Today, Mozo is thrilled to announce the winners of the Mozo People’s Choice Awards for banking and finance for 2025, after more than 4000 Aussies had their say, revealing their picks for the best of the best across a range of categories.

“Participants in the Mozo People’s ChoiceAwards rated their providers across a range of factors, from service quality to likelihood to recommend,” explains AJ Duncanson, Mozo Data Director and People’s Choice award judge.

The Mozo Experts thoroughly reviewed the responses to determine the brands which received the highest customer ratings in each category.

“These awards stand as a consumer backed endorsement of the brands who have earned the trust and respect of their customers,” says Duncanson.

“That’s why the winners list is an invaluable, authentic starting point for consumers when seeking out new products or services.”.

Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

“As voted for by respondents, the outstanding customer satisfaction award shines a light on the banks and superfunds who offer the best holistic experience. These brands stood above the rest according to the people who matter, their customers, and they are well deserving of recognition for this," explains Duncanson.

Bank Australia

Great Southern Bank

ING

Macquarie

Newcastle Permanent

Up

Australian Retirement Trust

Colonial First State

HESTA

Hostplus

Most awarded Banks

Setting a high bar for customer experience, these brands exceeded the expectations of their customers earning recognition across a variety of People’s Choice Awards categories. Four banks stood out from the rest this year with wins in four or more categories including wins in the outstanding customer satisfaction and the highly trusted category.

Bank Australia - 5 Awards

- 5 Awards Great Southern Bank - 4 Awards

- 4 Awards ING - 6 Awards

- 6 Awards Macquarie - 4 Awards

Most awarded Superfunds

Clearly committed to providing the best user experience, these superfunds stood out by each winning four or more awards including wins in the outstanding customer satisfaction, clear communication, and most recommended categories.

Australian Retirement Trust - 5 Awards

- 5 Awards Colonial First State - 4 Awards

To see the full list of winners, and details on how the winners were chosen, you can read the methodology report here.