Who leads the pack? Australia’s favourite insurers in 2025
Today Mozo unveils the winners of the Mozo People’s Choice Awards for insurance in 2025, after more than 4000 Aussies voted for the best brands across a range of categories.
“The Mozo Peoples Choice Awards program gives a voice to everyday Australians and showcases the insurers who put their customer’s experience first. Participants rated their insurers across a range of categories from overall satisfaction to claims experience and likelihood to recommend,” said AJ Duncanson, Mozo Data Director and People’s Choice award judge.
Mozo’s expert judges carefully analysed the 4009 responses to identify the best of the best in comprehensive car insurance, home insurance and travel insurance based solely on those responses.
“The Mozo People’s Choice Awards winners list showcases the insurers who received the highest ratings from respondents. The fact that the people voting are real customers should give other Aussie consumers confidence that these insurers are worthy of consideration when choosing insurance,” explains Duncanson.
Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Winners
The Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Award highlights the insurers that deliver the most comprehensive and positive overall experience. Of all insurance brands in Australia, the following insurers ranked the highest for overall customer satisfaction.
Comprehensive Car Insurance
- Australian Seniors
- Bingle
- NRMA Insurance
- RAA
- RAC
- RACQ
- Shannons
Home Insurance
- Apia
- NRMA Insurance
- RAC
- RACQ
- RACV
- Westpac
- Youi
Travel Insurance
- Australia Post
- Commonwealth Bank
- RACV
- Southern Cross Travel Insurance
Most awarded Insurers
These Insurers stand above the rest in this year’s Mozo People’s Choice Awards. Sweeping the awards across several categories were a handful of insurers, congratulations to the following:
Comprehensive Car Insurance
- RAC
- RACQ
- Shannons
Home Insurance
- Apia
- RAC
- RACQ
- RACV
Travel Insurance
- RACV
To see the full list of winners, and details on how the winners were chosen, you can read the methodology report here.
Products from Australia's Favourite InsurersLast updated 15 May 2025
Comprehensive Car Insurance
Youi like to get to know you from the very first conversation, which provides you with the opportunity to find comprehensive car insurance cover that could better suit your lifestyle and your needs. Because we’re all individuals, so we all use our cars differently from day-to-day. Youi is car insurance that’s a bit more you-shaped. Mozo People's Choice Excellent Customer Service Car Insurance award winner in 2024.
Monthly premiums
Yes costs extra
Choice of repairer
Optional Extra
Choice of excess
$400 - $2,500
Agreed or market value
Agreed or Market
Available discounts
- Monthly premiums available
Yes costs extra
- Choice of repairer
Optional Extra
- Choice of excess
$400 - $2,500
- Agreed or market value
Agreed or Market
- Discounts available
- States where offered
SA VIC TAS NSW ACT QLD WA
- Roadside assistance
Yes
- Genuine parts
Yes - If car is under 3 years old.
- New car if written off
Yes - within 2 years and a listed driver is the first registered owner
- Windscreen cover
Yes - standard excess. Option to reduce windscreen excess to $50 for an additional premium.
- Personal property cover
Up to $750 total or $150 per item if damaged or stolen.
- Replacement key cover
Up to $1,000 if stolen.
- Baby capsule or child seat cover
Reasonable cost
- Trailer or caravan cover
Up to $1,500.
- Modifications
Covered only if agreed in writing.
- Emergency repairs
Up to $1,000 combined with emergency options
- Emergency options
Towing costs. Up to $1,000 travel, accommodation and emergency repair costs if greater than 100 km from home.
- Rental car after theft
Yes - Up to 14 days.
- Rental car after accident
Not at fault - Yes. At fault - Optional Extra. Up to 14 days.
- Rental car liability
Yes - legal liability cover when using a substitute vehicle.
- Legal liability cover
$20,000,000
- Accidental death of driver
No
- Young driver excess imposed
Unlisted and aged 25 and over: $700, Unlisted and aged under 25: $2,000, Listed and aged under 25: $600
- Rideshare cover
Optional Extra
- Other restrictions
- Other benefits
- Online discount
n/a
- Multi-policy discount
-
- No claim discount
-
No
- Low km discount
-
Yes
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Youi car insurance
Building & Contents Insurance
Your home might be your most important asset, that’s why Youi like to get to know all about it right from the start. It helps Youi to help you consider the cover that could better suit you. Youi is home insurance that’s a bit more you-shaped. Mozo People’s Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Home Insurance award winner in 2024
- Main events covered
Fire
Theft
Storm
Flood
Monthly payments cost extra
Yes
Underinsurance protection
No
New for old replacement
Yes
- Underinsurance protection
-
No
- New for old
-
Yes
- Building cover
- Contents cover
- Fire
Yes
-
- Storm
Yes
-
- Lightning
Yes
-
- Storm surge
No
-
- Power surge
No
-
- Accidental breakage of glass
Yes
- Death and injury cover
-
Up to $5,000 for funeral, up to $5,000 for injury
-
- General contents
Yes
-
- Antiques and valuables
Yes
-
- Cd dvd and electronic files
Yes, excludes electronic files
-
- Camera and accessories
Yes
-
- Home office contents
Yes
-
- Jewellery
Optional Extra, select specific replacement value for each item of jewellery where the individual value is more than $15,000
-
- Replacement of documents
No
-
- Lock replacement
Up to $1,000
-
- Temporary accommodation
Up to 12 months, up to 12% of sum insured
-
- Temporary repairs
Yes
-
- Building materials
Up to $1,000
-
- Debris removal
Up to 20% of sum insured combined with demolition and professional fee costs.
-
- Gates and fences
Yes
-
- Days unoccupied until cover stops
60
-
- Other benefits
-
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Youi home insurance
Comprehensive
Covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverNo
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 to Unlimited
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.Details Close
- Limits shown apply
per Person
- Covid medical cover
- Yes
- Covid cancellation cover
- No
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
-
- Overseas emergency hospital expenses
-
- Maximum excess
-
- Cancellation fees
-
- Pay additional premium for zero excess
-
- Luggage and personal effects
-
- Add accomodation and travel
-
- Emergency companion
-
- Resumption of journey
-
- Hospital cash allowance
-
- Accidental death
-
- Permanent disability
-
- Loss of income
-
- Cc fraud and replace
-
- Travellers cheques
-
- Travel documents
-
- Rental vehicle excess
-
- Alternative travel expenses
-
- Personal liability
-
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
-
Read reviews and learn more about travel insurance
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.
