll be able to make your claims online or through your vet, and can include optional extras (for an increased premium) to cover things such as dental illness, behavioural problems, and alternative therapies like acupuncture and physiotherapy. Knose also claims no sub-limits apply.
You can also select your excess ($0, 100, and $200, depending on your policy tier and benefit percentage).You’ll also get a 30-day cooling off period and 24/7 access to the Pet Health Line in case you need emergency information from a registered vet nurse.
Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance
Budget Direct Pet Insurance****
- Annual benefit limit of $12,000 for illness and accidental injury
- Covers 80% of your eligible vet bills
Budget Direct Pet Insurance brings you coverage for a range of common dog and cat medical concerns. There is an annual benefit limit of $12,000 if your cat or dog is accidentally injured or falls ill (sub limits apply)
In addition, they’ll cover a generous 80% of your eligible vet bill when you take your furry family members to your choice of registered vet or veterinary practice in Australia. You’ll also receive a 15% discount on your first year’s premium for a new policy quoted online.
BONUS: Get a $100 eGift card with new policies bought by 30 June 2025 using the code: ECGIFT.
Pet Insurance Australia Pet Essentials***
- $6,000 annual benefit limit
- 90% of eligible vet bills covered (pets under eight years)
- Multi-pet discount available
Key features:
With an annual benefit limit of $6,000, cover for up to 90% of eligible vet bills (for pets under eight years old), up to $500 cover for emergency boarding fees, and overseas pet travel insurance for New Zealand and Norfolk Island (T&Cs apply), Pet Insurance Australia’s Pet Essentials policy provides some of the best value accident and illness cover for your best friends. There is no waiting period for accidents, but up to a 30-day wait for covered illnesses. Pet Insurance Australia also offers an incremental 5% multi-pet discount, up to 15% (or three pets on one policy).
All new and existing PIA policyholders have complimentary access to VetChat, whenever they need it, log-in to video chat with a vet online 24/7.
Pet Insurance Australia has partnered with GapOnly®, meaning that you may be able to access your insurance benefit for eligible claims on-the-spot at participating vets. Instead of paying for the vet bill up-front, then waiting to be reimbursed, you may only need to pay for the amount of your bill that exceeds what you are covered for - the gap (T&Cs apply).
Editor's pick of the month: best pet insurance deals on Mozo in March 2025
Coles Pet Insurance*
- Multi Mozo Peoples’ Choice Award winner^
- Earn 10X Flybuys points in the pet aisle at Coles (Max cap applies)
- Save 5% when you insure two or more pets on the one policy
Winner of Mozo People’s Choice Awards for Most Recommended and Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, Coles Pet Insurance offers pet owners a range of policies to choose from depending on your budget. The Basic cover option provides protection for all accidents and illnesses (up to a $10,000 benefit limit) while the top of the range Premium cover covers all accidents and injuries, over 3,000 illnesses as well as optional routine health maintenance and dental up to a benefit limit of $15,000. You can choose who treats your pet (as long as they are a qualified or registered vet in Australia), and your pet gets guaranteed lifetime cover. An added bonus is the 10X Flybuys points you can earn at the Coles pet aisle (max 1000 points per month cap applies) and if you have more than one pet to insure you’ll get a 5% discount. Be sure to read the PDS for full details and terms and conditions prior to purchasing.
More pet insurance award winners
The providers listed above weren’t the only ones to win big in 2024's Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ for Pet Insurance, some other winners include:
- Petinsurance.com.au who was named Pet Insurance Provider of the Year, and won awards in every category judged last year.
- Medibank won awards for Exceptional Quality Pet Insurance for its Pet Plus and Pet Max Policies.
- Pet Cover was awarded for its Vital and Routine Care Policy in the Exceptional Value Pet Insurance award category.
For the full list of 2024 winners and to find out more about how we select the best personal loans for the awards, read the Mozo Experts Choice Pet Insurance Awards methodology report .
Pet Insurance FAQs
How do I get the best price on pet insurance?
Many factors can impact the cost of pet insurance. The level of cover you choose is a significant determining factor in the price of your insurance policy. Additionally, the size and breed of your pet and if you decide to add any extra benefits to your insurance plan can change the price.
Also, your pet’s age can play a part in the cost of your insurance policy. Some companies increase premiums as your pet gets older and the likelihood of them requiring frequent healthcare increases, so check the policy’s PDS before signing up.
What is the best pet insurance policy?
It is not about finding the best pet insurance policy, but rather the best policy for you and your pet. You should consider your budget, along with your pet’s species, breed and age, to work out which policy will best suit. Submitting for quotes from multiple providers can give you an idea of what price range your particular pet may fall into, and help you pick out which policies offer the best value for you.
Why do you need pet insurance?
While pet insurance is an expense, it’s really an investment. As the saying goes, it's better to be safe than sorry. The right pet insurance policy can give you peace of mind knowing that if your furry friend got hurt or sick, you could seek treatment without worrying about finances.
What is the best age to insure my pet?
Most pet insurance policies do not cover pre-existing medical conditions (conditions that your pet already had before being insured), so it can be worth it to invest in insurance as early as possible - which is often around 6-8 weeks old. This increases the likelihood that any medical issues your furry companion develops in their lifetime will be covered by the insurance policy.
