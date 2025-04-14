This superfund just won an award for Best Super for GenZ but you’ve probably never heard of them!
If you're a Zoomer (born 1997 - 2012), retirement might feel like a long way off, or if you’re one of the thousands of people worldwide keen to embrace the Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) movement, maybe not.
But regardless of your life ambitions, if you work for an employer at any time during your working life in Australia, you’ll need a super fund. And if you want to retire in relative comfort, the sooner you put your contributions in a top performing fund, the more likely you’ll be better off in your retirement.
While past performance is not a reliable estimate of future performance, Mozo’s 2024 Superannuation report detailed how the difference between a top performing fund and a standard fund over 5 years with a $100K balance (at the time of the comparison) meant an additional $6K to over $16K depending on the investment category.
Which brings us to Vanguard. You may be familiar with the name as they have been a global investment powerhouse in low cost investments for close to 50 years. But they are relatively new in the Australian super space, having only launched in 2022.
But since that time, Vanguard’s flagship MySuper Lifecycle super option has impressed the experts. Not only did Vanguard win two 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Superannuation Awards (Best Super for GenZ and Low Fee MySuper), it was also named Money Magazine’s Best Value MySuper Product in 2024 & 2025^.
So what exactly is a lifecycle super option?
Well, it’s a pretty straightforward concept and many superfunds these days offer this style of investment choice. Rather than you needing to track and adjust your super investments over time, lifecycle options do this for you automatically. So, when you’re younger, it focuses more on growth investments, and as you age, it will gradually introduce more defensive investments to decrease your risk as you near retirement.
You’ll still have the option at any stage to switch to other investment options if you choose but a lifecycle product allows you to be more hands off knowing the investment mix will get adjusted automatically.
So put that FIRE plan into action! See below a selection of top performing funds that offer lifestage super options for you to consider.
Compare Lifestage Super Options
Vanguard
- Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen Z and Low Fee MySuper.
- Benefit from one of the lowest fees on the market*.
- Choose a strong performer. Vanguard Super’s flagship Lifecycle option delivered a 16.44% annual return for members aged 47 and under – that’s above the industry median **
- Smart, auto-adjusting investments with their Lifecycle investment option
- Decide how your super’s invested – choose their Lifecycle investment option which automatically adjusts as you age, or take control of your super by selecting your own investments.
Virgin Super
- Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Exceptional MySuper + Low Fee MySuper 2025
- Strong performing fund - 8.45% for 7 years investment returns to 30 June 2024 for birth year 1984 to 1988 (7.70% for 5 years investment returns to 30 June 2024 for birth year 1984 to 1988) for the Lifestage Tracker Option
- Earn Velocity points on contributions and any funds rolled over (T&Cs apply)
- Simple super advice at no additional cost + automatic Death and Total Permanent Disablement cover
Aware Super
- Aware Super manages over $170 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians
- Track record of delivering super long-term returns - 9.06% p.a. over 5 years and 8.41% p.a. over 10 years to 28 Feb 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested.
- Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X.
- Investment flexibility: Choose from a range of diversified options or single asset class options, or MySuper Lifecycle which automatically tailors your investment mix to your age over time.
Disclaimers:
^Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Superannuation 2025 & 2025 Money Magazine Awards
Vanguard
*Independent fees and costs benchmarking conducted by Deloitte, shows Vanguard MySuper Lifecycle as one of the lowest fee MySuper products as at 1 March 2024. Deloitte has only included publicly offered APRA regulated superannuation funds. The benchmarked fees and costs reference ongoing annual fees and costs disclosed in the PDS. Other fees and costs may apply.
**Vanguard Lifecycle Age 47 and under annual return compared against the median return for Growth (77-90) options, SuperRatings Fund Crediting Rate survey, 2024 calendar year. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.