When you hear the name NRMA, you probably think of trusted insurance that Aussies have relied on for decades. But did you know, NRMA Insurance has stepped into the home loan space, aiming to provide Aussie borrowers with the same reliability and value that has kept them a household name for over 90 years.

They have us impressed. The Variable Home Loan recently picked up a Mozo Experts Choice Award^ as one of Australia’s best value home loans with an offset account, an important feature for anyone looking to pay off their home faster as well as an award for First Home Buyer home loans.

NRMA home loans are available for live-in borrowers with as little as a 10% deposit and there are competitive variable and fixed rate terms of up to 5 years to choose from. NRMA also provides borrowers with an option to choose between principal and interest or interest-only repayments.

There are no application, monthly or annual fees which mean 100% of your repayments will go towards paying down your home loan.

But NRMAs’ home loans aren’t just about low costs – they’re about flexibility too. You can make unlimited additional repayments on variable loans (capped at $20K per year on fixed rate loans) at no extra charge, or for $10 a month you can get the optional offset account. If you ever need to access those extra funds, there is a free online redraw.

Lengthy application processes are also done away with. NRMA insurance says the application should only take 20 minutes to complete online.

There are some eligibility criteria to be aware of. The home loans are only available for properties in capital cities and major regional centres and excludes properties in Victoria. And you must be purchasing an established property, not land or off-the-plan.

But if you’re eligible and you’re looking for a big bank alternative and want a trusted and reliable provider, NRMA Insurance might be a good home loan fit for you - see below for more details.