Don’t get stung by high personal loan rates
When it comes to finding a great low-rate personal loan, shopping around is a must. With unpredictable rate movements, it's more important than ever to compare your personal loan options before locking in an option.
In the Mozo database, the lowest 3-year fixed unsecured personal loan rate currently starts at 5.76% p.a. (6.55% p.a. comparison rate*), excluding green loans, with the highest maximum interest rate nearly a whopping 25% higher, at 29.99% p.a. The average rate in our database for an unsecured loan currently stands at 10.31% p.a., well and truly higher than many loans available to the savvy searcher.
So is it still possible to get your hands on a low-interest personal loan in a rising rates environment? Well, if you have a steady income, solid credit history and are willing to do a little extra leg work, the answer could be yes!
The first step is to start your search for a killer personal loan and compare your options. Picking the easy option from your regular banking provider could be costing you major interest in the long run.
Scroll down for some of the top low-interest personal loan options right now.
LOW RATE PERSONAL LOANS APRIL 2025
-
Low Rate Personal Loan
Excellent Credit, $5,000 - $75,000
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive low rates for borrowers with excellent credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000, plus free extra repayments. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.
Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $250.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $35.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 1 Year
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Rate for Excellent Credit. Establishment fee varies from $250 and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade and total loan amount. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
Read reviews and learn more about OurMoneyMarket personal loans
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Borrow up to $50,000 unsecured. Perfect if you earn more than $22,100 p.a. and have good to excellent credit. Multi-year winner of Mozo’s Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Award, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024^'
Repayment terms from 2 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.75% would cost $35,430.23 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $0.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly
- Early repayment penalty
- 0
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 2 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Rates based on borrower with excellent credit score. Maximum 3 year term for loan amounts $8,000 or less.
Read reviews and learn more about NOW Finance personal loans
-
Secured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive rates depending on credit score. No monthly or early repayment fees. No penalties for paying your loan off sooner. Borrow from $5,000 to $80,000. Your choice of 3, 5 or 7 year terms. You will be given the option to use a vehicle as collateral to secure your loan. One upfront fee applies.
Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.29% would cost $35,352.28 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $310.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $10.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- 0
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $80,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 3 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Vehicle
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rate and establishment fee vary according to an individuals credit history. Rates and fees shown are for an Excellent Credit borrower. Establishment fee ranges from $310 to $1,035.
Read reviews and learn more about MoneyPlace personal loans
-
Debt Consolidation Loan
$5,000-$75,000
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive fixed rates on loans up to $75,000 depending on your credit score. Zero monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Make weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments, over 1 to 7 years managed entirely online, at any time. Fast and easy, 100% online application.
Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $250.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $35.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 1 Year
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rates may vary depending on assessment of application. Establishment fee varies from $250 and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade and total loan amount. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
-
Ready Credit Personal Loan - 3 Year Fixed Rate, Balance Transfer Offer
Unsecured
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.90% p.a.n/a
Enjoy a competitive rate on the initial balance that you request to be transferred to your bank account within 3 months of approval. Choose your repayments each month above the minimum payment due. Apply online in as little as 10 minutes. Only pay interest on the amount you have used, not on your whole credit limit. A one-off establishment fee of $249. This product is provided by National Australia Bank Limited, using certain trademarks temporarily under licence from Citigroup Inc.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.90% p.a.
- comparison rate
- n/a
- interest rate
- 6.90% p.a.
- comparison rate
- n/a
- Upfront fee
- $249.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $15.00
- Repayment options
- Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 0 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 3 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- 6.90% for 3 years on loans up to $75,000, with any unpaid amount reverting to 22.49% p.a. variable rate after three years.
Read reviews and learn more about Citi personal loans
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.99% p.a.to 19.99% p.a.6.99% p.a.to 21.49% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive rates depending on credit score. No monthly or early repayment fees. No penalties for paying your loan off sooner. Borrow from $5,000 to $80,000. Your choice of 3, 5 or 7 year terms. One upfront fee applies.
Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.99% would cost $35,633.67 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.99% p.a.to 19.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.99% p.a.to 21.49% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.99% p.a.to 19.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.99% p.a.to 21.49% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- On Application
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $10.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $80,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 3 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rate and establishment fee vary according to an individuals credit history. Rates and fees shown are for an Excellent Credit borrower. Establishment fee ranges from 0 to 5.5% of the loan amount, up to a maximum of $975.
Read reviews and learn more about MoneyPlace personal loans
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
Your selected personal loans
* WARNING: The Comparison Rate combines the lender's interest rate, fees and charges into a single rate to show the true cost of a personal loan. The comparison rates displayed are calculated based on a loan of $30,000 for a term of 5 years or a loan of $10,000 for a term of 3 years as indicated, based on monthly principal and interest repayments, on a secured basis for secured loans and an unsecured basis for unsecured loans. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may inﬂuence the cost of the loan.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Personal Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.