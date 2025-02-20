CBA-backed Unloan home loan continues its award-winning streak

Unloan, the digital home loan lender, built by CommBank has once again come out triumphant in the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards, taking out an award for the third year in the Low Cost Home Loan Category.

The awards are an annual head to head comparison of 450+ home loans in Australia, to award the best value ones for Australians, with the Low Cost Category among the most coveted.

According to Peter Marshall, Mozo Awards Judge, Unloan has the winning combination of low rates and no application, banking, account, change or exit fees, and this is why it’s consistently ranked in the top for value. But that’s not where it ends.

“As a digital-first home loan, it’s got one of the industry’s first fully automatic loyalty discounts, which shaves an additional 0.01% off the interest rate each year you’re with them, and while there isn’t an offset account, you can make additional payments and access the free redraw. We don’t consider these in our awards analysis, but they are both great money-savings features to have as standard,” he said.

The Unloan home loan is available to new borrowers, refinancers and investors with at least 20 percent deposit or equity. It also boasts a speedy 10 minute online application process, and customer service available 7 days a week.

Compare Unloan below and also check out some of the other home loans handpicked by our editor’s pick this month.