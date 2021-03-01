Australia’s Best Insurance for 2025
Whether it's offering protection from flat tyres to flight cancellations to falling trees – insurance is a part of daily life no matter the season.
The best policies sit in the sweet spot between great coverage and excellent value – and with premiums going up across the country, it's more important than ever to compare what's out there.
But besides always reading the product disclosure statement (PDS), how could you go about choosing the best policy for you?
Luckily, Mozo regularly reviews and reports on a variety of insurance products on the market, from car insurance to home to travel to life insurance – even pet insurance!
Our expert analysts compare options for the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ to identify the best value and quality insurance policies available so that your own investigation process can go a little easier.
Here are a few standout policies for you to compare and consider in 2025.
Head to the Mozo Experts Choice Awards page to learn more about the winners and judging process for the latest Mozo Experts Choice Insurance Awards that run from 2024-2025.
Best Car Insurance
Budget Direct - Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance*
- Receive 15% off car insurance when you purchase new cover initiated online* T&C's apply
- Your choice of repairer as an optional extra
Budget Direct took out top honours at the Mozo Experts Choice Awards as Australia's Best Value Car Insurer 2024^. The top-value insurance provider offers flexible comprehensive car insurance, with the Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance policy offering up to $500 of personal property covered, a separate $500 for covering baby capsules, and up to $1,000 to replace car keys and locks, plus the option to choose your own repairer after an insurable event (although this is an optional extra that comes with a fee).
If you get into a scrape and your wheels are written off, Budget Direct can replace your car with a new comparable ride (as long as it was less than two years old and had driven under 40,000km).
ROLLiN' - Comprehensive Car Insurance*
- Pay premiums monthly at no extra cost
- $0 excess for windscreen cover
ROLLiN' offers a flexible subscription-like cover you can pay for monthly at no additional cost and can cancel any time with no exit fees. The comprehensive policy covers damage caused by accidents, natural events and theft, and if you've driven less than 15,000km and your car is written off, it can be replaced with a new comparable model.
ROLLiN' can also cover repairs for windscreen and window glass claims without charging an excess (but you'll only be able to make one claim excess-free each policy period). When you make other kinds of claims, you’ll be looking at an $800 excess for all listed drivers, making this a good option for people under 25 who often face hefty additional young driver excesses (there is an unlisted driver excess of up to $3,000, though). So it makes sense ROLLiN' took home an Exceptional Value Insurance award^ in 2024!
Best Home Insurance
QBE Home and Contents Insurance*
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards Winner 2024
- 10% online policy discount (T&Cs)
- Up to $30 million legal liability cover (T&Cs)
- Underinsurance protection for up to 30% sum insured (T&Cs)
This award-winning policy from QBE won in the Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance^ and Exceptional Quality^ categories at the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice awards, and it’s not hard to see why. This flexible policy comes with all the standard cover you’d expect, with some handy built-in features, such as environmental upgrades after damage cover and $30 million in legal liability (eligibility criteria applies). New policies purchased online could receive a 10% discount (with conditions).
Budget Direct - Home & Contents Insurance*
- 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online
- Optional personal effects cover
Are you looking for extensive protection for your home and belongings at an affordable price? Then you’ve come to the right place, as Budget Direct has won awards for both exceptional quality insurance and value for money.
This comprehensive home & contents insurance policy offers an impressive list of extra features like new-for-old contents replacement and emergency accommodation for up to 12 months (or 10% of the sum insured) for you and your pets. You could be protected against a range of natural disasters and there’s a heap of contents included – just check your product disclosure statement (PDS) for limits and exclusions on specific items. This flexible policy can also be customised with optional extras like flood or personal effects cover, with the latter insuring eligible portable items like sunglasses and jewellery even if they’re taken outside the home (T&Cs apply).
And if you're after combined home and contents cover, you could score a 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online. Too easy!
Best Life Insurance
HCF Income Protect Insurance**
- Payout of up to 70% of your average monthly income (up to $7,500 per month) for up to 12 months if you’re unable to work due to illness or injury for more than 30 days (T&Cs apply)
HCF’s Income Protect Insurance is designed to help you make ends meet and keep on top of life expenses if you can’t work due to sickness or injury. Income Protect will pay eligible customers up to 70% of their average monthly income (up to $7,500 per month) for up to 12 months if they’re unable to work due to illness or injury for more than 30 days (T&Cs apply). One thing to be aware of is that customers can only be covered for one job – so people with more than one job who make a claim will need to decide which job they’d like to be covered for. For a full list of terms, conditions, and policy exclusions/limits, consult the product disclosure statement (PDS) on HCF’s website.
Best Pet Insurance
Budget Direct Pet Insurance**
- Annual benefit limit of $12,000 for illness and accidental injury
- Covers 80% of your eligible vet bills
Budget Direct Pet Insurance brings you coverage for a range of common dog and cat medical concerns. There is an annual benefit limit of $12,000 if your cat or dog is accidentally injured or falls ill (sub limits apply).
In addition, they’ll cover a generous 80% of your eligible vet bill when you take your furry family members to your choice of registered vet or veterinary practice in Australia. You’ll also receive a 15% discount on your first year’s premium for a new policy quoted online.
BONUS: Get a $100 eGift card with new policies bought by 30 June 2025 using the code: ECGIFT.
Knose Pet Insurance**
- Annual benefit limit of $25,000 for accident and injury cover
- Get 10% off your first-year premium using the promo code "MOZO10"
Knose Pet Insurance won Mozo Experts Choice Pet Insurance Provider of the Year^ for its flexible approach which makes it simple to tailor your pet insurance cover. Policyholders choose their desired annual limit, benefit percentage and annual excess to create a pet insurance plan for their needs. You can also select optional extras such as dental issues, behavioural problems and alternative treatments. To be eligible for cover, your pet needs to be at least 6 weeks and less than 9 years when starting insurance.
What do real insurance customers think? Mozo People’s Choice Awards
Look, expert advice is all good and that, but what does good insurance look like in real life? That’s where the Mozo People’s Choice Awards come in.
Every year, Mozo asks fellow Australians which products and services they rate the best in a range of categories, from customer service and satisfaction to trustworthiness and value for money. Winners are then crowned with a Mozo People’s Choice Award.
In 2024-2025, Australians compared over 200 insurance providers across home & contents, car, travel, health, and pet insurance. To see the winners list, head to our Mozo People’s Choice Awards hub.