Put an end low rate FOMO with these top home loans

While there’s a lot of uncertainty in the global market right now, it could be an opportunity for you to make some smart money moves with your mortgage.

There’s been a lot of activity in the home loan market in recent months, and lenders big and small are fighting it out for new customers with low home loan rates and deals that haven’t been this low since the Covid pandemic.

And don’t be put off by thinking that small rate differences don’t mean much.

A 0.50% rate difference could mean thousands of dollars each year in savings depending on your loan size.

For instance, the average owner occupier variable rate in our database for a $500,000 loan is currently 6.43% p.a. If you were to switch to a rate of 5.93% p.a, your monthly repayments would be $154 a month cheaper. And over the life of the loan (25 years) you’d pay a whopping $46, 215 less interest.^

Now, if that’s not enough to give you some serious FOMO then I don’t know what is!

And if you’re put off by the thought of all the paperwork needed, switching home loans has also become a lot quicker and easier in recent years with digital applications and online approvals. In fact, you can make an application with some lenders in as little as 10 minutes.

Check out some of the latest home loan offers below and compare: