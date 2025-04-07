Best home loans to crush your mortgage in 2025
If saving money on your home loan in 2025 is what you’re after, then you've come to the right place. Discovering a great value home loan could mean the difference between tens of thousands of dollars saved in interest over the course of your loan, but in practice it can be hard to find the best option amongst the dozens of different lenders and rates on the market.
That's why each year, the comparison experts at Mozo draw on their decades of financial services experience to identify the best value home loan options for Aussie borrowers.
For the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards we assessed 444 home loans from 97 lenders, with just the top in each award category receiving the Mozo expert tick of approval.
So if you're keen to cut your home loan down to size, read on for the low-down on some of the winners in the 2025 Awards.
Low cost category winner
Unloan - Variable Home Loan
- 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Low cost home loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2023, 2024, 2025^
- Zero upfront or ongoing fees
Unloan’s Variable Home Loan has taken out a low cost home loan award for an impressive third year running in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^. Built by CommBank, Unloan offers owner-occupiers a super low 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*) along with a loyalty discount that shaves 1 basis point off your interest every year for up to 30 years. Loan features include free extra repayments and redraw, and there are no pesky fees to pay. Available for loans of up to $10M. Minimum 20% deposit.
Packaged home loan winner
Macquarie - Offset Home Loan
- Variable rates from 5.89% (6.14% comparison rate*) - minimum 40% deposit
- 100% offset account, redraw facility and extra repayments
- Get up to 10 free offset accounts per loan
This competitive packaged home loan from Macquarie has all the bells and whistles you'd expect of Australia's fifth largest lender, including 100% offset (up to 10 free offset accounts per loan account), free extra repayments and online redraws, a split loan option and even repayment holidays for those times in life when you need to hit pause. There's a $248 annual package fee but no application fee to worry about.
Offset home loan winner
NRMA Home Loans Variable Home Loan
- 5.78% p.a. variable rate (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Zero application fees to pay
- Free additional repayments and online redraw
Enjoy a competitive interest rate on up to a 30 year loan term with the NRMA variable home loan. There is no application fee to pay and you can make unlimited additional repayments to pay your home loan off sooner. You’ll get free online redraw and have the option to add a 100% offset account for a small fee. 10% minimum deposit. Fees & charges apply, Australian Credit Licence 237879 is held by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, the credit provider.
First home buyer loan winner
loans.com.au Variable Home Loan 90
- Variable interest rate from 5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*) for LVR 90%
- No application fees to pay
- First Home Buyer Loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^
If you're in the market for a competitive rate on a variable home loan, online lender loans.com.au has come through with the goods. There are no application fees to pay and you only require a 10% deposit to get started. You can borrow between $50,000 to $2,000,000, plus, you’ll have the freedom to make free extra repayments, and redraw them without penalty too. $300 settlement fee applies. (T&Cs apply).
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.