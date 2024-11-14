Why locking in a fixed rate home loan now could be a smart money move

The RBA recently made its first cut in four years and many banks followed suit. But while a lower cash rate is good news for borrowers and homeowners, the RBA board was quick to point out there’s no certainty we’ll see another drop anytime soon. So if you’re looking to lock in a great home loan deal, now might be the time to consider a fixed rate as many challenger banks have highly competitive short-term deals available.

Some of the best 1 and 2 year fixed rates are now sitting well below the average big 4 variable rate, which is currently 6.77% p.a. according to our database^. Locking in a rate that’s 1% lower could mean savings of around $300 a month on a $500K loan over 25 years.

Macquarie’s 2-year Fixed Offset loan for example offers a sharp 5.55% p.a. (6.08% comparison rate*) for borrowers with 30% equity, while IMB Bank has a 2-year fixed rate of 5.69% p.a. (6.00% comparison rate*) for borrowers with a deposit of as little as 5%.

No one can predict the future but fixing your home loan could provide certainty over repayments. Many lenders also offer split loan options and flexible features like offset accounts and extra repayments helping you save even more.

Of course, fixing isn’t without risks. If rates drop further, you could miss out on lower repayments, and breaking a fixed loan early can come with costly fees. The key is to choose a fixed term that balances current savings with the flexibility to adapt if your situation changes.