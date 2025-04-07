Best home loans to crush your mortgage in 2025

If saving money on your home loan in 2025 is what you’re after, then you've come to the right place. Discovering a great value home loan could mean the difference between tens of thousands of dollars saved in interest over the course of your loan, but in practice it can be hard to find the best option amongst the dozens of different lenders and rates on the market.

That's why each year, the comparison experts at Mozo draw on their decades of financial services experience to identify the best value home loan options for Aussie borrowers.

For the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards we assessed 444 home loans from 97 lenders, with just the top in each award category receiving the Mozo expert tick of approval.

So if you're keen to cut your home loan down to size, read on for the low-down on some of the winners in the 2025 Awards.