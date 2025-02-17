The ultimate home finance health check
Your home is more than just four walls and a roof, it’s where life happens. But between mortgages, insurance, renovations, and energy bills, it can also be where a lot of your money disappears. The good news? A few savvy financial moves can help turn your home into a money-saving haven.
Is your home loan still working for you?
Just like you wouldn’t stick with a dodgy couch that’s lost its comfort, you shouldn’t settle for a home loan that’s costing you more than it should. The Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Loans have just revealed some of the best-value mortgages on the market, so if your loan isn’t up to scratch, now’s the time to compare.
Unloan - Variable Home Loan
- 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Low cost home loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2023, 2024 & 2025^
- Zero upfront or ongoing fees
Unloan’s Variable Home Loan has taken out a low cost home loan award for an impressive third year running in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^. Built by CommBank, Unloan offers owner-occupiers a super low 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*) along with a loyalty discount that shaves 1 basis point off your interest every year for up to 30 years. Loan features include free extra repayments and redraw, and there are no pesky fees to pay. Available for loans of up to $10M. Minimum 20% deposit.
loans.com.au Variable Home Loan 90
- Variable interest rate from 5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*) for LVR < 90%
- No application fees to pay
- First Home Buyer Loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^
If you're in the market for a competitive rate on a variable home loan, online lender loans.com.au has come through with the goods. There are no application fees to pay and you only require a 10% deposit to get started. You can borrow between $50,000 to $2,000,000, plus, you’ll have the freedom to make free extra repayments, and redraw them without penalty too. $300 settlement fee applies. (T&Cs apply).
Protect what matters with the right home insurance
A home isn’t just bricks and mortar, it’s filled with memories, valuables, and everything you’ve worked hard for. That’s why making sure you have the right home and contents insurance is essential. Whether you’re after top-rated coverage or a policy that won’t break the bank, comparing options could help you find a better deal.
Youi Building and Contents Insurance*
- Flood cover included as standard
- Cover for fire, theft and storms
- Cover for counselling services after a claim
Youi’s combined Building and Contents Insurance policy includes flood, fire, theft, and storm cover. Plus, if you do need to make a claim after a traumatic event, the policy also includes up to $1,500 worth of cover for counselling services per household member. Up to $1,000 pet cover is also available as an optional extra, going toward vet fees if your cat or dog is injured due to an eligible household accident. Just be aware this policy doesn’t come with underinsurance protection so be sure to adequately estimate the market value of your building and contents.
Budget Direct - Home & Contents Insurance*
- Multiple Mozo Experts Choice Award^ winner
- Optional flood cover
- 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online
This comprehensive home and contents insurance policy from Budget Direct offers an impressive list of extra features like new-for-old contents replacement, cover for portable items, and emergency accommodation for up to 12 months (or 10% of the sum insured) for you and your pets. You’ll be protected against a range of natural disasters and there’s a heap of contents included – just check your PDS for limits on specific items. And if you're after combined home and contents cover, you’ll score a 30% discount on your first year’s premium just by purchasing a new policy online (T&Cs apply).
Reno dreams? A personal loan could help
That kitchen refresh or bathroom upgrade might be on your vision board, but if your savings aren’t quite there yet, a personal loan for home renovations could be a practical solution. With flexible terms and competitive rates, you can finance your dream space without having to refinance your home loan.
OurMoneyMarket - Low Rate Personal Loan
- Unsecured rates from just 6.28% fixed (6.90% comparison rate*)
- Free extra repayments and fee-free redraw
- Quick and easy 100% online application
OurMoneyMarket offers low rate personal loans for borrowers with excellent credit, with a speedy online application process that guarantees you a decision in just 1 minute. You can borrow between $5,000 and $75,000 (up to $100K for home renos and car loans) at a simple fixed interest rate that can be repaid weekly, fortnightly or monthly over 1 to 7 years. There are no monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees.
NOW Finance - No Fee Unsecured Personal Loan
- Unsecured rates from 6.45% fixed (6.45% comparison rate*)
- Zero upfront fees or ongoing fees – over the life of your loan
- Mozo Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Winner 2025
NOW Finance is a popular choice with borrowers looking to avoid costly fees and high interest rates. This award-winning non-bank lender offers no-fee personal loans for up to $50,000, with super low rates for good credit borrowers. Apply online to get a personalised rate quote in 2 minutes without impacting your credit score, and NOW Finance offers funds as fast as 24-48 hours after you’re approved.
Stop paying too much for power
If your energy bills are creeping up, it might be time to compare providers and switch to a better deal. With energy prices fluctuating, locking in a competitive plan could save you hundreds over the year. Plus, if you’re thinking about solar, some providers have some great deals that could make a real difference.
Make your home work for you
A little financial housekeeping can go a long way towards making your home a more affordable and stress-free place to live. Whether it’s refinancing, switching insurance, or cutting energy costs, the right moves today could mean more savings for the future. Because when it comes to your home and finances, there really is no place like a well-managed home.
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
*** Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
**** WARNING: The Comparison Rate combines the lender's interest rate, fees and charges into a single rate to show the true cost of a personal loan. The comparison rates displayed are calculated based on a loan of $30,000 for a term of 5 years or a loan of $10,000 for a term of 3 years as indicated, based on monthly principal and interest repayments, on a secured basis for secured loans and an unsecured basis for unsecured loans. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may inﬂuence the cost of the loan.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.