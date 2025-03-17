5 lesser-known mortgage lenders to put on your radar

There are two key things every person wants in their home loan: a low rate and a lender they can trust. If you live in WA and you’re not familiar with P&N Bank, now’s the time to put them on your radar.

According to the Mozo database^, the average variable home loan rate is 6.41% p.a., while P&N’s home loan rates start from as little as 5.88% p.a (5.91% p.a. comparison rate*) for borrowers with 40% equity or deposit. Its 2 year fixed rate is even lower at 5.74% p.a. (6.01% comparison rate*).

On a $500,000 home loan over 25 years that’s an annual saving of $1,956, which you could pocket by switching.

P&N is just one of the smaller customer-owned and online banking brands taking it to the big players by offering customers competitive rates, low fees, fast approvals and more personalised service.

So if you’re in the market for a new home loan, here’s a look at P&N as well as some of the other lesser-known lenders that are shaking up Australia’s mortgage scene.