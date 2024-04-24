Brokerage fee cost crunch reveals massive savings for savvy Aussie investors

If you are one of the 1.22 million active online investors* or plan to join their ranks in 2024, a recent number crunch by Mozo’s research team for the annual Mozo Experts Choice Online Share Trading Awards^ reveals that when it comes to brokerage costs it pays to shop around.

Mozo’s experts found that on a $2,000 trade, brokerage fees were as high as $33, which was $31 more expensive than the cheapest brokerage fee of $2 we found for the same value trade - that’s a staggering 1550% difference.

Rachel Wastell, Mozo’s money expert said that there’s a war raging on brokerage fees and investors making small trades frequently could be ripping themselves off by not checking how much they pay in brokerage fees.

“Shopping around isn’t just for home loans and savings accounts ,” she said. “The less you pay in brokerage fees the more money you have to invest and right now online platforms are fighting hard for your business, so if you aren’t going to be using additional features of the more expensive platforms you might be better off with a low cost platform.”

Whether you’re looking to invest in Australian and international shares or ETFs, we’ve wrapped up some of the popular online investing platforms below.