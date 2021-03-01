Whether it's offering protection from flat tyres to flight cancellations to falling trees – insurance is a part of daily life no matter the season.

The best policies sit in the sweet spot between great coverage and excellent value – and with premiums going up across the country, it's more important than ever to compare what's out there.

But besides always reading the product disclosure statement (PDS), how could you go about choosing the best policy for you?

Luckily, Mozo regularly reviews and reports on a variety of insurance products on the market, from car insurance to home to travel to life insurance – even pet insurance!

Our expert analysts compare options for the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ to identify the best value and quality insurance policies available so that your own investigation process can go a little easier.

Here are a few standout policies for you to compare and consider in 2025.