Who leads the pack? Australia’s favourite insurers in 2025

Today Mozo unveils the winners of the Mozo People’s Choice Awards for insurance in 2025, after more than 4000 Aussies voted for the best brands across a range of categories.

“The Mozo Peoples Choice Awards program gives a voice to everyday Australians and showcases the insurers who put their customer’s experience first. Participants rated their insurers across a range of categories from overall satisfaction to claims experience and likelihood to recommend,” said AJ Duncanson, Mozo Data Director and People’s Choice award judge.

Mozo’s expert judges carefully analysed the 4009 responses to identify the best of the best in comprehensive car insurance, home insurance and travel insurance based solely on those responses.

“The Mozo People’s Choice Awards winners list showcases the insurers who received the highest ratings from respondents. The fact that the people voting are real customers should give other Aussie consumers confidence that these insurers are worthy of consideration when choosing insurance,” explains Duncanson.

Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Winners

The Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Award highlights the insurers that deliver the most comprehensive and positive overall experience. Of all insurance brands in Australia, the following insurers ranked the highest for overall customer satisfaction.

Comprehensive Car Insurance

Australian Seniors

Bingle

NRMA Insurance

RAA

RAC

RACQ

Shannons

Home Insurance

Apia

NRMA Insurance

RAC

RACQ

RACV

Westpac

Youi

Travel Insurance

Australia Post

Commonwealth Bank

RACV

Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Most awarded Insurers

These Insurers stand above the rest in this year’s Mozo People’s Choice Awards. Sweeping the awards across several categories were a handful of insurers, congratulations to the following:

Comprehensive Car Insurance

RAC

RACQ

Shannons

Home Insurance

Apia

RAC

RACQ

RACV

Travel Insurance

RACV

To see the full list of winners, and details on how the winners were chosen, you can read the methodology report here.