Mortgage shake-up! Meet the lenders taking on the big banks

With the RBA cutting rates for the first time in four years, and many of Australia’s home lenders following suit, now is a good time to compare your home loan to see where your loan rate stacks up against the market.

The average big 4 home loan rate according to our database^ is 6.77% p.a., and the good news is that many rival lenders have rates well below this. But with so many different options available, it can be hard to know which lenders really stand out from the pack.

That’s where Mozo’s money experts come in. We compare home loans for a living and know a good home loan deal from a dud.

Unloan, a digital-only lender backed by CommBank, continues to impress with its new lower variable rate, no fees and unique loyalty discount. Australia’s 5th biggest bank Macquarie, has also dropped rates on its basic and offset variable home loans and boasts it has market-leading turn around times, while member owned IMB has a cash back offer of up to $4000 depending on the loan amount and LVR up to 80%.

To learn more about these players and some of the other rival banks taking on the big 4, read on for our expert rundown of top home loans currently on offer.