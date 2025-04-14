This superfund just won an award for Best Super for GenZ but you’ve probably never heard of them!

If you're a Zoomer (born 1997 - 2012), retirement might feel like a long way off, or if you’re one of the thousands of people worldwide keen to embrace the Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) movement, maybe not.

But regardless of your life ambitions, if you work for an employer at any time during your working life in Australia, you’ll need a super fund. And if you want to retire in relative comfort, the sooner you put your contributions in a top performing fund, the more likely you’ll be better off in your retirement.

While past performance is not a reliable estimate of future performance, Mozo’s 2024 Superannuation report detailed how the difference between a top performing fund and a standard fund over 5 years with a $100K balance (at the time of the comparison) meant an additional $6K to over $16K depending on the investment category.

Which brings us to Vanguard. You may be familiar with the name as they have been a global investment powerhouse in low cost investments for close to 50 years. But they are relatively new in the Australian super space, having only launched in 2022.

But since that time, Vanguard’s flagship MySuper Lifecycle super option has impressed the experts. Not only did Vanguard win two 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Superannuation Awards (Best Super for GenZ and Low Fee MySuper), it was also named Money Magazine’s Best Value MySuper Product in 2024 & 2025^.

So what exactly is a lifecycle super option?

Well, it’s a pretty straightforward concept and many superfunds these days offer this style of investment choice. Rather than you needing to track and adjust your super investments over time, lifecycle options do this for you automatically. So, when you’re younger, it focuses more on growth investments, and as you age, it will gradually introduce more defensive investments to decrease your risk as you near retirement.

You’ll still have the option at any stage to switch to other investment options if you choose but a lifecycle product allows you to be more hands off knowing the investment mix will get adjusted automatically.

So put that FIRE plan into action! See below a selection of top performing funds that offer lifestage super options for you to consider.