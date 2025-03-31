How to out-fool scammers & master your money game

April is here, which means two things; Easter chocolate sales are in full swing and it’s Financial Literacy Month! While we’re all for indulging in the occasional sweet treat, now’s also the perfect time to treat yourself to some financial know-how. Because let’s face it, understanding your money is the key to making it work harder for you.

No matter if you’re looking to avoid dodgy scams, boost your savings, or simply get better at budgeting, here are some Mozo Expert tips to help you master your money game this April.

How to spot the scams

Scammers are getting savvier and Aussies are losing millions to financial fraud every year. So how do you stay one step ahead of the crooks?

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Whether it’s an investment offer that promises a big return or a financial reward that just doesn’t add up, use your instincts.

Beware of urgent requests

Scammers have a tendency to make urgent requests. No matter if it's sending money through PayID or direct deposit, be wary and use more trusted sources like Paypal where you can lodge a dispute should things fall through.

Verify before you trust anyone

Got a message from your bank, the ATO or Centrelink? Contact them directly using official details, not the number in the email or text. Government corporations and financial institutions tend to use their email or logins as a means to communicate. Check out Scamwatch for more information.

Use two-factor authentication

Using two-factor authentication can be an extra layer of security that can make a big difference in keeping your accounts safe. If there is an option to add it for logins, our Experts suggest you do this to keep your finances safer.

Smarter spending could mean more savings

Financial literacy isn’t just about avoiding scams, it’s also about making smart decisions with your hard-earned money. Here’s how our Mozo Experts suggest to stretch your dollar further, this April and all year round:

Keep a close eye on spending

There are lots of apps these days to help you track your spending. Even your bank’s app could have useful features to keep tabs of where your money is being spent, so use it to your advantage.

Use cashback and rewards programs to save even more

If you’re spending anyway, you might as well be earning something back. Apps like Cashrewards and Shopback offer a percentage of your purchase back on lots of big brands in Australia.