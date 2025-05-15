The people have voted: Australia’s favourite banks for 2025 revealed
Today, Mozo is thrilled to announce the winners of the Mozo People’s Choice Awards for banking and finance for 2025, after more than 4000 Aussies had their say, revealing their picks for the best of the best across a range of categories.
“Participants in the Mozo People’s ChoiceAwards rated their providers across a range of factors, from service quality to likelihood to recommend,” explains AJ Duncanson, Mozo Data Director and People’s Choice award judge.
The Mozo Experts thoroughly reviewed the responses to determine the brands which received the highest customer ratings in each category.
“These awards stand as a consumer backed endorsement of the brands who have earned the trust and respect of their customers,” says Duncanson.
“That’s why the winners list is an invaluable, authentic starting point for consumers when seeking out new products or services.”.
Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
“As voted for by respondents, the outstanding customer satisfaction award shines a light on the banks and superfunds who offer the best holistic experience. These brands stood above the rest according to the people who matter, their customers, and they are well deserving of recognition for this," explains Duncanson.
- Bank Australia
- Great Southern Bank
- ING
- Macquarie
- Newcastle Permanent
- Up
- Australian Retirement Trust
- Colonial First State
- HESTA
- Hostplus
Most awarded Banks
Setting a high bar for customer experience, these brands exceeded the expectations of their customers earning recognition across a variety of People’s Choice Awards categories. Four banks stood out from the rest this year with wins in four or more categories including wins in the outstanding customer satisfaction and the highly trusted category.
- Bank Australia - 5 Awards
- Great Southern Bank - 4 Awards
- ING - 6 Awards
- Macquarie - 4 Awards
Most awarded Superfunds
Clearly committed to providing the best user experience, these superfunds stood out by each winning four or more awards including wins in the outstanding customer satisfaction, clear communication, and most recommended categories.
- Australian Retirement Trust - 5 Awards
- Colonial First State - 4 Awards
To see the full list of winners, and details on how the winners were chosen, you can read the methodology report here.
Products from Australia's Favourite BanksLast updated 15 May 2025
Everyday Edge Account
- Account fee
$0.00
- Payment options
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay
- Interest rate
0.00
%
p.a.
This bank account has no account keeping fees to pay. There are unlimited fee-free domestic transactions. Safe and secure digital banking. Fee-free card purchases and cash-out transactions in-store. Free access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. For customers 18 or over.
- Standard interest rate
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
- Maximum rate conditions
n/a
- Account fee
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay
- What kind of card?
Visa Debit or
EFTPOS
- Access
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Branch access, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
- Network ATM fee
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
- Phone fee
-
- Internet fee
-
- Overseas ATM fee
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
- Foreign exchange commission
-
- Branch access
-
- BPAY
-
- Australia Post banking
-
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
Great Southern Bank Overseas ATM fees and Foreign Exchange Commission rebated when external deposits of $2,000 are received and at least 5 visa transactions are settled by month.
- Fee free transactions
Unlimited free transactions from counter deposit, phone, internet and EFTPOS. Free counter withdrawals.
Read reviews and learn more about Great Southern Bank bank accountsGo to site
Orange Everyday
- Account fee
-
- Payment options
-
- Interest rate
-
%
p.a.
ING’s Orange Everyday bank account offers no monthly fees and 1% cashback on eligible utility bills up to $100 (T&Cs apply). Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard interest rate
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
- Account fee
-
- Payment options
-
- What kind of card?
-
- Access
-
- ATM networks
-
- Network ATM fee
-
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
- Phone fee
-
- Internet fee
-
- Overseas ATM fee
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
- Foreign exchange commission
-
- Branch access
-
- BPAY
-
- Australia Post banking
-
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic), unlimited rebates on the ING International Transaction fee when you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
- Fee free transactions
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic). When you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
Read reviews and learn more about ING bank accountsGo to site
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
-
2.60
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
Balances from $0: 2.60% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.50% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
Balances from $0: 3.30% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
New ING personal savings customers who open an account by 30 June 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.70% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
- Access
-
- Kids ages
-
- Minimum balance
-
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
-
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
5.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
Balances from $0: 5.40% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
- Access
-
- Kids ages
-
- Minimum balance
-
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
Spend Account
- Account fee
-
- Payment options
-
- Interest rate
-
%
p.a.
This account works hand in hand with the USave account. No monthly fees on any of your spend accounts. No uBank international fees to pay. Get instant access to Apple Pay and Google Pay. Plus you could go into the draw to win 1 of 50 cash prizes by signing up and using your Ubank Visa Debit Card between now and 30 June 2025 (T&Cs apply).
- Standard interest rate
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
- Account fee
-
- Payment options
-
- What kind of card?
-
- Access
-
- ATM networks
-
- Network ATM fee
-
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
- Phone fee
-
- Internet fee
-
- Overseas ATM fee
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
- Foreign exchange commission
-
- Branch access
-
- BPAY
-
- Australia Post banking
-
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
-
- Fee free transactions
Unlimited eftpos, debit, ATM,
and banking app transactions using internet banking or the ubank iOS or Android app.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank bank accountsGo to site
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
- Interest paid
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
- Access
-
- Kids ages
-
- Minimum balance
-
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
Bonus rate applies across 10 accounts on balances of up to $250,000 combined.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
Flex Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
5.79
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
-
6.07
%
p.a.
- Multiple offset accounts available
- Free extra repayments
- Easy redraw facility
-
1 year - 5.99% p.a. (6.10% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.79% p.a. (6.07% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.79% p.a. (6.07% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.79% p.a. (6.06% p.a. comparison rate)
-
5.84% p.a.
- Upfront fees
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
$250.00 yearly
- Discharge Fee
$300.00
- Package
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
- type of mortgage
Fixed
- Repayment types
Principal & Interest
- Availability
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
yes - free
- Redraw facility
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
- Offset account
yes
- Split account
yes
- Other restrictions
If the valuation is over $360, ubank will cover the first $360. Home loans with a term of greater than 30 years will only be available for owner-occupied P&I 80% LVR purchase applications.
- Other benefits
-
- Special Offers
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank home loansGo to site
Products from Australia's Favourite Share Trading Platforms
Share Investing
- Standard
- Small trade brokerage
$0.00
- Large trade brokerage
0.1%
- Monthly fee
$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Brokerage details
$0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Small trade brokerage
$0.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
Trades up to $1,000
- Large trade brokerage
0.1%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
The greater of $11 or 0.10% for trades over $1,000
- Monthly fee
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
- CHESS ownership available
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
ANZ Cash Account
- Special offers
-
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other benefits
-
- Other restrictions
-
Read reviews and learn more about CMC Invest share accountsGo to site
Share Trading Account
- Small trade brokerage
$2.00
- Large trade brokerage
0.01%
- Monthly fee
$0.00
Superhero Trading allows you to invest in over 9,000 ASX and Wall Street shares and ETFs with brokerage from just $2 a trade. Sign up with code ‘mozo25’ and get US$10 of Nvidia stock when you fund your account with $100 or more within 30 days. T&Cs apply. 1Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023
- Brokerage details
-
- Small trade brokerage
$2.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
Flat $2 fee brokerage on trades up to $20,000 for all Aussie shares, $10 minimum per trade. US$2 for US share trades up to US$20,000, US$10 minimum. 0.01% for trades larger than $20,000.
- Large trade brokerage
0.01%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
Flat $2 fee brokerage on trades up to $20,000 for all Aussie shares, $10 minimum per trade. US$2 for US share trades up to US$20,000, US$10 minimum. 0.01% for trades larger than $20,000.
- Monthly fee
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
- CHESS ownership available
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
Superhero Wallet is a cash management account built into Superhero Account (held under NAB)
- Special offers
-
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other benefits
1000 Qantas Points when you link your QFF account and make an eligible trade within 30 days of signing up. 25 Qantas Points per ASX-listed shares traded.
- Other restrictions
Additional fees may apply for sell US trades. US shares transfer fee 65bps applies.
Read reviews and learn more about Superhero share accountsGo to site
