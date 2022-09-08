Australia's Best Travel Insurance for March 2025
Whether in 2025 you’re planning a resort holiday in Fiji, voyaging on a cruise, or hopping on a plane to Europe, it’s important to consider packing travel insurance.
But how could you go about finding the best policy? What features and perks could your holiday need, and which providers stand out for amazing coverage?
That’s where the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards come in.
Every year, Mozo’s expert judges compare dozens of travel insurance providers to see which ones fly above and beyond in terms of quality and value. Providers offering the best coverage take home a Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance win.
“Finding a policy may be a bit daunting, especially when policy features and costs can change depending on where you’re going and what you’re doing,” says Mozo Experts Choice Awards, Judge Peter Marshall.
“We wanted to examine everything across a range of holidays, head-to-head, to help Australians find the best value cover, and award those providers offering the best travel insurance.”
So without further ado, here are the winners crowned in 2025, along with some of the latest deals for this month highlighted by our editors – and some expert tips on how you could find the best policy for your trip.
Expert recommendations: Mozo Experts Choice Award-winning best travel insurance policies
Each year, the Mozo Experts Choice Awards recognise travel insurance providers for having the most outstanding performance to suit the needs of different types of travellers.
Categories include Exceptional Value and Exceptional Quality for various policy types, from comprehensive, multi-trip, cruise, ski, and basic coverage.
Policies ranked highly for their quality are those that boast the most generous coverage (i.e. comprehensive travel insurance). Policies with great value offer a minimum level of coverage for the lowest price.
Our expert judges look at many factors when evaluating a travel insurance policy for an award, especially:
- Price, including any excesses and limits, and how premiums vary based on the holiday.
- Coverage, including benefits and exclusions.
For the 2025 awards our judges reviewed pricing and coverage information for 166 international travel insurance policies from 51 different insurance brands. You can view the awards travel insurance awards methodology report for 2025 to see how judges made their choices.
As always, every travel insurance policy will have its terms and conditions laid out in the product disclosure statement (PDS). Be sure to read the PDS properly and thoroughly before signing up!
Travel Insurance Saver - Australia’s Best Travel Insurer
- Unlimited hospital and medical
- $20,000 for both luggage and cancellation cover
If you’re looking for quality cover and value for money, Travel Insurance Saver was named Australia’s Best Travel Insurer in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards. Its comprehensive policy has unlimited hospital and medical cover and includes $20,000 cover for both luggage and personal effects. It also has a generous $20,000 cancellation cover should you need to amend your travel plans.
The comprehensive policy comes with automatic cover for up to 40 medical conditions. If your medical condition isn’t covered automatically, you may be able to complete a medical screening to determine if you can be covered. Other standard benefits include up to $10,000 rental car excess cover, $3,000 credit card fraud and replacement, and $5 million personal liability.
Travel Insurance Saver was established in 2008. Its customer service team is based in Melbourne and it offers 24/7 worldwide emergency assistance for policy holders.
Freely - Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance Award
- Customisable, flexible coverage through the Freely app
- 10% off with a Mozo exclusive discount
For those looking for sheer convenience, it’s hard to beat Freely’s all-in-one travel app. Customise this flexible policy by adding or taking away extras and coverage as you need it to suit your holiday. Friends suddenly invite you whitewater rafting? Add adventure sports cover (with conditions).
Optional extras include gadgets, snow sports, cruise, motorcycle cover, and more. Policy includes: unlimited medical and hospital (covid cover included), up to $10,000 for luggage and personal effects and $5,000 in cancellation fees per policy (with the option to increase limits). You could also nab 10% off your policy with the exclusive Mozo Promo Code “MOZO2025” (T&Cs).
AllClear - Exceptional Value Cruise Winner
- No age limits (T&Cs apply)
- Unlimited hospital and medical
- $7,000 for both luggage and cancellation cover
If you’re a senior looking for cover, then AllClear Gold Plus Travel Insurance could be your golden ticket. AllClear will not only consider all pre-existing medical conditions, they also have no age restrictions on travel too (T&Cs apply). There’s cover for theft or damage to luggage and you can rest easy with $2mil in personal liability cover.
World2Cover - Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance Award
- Unlimited emergency, cancellation, and medical cover (T&Cs)
- Multi year Mozo Experts Choice Award winner^
World2Cover’s comprehensive Top policy makes an extremely competitive choice for travellers hunting for the most inclusions for the best value. It has been awarded a Mozo Experts Choice Award for the past three years. The policy has unlimited emergency, cancellation, and medical cover (with conditions). Standout perks include coverage for 38 pre-existing conditions (including migraines and sleep apnea), rental car excesses, and up to $2,000 for overseas dental treatment (all with T&Cs). Plus, many amateur and outdoor sports, like bungee jumping, can be covered at no extra cost (T&Cs).
Editor’s Picks: Top travel insurance policies for March 2025
Australia Post Comprehensive Travel Insurance*
- 24/7 emergency support
- Get a quote in minutes
Editor’s Pick: If you’re looking for cover from a name you can trust, Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). You can also get optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports to tailor cover to your needs. Plus, you can also reduce your premium with your choice of excess. T&Cs apply.
Zoom Comprehensive Travel Insurance*
- Unlimited 24/7 emergency assistance
- Optional extras for car rental or sports activities (T&Cs)
Editor's pick: Zoom’s Comprehensive Travel Insurance provides 24/7 emergency assistance to help protect you from unexpected events on your holiday. It also covers you for medical emergencies, trip cancellation, lost luggage, family emergencies and even more.Add optional cover for extras such as Rental Vehicle Excess if you are hiring a car or a Sports Activities Pack if you’re feeling adventurous.
Customer favourites: Best travel insurance from Mozo People’s Choice Awards
Expert recommendations are amazing, but what do real travellers think is the best insurance? Thankfully, the 2024 Mozo People’s Choice Awards can help uncover the answer.
Mozo asked 1,487 of your fellow Australians which travel insurance providers they rate highly across a range of categories, from customer satisfaction and service to trustworthiness, sign-up and claims experiences, and whether they’d recommend them to a friend.
Winners were then given a Mozo People’s Choice Award, making them some of the best providers around (and in the air).
Here's a look at which categories each of 2024's Mozo People's Choice Travel Insurance Award-winners won awards in:
- Australia Post: Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, Excellent Claims Experience, Most Recommended
- InsureandGo: Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, Excellent Customer Service, Highly Trusted, Sign-Up Experience
- Commonwealth Bank: Excellent Customer Service, Highly Trusted, Most Recommended
- Flight Centre: Highly Trusted
- Medibank: Most Recommended
Australia Post - Comprehensive Travel Insurance*
- Won 3 Mozo People’s Choice Awards for 2024
- Flexible excess
Why it won: Sending yourself overseas? Australia Post has developed a first-class comprehensive international travel insurance policy that took home three Mozo People’s Choice wins in 2024. Aussies rates this provider highly for Excellent Claims Experience, Most Recommended and Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. And no wonder: Australia Post reckons you can get a quote in minutes. Tailor your policy by choosing your excess and level of coverage; the comprehensive plan comes with unlimited overseas medical and additional emergency expenses coverage, as well as benefits like money to resume your trip if cancelled for eligible reasons. (T&Cs apply)
More best travel insurance winners
Here’s the full list of winners for the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards^ for 2024, broken down by category.
BEST VALUE TRAVEL INSURANCE
If your travel budget is tight, weighing up the value you’re getting in a policy is crucial. This year, Mozo’s expert judges wanted to highlight great value plans to make the comparison process easier.
From medical-only and essentials cover to more comprehensive and annual multi-trip policies, these providers offered a required set of inclusions at the best prices.
- Exceptional Medical Only coverage winners simply needed to have unlimited emergency overseas medical cover, including unlimited COVID-19 medical cover.
- Essential coverage winners needed to have at least $2,000 coverage per traveller for personal items and $2,500 cancellation coverage, plus unlimited medical coverage.
- Comprehensive, ski, cruise, and annual multi-trip coverage winners needed at least $7,500 of luggage cover per person, plus $15,000 cancellation cover per adult. Policies must also have unlimited medical and COVID-19 medical coverage, and at least $2,500 each for additional expenses and cancellations. Multi-trip policies were also assessed for a single traveller jet-setting for 30-day trips in a 12-month period.
Mozo’s expert judges also assessed some providers based on the value they offer vacation activities like snow sports or cruise travel.
Check out the winners below.
Exceptional Value Medical Only Travel Insurance
These policies were the best value medical-only travel policies, based on the judges’ criteria.
- Australia Post – Basic policy
- Southern Cross Travel Insurance – International Medical Only policy
Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance
Want a little more coverage, such as lost luggage, on top of medical cover? Our expert judges thought these policies were winners.
- Battleface - Comprehensive Travel Insurance
- Butter Insurance - International Travel Insurance
- Chubb Australia - Essential
- Freely - International Travel Insurance
- Insure4less - Essentials
- Tick Travel Insurance - Standard
- Travel Insuranz - Classic
- Travel Protect - Explorer
- WAS Insurance - Discovery Ultimate
Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance
If you’re after the most coverage for the best value, these comprehensive policies are worth a look!
- Fast Cover – Comprehensive
- InsuranceandGo – Gold policy
- Tick Travel Insurance – Top policy
- Travel Insurance Saver - International Comprehensive
- World2Cover – Top policy
Exceptional Value Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
Heading to a few destinations in 2025? These multi-trip policies nabbed best value crowns.
- Bendigo Bank - Comprehensive Multi-Trip Plan
- Medibank - Annual Multi-Trip
- NRMA - Comprehensive Annual Multi-Trip
- Qantas - Annual Multi-Trip
- Travel Insurance Saver - Comprehensive Multi-trip
Exceptional Value Cruise Travel Insurance
Cruisin’ should be breezy! Mozo’s expert judges thought these winners earned their best value cruise wins.
- AllClear – Gold Plus
- Qantas – International Comprehensive policy
- Travel Insurance Saver - International Comprehensive
- World Nomads – Explorer Plan
- World2Cover - Top
Exceptional Value Ski Travel Insurance
Hittin’ the slopes? Mozo's expert judges say these policies shouldn’t hit the wallet.
- Tick Travel Insurance – Top policy
- Insure&go - Gold
BEST QUALITY TRAVEL INSURANCE
Some travellers want the best possible insurance, no matter the cost. That’s why Mozo’s expert judges analysed policies with the broadest and most generous cover for the Exceptional Quality travel insurance awards for comprehensive and multi-trip policies.
Exceptional Quality Travel Insurance
- Bendigo Bank - Comprehensive Plan
- BUPA - International Plus
- Cover-More – International Comprehensive+ policy
- Easy Travel Insurance - International Comprehensive
- Flight Centre – Gold policy
- NRMA – Comprehensive Plan policy
- PassportCard - Leisure International Comprehensive
- RAA – Premium policy policy
- RAC – Comprehensive policy
- RACQ – Premium policy
- RACT – Comprehensive policy
- RACV – Comprehensive policy
- Webjet – Travel safe plus
Exceptional Quality Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
- Bendigo Bank - Comprehensive Multi-trip plan
- Bupa - International plan (multi-trip)
- Cover-More – Multi-Trip International Comprehensive+ policy
- Easy Travel Insurance - International Comprehensive
- Flight Centre – Gold Multi-trip
- NRMA – Comprehensive Annual Multi-Trip policy
- Webjet – Travel Safe Plus policy
What travel insurance do I need?
When finding the best travel insurance policy for yourself, it’s important to compare as many different policies as possible. But what if you’re not sure where to start? Let’s break down the tiers and types of travel insurance on offer.
Travel insurance policies vary based on where you’re going and for how long. For example:
- Domestic travel insurance can be great if you’re just exploring Australia.
- International travel insurance can be great for a once-off trip abroad.
- Multi-trip travel insurance can be great if you’re making more than one trip, locally or abroad (usually within the same year).
Once you’ve picked the kind of travel insurance you’re after, providers will usually offer multiple tiers (or levels) of coverage, such as medical only, essentials, or comprehensive insurance.
You may also be able to get complimentary credit card travel insurance, which comes as a perk of your credit card.
Travel insurance policies can also include optional extras that tailor your coverage for specific holidays, like backpacker travel insurance or senior travel insurance.
Many clues can point to a travel insurance policy ranking among the best – exceptional price, excellent coverage, and a thumbs-up from fellow Aussie travellers. But the best indicator that a policy rocks? It’s the best for you.
When comparing travel insurance policies, assess them like you’re giving out your own award: the win of your business! Read through the PDS, send for quotes, and ask yourself questions like:
- Does this policy cover my holiday needs?
- Is this within a price range I’m happy with? (Cheap travel insurance has trade-offs).
- Would I feel comfortable working with this provider when the worst happens?
If the answer is ‘yes’, you could be on to a winner.
Other considerations are important, too, however, especially the nitty-gritty details. For example:
- Do you have to meet any terms and conditions before they settle your travel claim?
- Is there an excess to pay?
- Are there any other perks, too, like frequent flyer points?
- Do you have pre-existing conditions that could impact your coverage?
Because every situation is different, not every travel insurance policy is the best for everyone. Some people want an affordable price, while others want the most coverage, no matter the price.
Comparing what’s on offer can help you determine which travel insurances offer you the best value and quality for your holiday.
FAQs about travel insurance
Do I have to have travel insurance?
While not mandatory in Australia, travel insurance can be a useful financial tool to have in your back pocket. The right level of coverage could help your finances weather all kinds of unexpected emergencies, from medical treatment to flight cancellations.
Some overseas destinations have made basic travel insurance mandatory for entry at the border (usually to cover the costs associated with treating COVID-19).
Is it better to have essentials-only or comprehensive travel insurance coverage?
The best travel insurance coverage for you will depend on your needs and holiday. For instance, if you’re a relatively low-risk traveller who can pay for unexpected costs like flight cancellations or lost luggage out-of-pocket, a basic or essentials-only travel insurance policy could suit you.
However, if you’re looking for the most protection possible, or you’re doing adventurous travel activities like skiing, comprehensive travel insurance might be a better option. Comparing multiple policies can give you an idea of the coverage and value available to your situation.
How much should travel insurance cost?
Travel insurance prices depend on the policy, provider, excess, level of coverage, and destination you choose. Your price may also vary if you’ve included optional extras or expanded your limits for personal items like an expensive smartphone or to cover a pre-existing medical condition.
Mozo found the average cost for different travel insurance policies ranges from roughly $90 to well over $1,000, depending on the needs of the trip. Most settled between $200 - $400.
What’s the best travel insurance to get if you’re already overseas?
Forgetting to buy travel insurance before leaving can be inconvenient, but there are options. Some policies may not cover trips already in progress: read the product disclosure statement (PDS) and get quotes to see what benefits, costs, and exclusions you could get.
If you have a credit card, it’s also worthwhile investigating to see if you can get free travel insurance through your credit card company. Many will have activation requirements, like proving you’ve paid a certain amount of travel costs with your card.
Compare international travel insurance policies below.
*Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Compare international travel insurance
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.Details Close
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- $5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Up to $10,000, maximum $1,500 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- No
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $1,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra, up to $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $2,000
- Personal liability
- $3,000,000
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Cruise Travel Insurance - 2025
Gold Plus
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 or Unlimited
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Unlimited cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.Details Close
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Unlimited cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $300.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 or Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- No
- Hospital cash allowance
- $1,000
- Accidental death
- $20,000
- Permanent disability
- $30,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- $500
- Travel documents
- $500
- Rental vehicle excess
- $6,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $750
- Personal liability
- $2,000,000
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose from $2,000 up to $100,000
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.Details Close
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose from $2,000 up to $100,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $25,000
- Emergency companion
- $25,000
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000 repatriation
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,400
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- $5,000
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra - choose $5,000 or $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Discovery Ultimate
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose up to $40,000
Unlimited emergency medical treatment abroad for up to 12 months. Travel Delay expenses up to $2000 per traveller. Optional cover for cancellation or trip interruption up to $40,000. Emergency Assistance team is available 24/7 to support you in the event of an emergency while travelling.Details Close
Unlimited emergency medical treatment abroad for up to 12 months. Travel Delay expenses up to $2000 per traveller. Optional cover for cancellation or trip interruption up to $40,000. Emergency Assistance team is available 24/7 to support you in the event of an emergency while travelling.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $500.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose up to $40,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- Choose up to $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Up to $40,000
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $5,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $300
- Accidental death
- $50,000
- Permanent disability
- $50,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- Up to $10,000
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $6,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- Up to $40,000
- Personal liability
- $2,500,000
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
- Highly Commended Travel Insurer - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose from $0 to $40,000
Be prepared for the unexpected on your adventures with Butter Travel Insurance. Emergency medical and hospital cover. COVID-19, accident and personal liability cover. Optional trip cancellation & interruption cover. Customise your cover with added extras like Motorcycle and ski cover (T&Cs apply).Details Close
Be prepared for the unexpected on your adventures with Butter Travel Insurance. Emergency medical and hospital cover. COVID-19, accident and personal liability cover. Optional trip cancellation & interruption cover. Customise your cover with added extras like Motorcycle and ski cover (T&Cs apply).
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose from $0 to $40,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Choose from $0 to $10,000, $2,000 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- Up to $2,500
- Hospital cash allowance
- $50 per day up to $5,000 per traveller
- Accidental death
- $50,000
- Permanent disability
- $50,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- Up to $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- Up to $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra - up to $6,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- Up to $2,000
- Personal liability
- Up to $2,500,000
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.