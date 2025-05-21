Live Mozo’s live blog – Day of May 21

Mozo Live: RBA cuts cash rate to 3.85%, roundup of providers passing on variable home loan reductions

Stay on top of the latest in Australian banking. See interest rate changes, get news and product updates, follow market insights and read our expert analysis.
Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
Aerial view of Australian homes
Aerial view of Australian homes

Roundup of providers cutting home loan rates

Picture of peter-terlato Peter Terlato

Good morning and welcome back to Mozo’s live coverage of the RBA’s latest monetary policy decision. On Tuesday, Australia’s central bank reduced the cash rate by 25 basis points (bp) to 3.85%.

Yesterday, a number of banks – including the Big Four – revealed that they would be passing on rate cuts to customers. You can see our live coverage from RBA Day and read our in-depth analysis of the decision.

Throughout the evening more lenders announced home loan rate cuts.

AMP said it would lower variable lending rates for owner occupiers and investors by 0.25 percentage points, effective 30 May for new customers and 2 June for existing mortgage holders. However, it's not all good news. Deposit rates will also come down by 25 basis points from 23 May.

Here’s a snapshot of the latest reductions:

  • UBank – 25bp cut, effective 29 May
  • Newcastle Permanent – 25bp cut, effective 30 May
  • Heritage Bank – 25bp cut, effective 30 May
  • Bank Australia – 25bp cut, effective 2 June
  • HSBC – 25bp cut, effective 2 June
  • RACQ Bank – 25bp cut, effective 3 June
  • Regional Australia Bank – 25bp cut, effective 4 June
  • Pepper Money – 25bp cut, effective 5 June
  • Virgin Money – 25bp cut, effective 6 June

While these reductions signal relief for borrowers, they also highlight how competitive the lending market has become. With more lenders adjusting rates, now could be a smart time for homeowners to review their current loan and compare refinancing options.

Sign up for rate alerts and news

Subscribe to Newsletter