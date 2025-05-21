Good morning and welcome back to Mozo’s live coverage of the RBA’s latest monetary policy decision. On Tuesday, Australia’s central bank reduced the cash rate by 25 basis points (bp) to 3.85%.

Yesterday, a number of banks – including the Big Four – revealed that they would be passing on rate cuts to customers. You can see our live coverage from RBA Day and read our in-depth analysis of the decision.

Throughout the evening more lenders announced home loan rate cuts.

AMP said it would lower variable lending rates for owner occupiers and investors by 0.25 percentage points, effective 30 May for new customers and 2 June for existing mortgage holders. However, it's not all good news. Deposit rates will also come down by 25 basis points from 23 May.

Here’s a snapshot of the latest reductions:

UBank – 25bp cut, effective 29 May

– 25bp cut, effective 29 May Newcastle Permanent – 25bp cut, effective 30 May

– 25bp cut, effective 30 May Heritage Bank – 25bp cut, effective 30 May

– 25bp cut, effective 30 May Bank Australia – 25bp cut, effective 2 June

– 25bp cut, effective 2 June HSBC – 25bp cut, effective 2 June

– 25bp cut, effective 2 June RACQ Bank – 25bp cut, effective 3 June

– 25bp cut, effective 3 June Regional Australia Bank – 25bp cut, effective 4 June

– 25bp cut, effective 4 June Pepper Money – 25bp cut, effective 5 June

– 25bp cut, effective 5 June Virgin Money – 25bp cut, effective 6 June

While these reductions signal relief for borrowers, they also highlight how competitive the lending market has become. With more lenders adjusting rates, now could be a smart time for homeowners to review their current loan and compare refinancing options.