Whether in 2025 you’re planning a resort holiday in Fiji, voyaging on a cruise, or hopping on a plane to Europe, it’s important to consider packing travel insurance. But how could you go about finding the best policy? What features and perks could your holiday need, and which providers stand out for amazing coverage?

That’s where the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards come in.

Every year, Mozo’s expert judges compare dozens of travel insurance providers to see which ones fly above and beyond in terms of quality and value. Providers offering the best coverage take home a Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance win.

“Finding a policy may be a bit daunting, especially when policy features and costs can change depending on where you’re going and what you’re doing,” says Mozo Experts Choice Awards, Judge Peter Marshall.

“We wanted to examine everything across a range of holidays, head-to-head, to help Australians find the best value cover, and award those providers offering the best travel insurance.”

So without further ado, here are the winners crowned in 2025, along with some of the latest deals for this month highlighted by our editors – and some expert tips on how you could find the best policy for your trip.



Expert recommendations: Mozo Experts Choice Award-winning best travel insurance policies

Each year, the Mozo Experts Choice Awards recognise travel insurance providers for having the most outstanding performance to suit the needs of different types of travellers. Categories include Exceptional Value and Exceptional Quality for various policy types, from comprehensive, multi-trip, cruise, ski, and basic coverage. Policies ranked highly for their quality are those that boast the most generous coverage (i.e. comprehensive travel insurance). Policies with great value offer a minimum level of coverage for the lowest price. Our expert judges look at many factors when evaluating a travel insurance policy for an award, especially: Price , including any excesses and limits, and how premiums vary based on the holiday.

, including any excesses and limits, and how premiums vary based on the holiday. Coverage, including benefits and exclusions. For the 2025 awards our judges reviewed pricing and coverage information for 166 international travel insurance policies from 51 different insurance brands. You can view the awards travel insurance awards methodology report for 2025 to see how judges made their choices. As always, every travel insurance policy will have its terms and conditions laid out in the product disclosure statement (PDS). Be sure to read the PDS properly and thoroughly before signing up!



Important information on terms, conditions and sub-limits. Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. Mozo does not compare the entire market. Important disclosures Important disclosures Advertiser disclosure This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service. We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as ‘Promoted’ at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products. We provide only general advice Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website. Travel Insurance Saver - Australia’s Best Travel Insurer Unlimited hospital and medical

Unlimited hospital and medical $20,000 for both luggage and cancellation cover Go to site If you’re looking for quality cover and value for money, Travel Insurance Saver was named Australia’s Best Travel Insurer in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards. Its comprehensive policy has unlimited hospital and medical cover and includes $20,000 cover for both luggage and personal effects. It also has a generous $20,000 cancellation cover should you need to amend your travel plans. The comprehensive policy comes with automatic cover for up to 40 medical conditions. If your medical condition isn’t covered automatically, you may be able to complete a medical screening to determine if you can be covered. Other standard benefits include up to $10,000 rental car excess cover, $3,000 credit card fraud and replacement, and $5 million personal liability. Travel Insurance Saver was established in 2008. Its customer service team is based in Melbourne and it offers 24/7 worldwide emergency assistance for policy holders. Get a quote: Go direct to Travel Insurance Saver >> Freely - Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance Award Customisable, flexible coverage through the Freely app

Customisable, flexible coverage through the Freely app 10% off with a Mozo exclusive discount Go to site For those looking for sheer convenience, it’s hard to beat Freely’s all-in-one travel app. Customise this flexible policy by adding or taking away extras and coverage as you need it to suit your holiday. Friends suddenly invite you whitewater rafting? Add adventure sports cover (with conditions). Optional extras include gadgets, snow sports, cruise, motorcycle cover, and more. Policy includes: unlimited medical and hospital (covid cover included), up to $10,000 for luggage and personal effects and $5,000 in cancellation fees per policy (with the option to increase limits). You could also nab 10% off your policy with the exclusive Mozo Promo Code “MOZO2025” (T&Cs). Get a quote: Go to Freely now >> AllClear - Exceptional Value Cruise Winner No age limits (T&Cs apply)

No age limits (T&Cs apply) Unlimited hospital and medical

Unlimited hospital and medical $7,000 for both luggage and cancellation cover Go to site If you’re a senior looking for cover, then AllClear Gold Plus Travel Insurance could be your golden ticket. AllClear will not only consider all pre-existing medical conditions, they also have no age restrictions on travel too (T&Cs apply). There’s cover for theft or damage to luggage and you can rest easy with $2mil in personal liability cover. Get a quote: Go to AllClear's website >> World2Cover - Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance Award Unlimited emergency, cancellation, and medical cover (T&Cs)

Unlimited emergency, cancellation, and medical cover (T&Cs) Multi year Mozo Experts Choice Award winner^ Go to site World2Cover’s comprehensive Top policy makes an extremely competitive choice for travellers hunting for the most inclusions for the best value. It has been awarded a Mozo Experts Choice Award for the past three years. The policy has unlimited emergency, cancellation, and medical cover (with conditions). Standout perks include coverage for 38 pre-existing conditions (including migraines and sleep apnea), rental car excesses, and up to $2,000 for overseas dental treatment (all with T&Cs). Plus, many amateur and outdoor sports, like bungee jumping, can be covered at no extra cost (T&Cs). Get a quote: Go direct to World2Cover

*Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.

Editor’s Picks: Top travel insurance policies for March 2025



24/7 emergency support Get a quote in minutes Go to site Editor’s Pick: If you’re looking for cover from a name you can trust, Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). You can also get optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports to tailor cover to your needs. Plus, you can also reduce your premium with your choice of excess. T&Cs apply. Get a quote: Go direct to Australia Post >> Zoom Comprehensive Travel Insurance* Unlimited 24/7 emergency assistance

Unlimited 24/7 emergency assistance Optional extras for car rental or sports activities (T&Cs) Go to site Editor's pick: Zoom’s Comprehensive Travel Insurance provides 24/7 emergency assistance to help protect you from unexpected events on your holiday. It also covers you for medical emergencies, trip cancellation, lost luggage, family emergencies and even more.Add optional cover for extras such as Rental Vehicle Excess if you are hiring a car or a Sports Activities Pack if you’re feeling adventurous. Get a quote: Go direct to Zoom Travel Insurance >>

Customer favourites: Best travel insurance from Mozo People’s Choice Awards

Expert recommendations are amazing, but what do real travellers think is the best insurance? Thankfully, the 2024 Mozo People’s Choice Awards can help uncover the answer.

Mozo asked 1,487 of your fellow Australians which travel insurance providers they rate highly across a range of categories, from customer satisfaction and service to trustworthiness, sign-up and claims experiences, and whether they’d recommend them to a friend.

Winners were then given a Mozo People’s Choice Award, making them some of the best providers around (and in the air).

Here's a look at which categories each of 2024's Mozo People's Choice Travel Insurance Award-winners won awards in: Australia Post: Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, Excellent Claims Experience, Most Recommended

InsureandGo: Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, Excellent Customer Service, Highly Trusted, Sign-Up Experience

Commonwealth Bank: Excellent Customer Service, Highly Trusted, Most Recommended

Flight Centre: Highly Trusted

Medibank: Most Recommended



Won 3 Mozo People’s Choice Awards for 2024 Flexible excess Go to site Why it won: Sending yourself overseas? Australia Post has developed a first-class comprehensive international travel insurance policy that took home three Mozo People’s Choice wins in 2024. Aussies rates this provider highly for Excellent Claims Experience, Most Recommended and Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. And no wonder: Australia Post reckons you can get a quote in minutes. Tailor your policy by choosing your excess and level of coverage; the comprehensive plan comes with unlimited overseas medical and additional emergency expenses coverage, as well as benefits like money to resume your trip if cancelled for eligible reasons. (T&Cs apply)

More best travel insurance winners

Here’s the full list of winners for the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards^ for 2024, broken down by category. BEST VALUE TRAVEL INSURANCE If your travel budget is tight, weighing up the value you’re getting in a policy is crucial. This year, Mozo’s expert judges wanted to highlight great value plans to make the comparison process easier. From medical-only and essentials cover to more comprehensive and annual multi-trip policies, these providers offered a required set of inclusions at the best prices. Exceptional Medical Only coverage winners simply needed to have unlimited emergency overseas medical cover, including unlimited COVID-19 medical cover.

coverage winners simply needed to have unlimited emergency overseas medical cover, including unlimited COVID-19 medical cover. Essential coverage winners needed to have at least $2,000 coverage per traveller for personal items and $2,500 cancellation coverage, plus unlimited medical coverage.

winners needed to have at least $2,000 coverage per traveller for personal items and $2,500 cancellation coverage, plus unlimited medical coverage. Comprehensive, ski, cruise, and annual multi-trip coverage winners needed at least $7,500 of luggage cover per person, plus $15,000 cancellation cover per adult. Policies must also have unlimited medical and COVID-19 medical coverage, and at least $2,500 each for additional expenses and cancellations. Multi-trip policies were also assessed for a single traveller jet-setting for 30-day trips in a 12-month period. Mozo’s expert judges also assessed some providers based on the value they offer vacation activities like snow sports or cruise travel. Check out the winners below. Exceptional Value Medical Only Travel Insurance These policies were the best value medical-only travel policies, based on the judges’ criteria. Australia Post – Basic policy

– Basic policy Southern Cross Travel Insurance – International Medical Only policy Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance Want a little more coverage, such as lost luggage, on top of medical cover? Our expert judges thought these policies were winners. Battleface - Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Comprehensive Travel Insurance Butter Insurance - International Travel Insurance

- International Travel Insurance Chubb Australia - Essential

- Essential Freely - International Travel Insurance

- International Travel Insurance Insure4less - Essentials

- Essentials Tick Travel Insurance - Standard

- Standard Travel Insuranz - Classic

- Classic Travel Protect - Explorer

- Explorer WAS Insurance - Discovery Ultimate Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance If you’re after the most coverage for the best value, these comprehensive policies are worth a look! Fast Cover – Comprehensive

– Comprehensive InsuranceandGo – Gold policy

– Gold policy Tick Travel Insurance – Top policy

– Top policy Travel Insurance Saver - International Comprehensive

International Comprehensive World2Cover – Top policy Exceptional Value Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance Heading to a few destinations in 2025? These multi-trip policies nabbed best value crowns. Bendigo Bank - Comprehensive Multi-Trip Plan

Comprehensive Multi-Trip Plan Medibank - Annual Multi-Trip

Annual Multi-Trip NRMA - Comprehensive Annual Multi-Trip

Comprehensive Annual Multi-Trip Qantas - Annual Multi-Trip

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance Saver - Comprehensive Multi-trip Exceptional Value Cruise Travel Insurance Cruisin’ should be breezy! Mozo’s expert judges thought these winners earned their best value cruise wins. AllClear – Gold Plus

– Gold Plus Qantas – International Comprehensive policy

– International Comprehensive policy Travel Insurance Saver - International Comprehensive

International Comprehensive World Nomads – Explorer Plan

– Explorer Plan World2Cover - Top Exceptional Value Ski Travel Insurance Hittin’ the slopes? Mozo's expert judges say these policies shouldn’t hit the wallet. Tick Travel Insurance – Top policy

– Top policy Insure&go - Gold BEST QUALITY TRAVEL INSURANCE Some travellers want the best possible insurance, no matter the cost. That’s why Mozo’s expert judges analysed policies with the broadest and most generous cover for the Exceptional Quality travel insurance awards for comprehensive and multi-trip policies. Exceptional Quality Travel Insurance Bendigo Bank - Comprehensive Plan

Comprehensive Plan BUPA - International Plus

International Plus Cover-More – International Comprehensive+ policy

– International Comprehensive+ policy Easy Travel Insurance - International Comprehensive

International Comprehensive Flight Centre – Gold policy

– Gold policy NRMA – Comprehensive Plan policy

– Comprehensive Plan policy PassportCard - Leisure International Comprehensive

Leisure International Comprehensive RAA – Premium policy policy

– Premium policy policy RAC – Comprehensive policy

– Comprehensive policy RACQ – Premium policy

– Premium policy RACT – Comprehensive policy

– Comprehensive policy RACV – Comprehensive policy

– Comprehensive policy Webjet – Travel safe plus Exceptional Quality Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance Bendigo Bank - Comprehensive Multi-trip plan

Comprehensive Multi-trip plan Bupa - International plan (multi-trip)

International plan (multi-trip) Cover-More – Multi-Trip International Comprehensive+ policy

– Multi-Trip International Comprehensive+ policy Easy Travel Insurance - International Comprehensive

International Comprehensive Flight Centre – Gold Multi-trip

– Gold Multi-trip NRMA – Comprehensive Annual Multi-Trip policy

– Comprehensive Annual Multi-Trip policy Webjet – Travel Safe Plus policy

What travel insurance do I need?

When finding the best travel insurance policy for yourself, it’s important to compare as many different policies as possible. But what if you’re not sure where to start? Let’s break down the tiers and types of travel insurance on offer.

Travel insurance policies vary based on where you’re going and for how long. For example:

Domestic travel insurance can be great if you’re just exploring Australia.

can be great if you’re just exploring Australia. International travel insurance can be great for a once-off trip abroad.

can be great for a once-off trip abroad. Multi-trip travel insurance can be great if you’re making more than one trip, locally or abroad (usually within the same year). Once you’ve picked the kind of travel insurance you’re after, providers will usually offer multiple tiers (or levels) of coverage, such as medical only, essentials, or comprehensive insurance.

You may also be able to get complimentary credit card travel insurance, which comes as a perk of your credit card.

Travel insurance policies can also include optional extras that tailor your coverage for specific holidays, like backpacker travel insurance or senior travel insurance.

Many clues can point to a travel insurance policy ranking among the best – exceptional price, excellent coverage, and a thumbs-up from fellow Aussie travellers. But the best indicator that a policy rocks? It’s the best for you.

When comparing travel insurance policies, assess them like you’re giving out your own award: the win of your business! Read through the PDS, send for quotes, and ask yourself questions like:

Does this policy cover my holiday needs?

Is this within a price range I’m happy with? (Cheap travel insurance has trade-offs).

Would I feel comfortable working with this provider when the worst happens? If the answer is ‘yes’, you could be on to a winner. Other considerations are important, too, however, especially the nitty-gritty details. For example: Do you have to meet any terms and conditions before they settle your travel claim?

Is there an excess to pay?

Are there any other perks, too, like frequent flyer points?

Do you have pre-existing conditions that could impact your coverage? Because every situation is different, not every travel insurance policy is the best for everyone. Some people want an affordable price, while others want the most coverage, no matter the price.

Comparing what’s on offer can help you determine which travel insurances offer you the best value and quality for your holiday.



FAQs about travel insurance Do I have to have travel insurance? While not mandatory in Australia, travel insurance can be a useful financial tool to have in your back pocket. The right level of coverage could help your finances weather all kinds of unexpected emergencies, from medical treatment to flight cancellations.

Some overseas destinations have made basic travel insurance mandatory for entry at the border (usually to cover the costs associated with treating COVID-19).

Is it better to have essentials-only or comprehensive travel insurance coverage? The best travel insurance coverage for you will depend on your needs and holiday. For instance, if you’re a relatively low-risk traveller who can pay for unexpected costs like flight cancellations or lost luggage out-of-pocket, a basic or essentials-only travel insurance policy could suit you.

However, if you’re looking for the most protection possible, or you’re doing adventurous travel activities like skiing, comprehensive travel insurance might be a better option. Comparing multiple policies can give you an idea of the coverage and value available to your situation. How much should travel insurance cost? Travel insurance prices depend on the policy, provider, excess, level of coverage, and destination you choose. Your price may also vary if you’ve included optional extras or expanded your limits for personal items like an expensive smartphone or to cover a pre-existing medical condition.

Mozo found the average cost for different travel insurance policies ranges from roughly $90 to well over $1,000, depending on the needs of the trip. Most settled between $200 - $400.

What’s the best travel insurance to get if you’re already overseas? Forgetting to buy travel insurance before leaving can be inconvenient, but there are options. Some policies may not cover trips already in progress: read the product disclosure statement (PDS) and get quotes to see what benefits, costs, and exclusions you could get.

If you have a credit card, it’s also worthwhile investigating to see if you can get free travel insurance through your credit card company. Many will have activation requirements, like proving you’ve paid a certain amount of travel costs with your card.

