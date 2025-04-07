Live Mozo’s live blog – Day of April 7

Day of April 7

Mozo Live: Top investment suburbs, Westpac in on energy rating, RBA rate cuts may be on the way

New apartments Sydney.

Best suburbs for property investment in 2025? PropTrack data

Property research firm PropTrack has done some handy analysis to find the top investment suburbs around Australia.

Property investment usually means a given buyer is looking to make a financial gain, as opposed to just finding a place to live. For this reason, data scrutiny on price is important.

(The right loan for investment should also be top of mind. But more on that in a moment).

So what are the focal points of the data?

Median prices: suburbs with median house and unit prices of less than the national medians of $868,000 and $654,000, respectively.

Annual price growth: only included suburbs with year-on-year price increases of more than the national median price growth of 4% for houses and 3.6% for units.

Rental yields: suburbs which had gross rental yields of more than the national percentages of 4% for houses and 4.9% for units.

The results?

From its 100 most affordable suburbs list, PropTrack selected 37 areas as ideal for investment, most of which were for houses, some for units and others for both. 

Some of the top named suburbs from the study for house investment include, Rockhampton (Qld), Mandurah (WA), Geraldton (WA) and Broome (WA).

Meanwhile, Wright (ACT), Bassendean (WA) Coomera (Qld) and Robina (Qld) were named near the top of the unit investment list. 

You can see the full PropTrack lists here.

How does this help?

Buying a property in your local area might be more costly than your budget, and therefore your home loan, too, might end up being much larger than you want. 

It pays to broaden your search and these sorts of studies can help pinpoint better value for money, hopefully bringing your initial outlay down. 

RBA Image

Will economic uncertainty offer the chance for more RBA rate cuts this year?

The odds of a rate cut in May have just been upgraded. According to the latest quarterly economist poll by The Australian Financial Review, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is now widely expected to slash the cash rate sooner – and possibly further – than previously forecast.

Of the 40 economists surveyed, 29 are tipping the RBA to cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent next month. And they’re not stopping there. Many believe at least one more cut is on the cards before the year’s out. Here’s how the May forecasts stack up:

Forecast
 Economists
Cut to 3.85%
 29
Hold at 4.10%
 10
Cut to 3.60%
 1

So, what’s driving this shift in sentiment? Rising fears around Donald Trump’s tariff regime. Markets are spooked, and central banks across the globe, including the RBA, are under pressure to act decisively.

Adding weight to this expectation, ANZ Research revised its outlook , now anticipating three consecutive 25 basis point cuts in May, July, and August, bringing the cash rate down to 3.35 per cent by August.

“ANZ Research would not rule out a 50 basis point cut in May, if sentiment sours and the global growth outlook deteriorates sufficiently,” ANZ Head of Australian Economics Adam Boyton said.

It’s a big pivot from just a week ago when expectations were more cautious. But with uncertainty brewing overseas, the RBA could be preparing to move aggressively, soon.

Westpac joins government's energy rating trial

Good morning and welcome back to Mozo's live blog! Stay tuned as we dive into this week’s news.

Westpac customers topping up their mortgage or applying to refinance may be invited to take part in the government’s new household energy performance rating trial for existing homes. 

Eligible participants in the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (NatHERS) will receive a free home energy rating certificate from a qualified assessor. This assessment will help identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency and support home improvement plans aimed at boosting comfort and reducing energy costs.

The trial certificate customers receive will include:

  • a NatHERS star rating (out of 10)
  • a home energy rating (out of 100)
  • a breakdown of the energy used by household appliances
  • estimates of the home’s annual energy use and greenhouse gas emissions
  • the home’s renewable energy profile (if relevant).

These trials are intended to gather insights to enable a smooth rollout of energy ratings across existing housing by government and industry, once the scheme launches from mid-2025.

