Property research firm PropTrack has done some handy analysis to find the top investment suburbs around Australia.

Property investment usually means a given buyer is looking to make a financial gain, as opposed to just finding a place to live. For this reason, data scrutiny on price is important.

(The right loan for investment should also be top of mind. But more on that in a moment).

So what are the focal points of the data?

Median prices: suburbs with median house and unit prices of less than the national medians of $868,000 and $654,000, respectively.

Annual price growth: only included suburbs with year-on-year price increases of more than the national median price growth of 4% for houses and 3.6% for units.

Rental yields: suburbs which had gross rental yields of more than the national percentages of 4% for houses and 4.9% for units.

The results?

From its 100 most affordable suburbs list, PropTrack selected 37 areas as ideal for investment, most of which were for houses, some for units and others for both.

Some of the top named suburbs from the study for house investment include, Rockhampton (Qld), Mandurah (WA), Geraldton (WA) and Broome (WA).

Meanwhile, Wright (ACT), Bassendean (WA) Coomera (Qld) and Robina (Qld) were named near the top of the unit investment list.

You can see the full PropTrack lists here.

How does this help?

Buying a property in your local area might be more costly than your budget, and therefore your home loan, too, might end up being much larger than you want.

It pays to broaden your search and these sorts of studies can help pinpoint better value for money, hopefully bringing your initial outlay down.

If you're looking to invest in property, be sure to review some of the top investment home loans in the Mozo database, hand-picked by our money experts.