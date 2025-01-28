Australia’s Best Super Funds 2025
Whether you've got 10, 20 or 40 years to go until retirement, having your super invested in a top performing or low fee fund could mean thousands more for you to enjoy in retirement.
Our Mozo Experts Choice Superannuation Awards^ compared 53 super funds and over 395 investment options to find the best for high performance or low fees.
And the results showed that Aussies are missing out on thousands by choosing (or staying with) a poor performing fund. As outlined in the Mozo 2024 Super Report, on a super balance of $100,000, a top performing fund could have added anywhere from $6,299 to nearly $16,000 to the account over the 5 years (depending on the investment category), compared with an average fund.
The same analysis on a $250,000 balance could have added between $16,145 and to more than a whopping $40,000!
That’s a pretty good reason to shop around, compare and consider a super switch. Check out some of the award-winning funds as well as an ethical super option below.
Mozo Award-winning Super Funds
Vanguard
- Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen Z and Low Fee MySuper.
- Benefit from one of the lowest fees on the market^
- Choose a strong performer. Vanguard Super’s flagship Lifecycle option delivered a 16.44% annual return for members aged 47 and under – that’s above the industry median^^
- Smart, auto-adjusting investments with their Lifecycle investment option
- Decide how your super’s invested – choose their Lifecycle investment option which automatically adjusts as you age, or take control of your super by selecting your own investments.
While relatively new to Australia’s superannuation landscape, Vanguard Super benefits from Vanguard’s 50 years of global investment expertise. The Vanguard Group was born in 1975 as a new kind of investment firm that would put investors first. The vision was to empower individuals by making sophisticated investment strategies simple and accessible to everyone. Not surprisingly, it took off. Now, they’re directing that same attitude to super.
Aware Super
- Aware Super manages over $170 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians
- Track record of delivering super long-term returns - 9.06% p.a. over 5 years and 8.41% p.a. over 10 years to 28 Feb 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested.
- Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X.
- Investment flexibility: Choose from a range of diversified options or single asset class options, or MySuper Lifecycle which automatically tailors your investment mix to your age over time.
Aware Super is one of Australia’s largest industry funds, managing over $170 billion for more than 1.1 million members. With a range of investment options including diversified, high-growth, and sustainable choices, Aware Super allows you to tailor your super to match your financial goals and risk appetite. As a profit-to-member fund, Aware Super prioritises delivering strong returns while keeping fees competitive, so more of your money stays invested for your future. It’s also committed to responsible investing, focusing on industries like healthcare, education, and clean energy to create positive long-term impacts. It has tools and resources to help you stay on top of your super including a mobile app, retirement planner, calculators as well as online and in-person educational events and retirement planning and advice (fees may apply).
Virgin Money Super
- Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Exceptional MySuper + Low Fee MySuper 2025
- Strong performing fund - 8.45% for 7 years investment returns to 30 June 2024 for birth year 1984 to 1988 (7.70% for 5 years investment returns to 30 June 2024 for birth year 1984 to 1988) for the Lifestage Tracker Option.
- Earn Velocity points on contributions and any funds rolled over (T&Cs apply)
- Simple super advice at no additional cost + automatic Death and Total Permanent Disablement cover
Virgin Money Super is a retail superannuation fund available to Australians and backed by Mercer Super, who has been providing superannuation related services to Australians for over 40 years. It offers a range of investment options from a fully managed Lifestage Tracker that does the investment work for you, to a choose your own investment mix option that gives you the opportunity to invest your money where you’re most comfortable. One Velocity Frequent Flyer Point will be awarded for every $5 of Net Super contribution during the Points Earn Period and the maximum number of Velocity Points in any financial year is 250K.
Virgin Money Super also provides automatic Death and Total Permanent Disablement cover and includes additional insurance options. Members can also get simple super advice over the phone from a qualified financial adviser at no additional cost.
Spaceship Super
- Choice of growth or Index fund option
- Simple fee structure
- Digital dashboard to help you see where and how your super is invested
- Mozo Experts Choice Award winner - High Growth
Spaceship Super first launched in 2017, and says that above all else it’s focussed on building long-term value for its members. This is why the fund’s options are primarily suited to people who are looking to save for retirement for at least the next 10 years, or longer. Members have a choice of the GrowthX option, which has a focus on Global technology companies, and the Global Index option which passively invests in growth assets, particularly international shares. Both options have a competitive performance track record according to Spaceship (based on annualised performance since inception) and have a simple fee structure.
Spaceship Super’s digital platform helps you to keep track of your balance, and also gives you visibility of where and how your super is invested. If you’re saving for your first home, you can also set up a first super saver account.
Winner of a Mozo Expert Choice Award for Exceptional Super in the High Growth Category.
Ethical super choice
Australian Ethical
- Over 30 years of experience in ethical investing, focusing on sectors like renewable energy, healthcare, and education.
- The Australian Shares Super option delivered 9.3% p.a. over 10 years and 8.7% over 5 years.~
- Offers a range of superannuation options that are all ethically screened.
- Recognised for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
Are you looking to grow your retirement savings while making an ethically positive impact? Australian Ethical Super has been championing ethical investing since 1986, aligning financial goals with values for a sustainable future. Their approach not only seeks competitive returns, but also contributes to a more sustainable and equitable world. By focusing on future-building sectors and avoiding investments in harmful industries, Australian Ethical ensures your superannuation supports positive change.
With a proven track record and a commitment to ethical practices, it's a super fund that lets you invest with both your head and your heart. The easy-to-navigate online member portal allows members to manage their account simply, while the streamlined features empowers its users to monitor their super performance with transparency.
Want to learn more about super topics or compare additional superfunds, head to our superannuation comparison hub!
Vanguard disclaimers:
^Independent fees and costs benchmarking conducted by Deloitte, shows Vanguard MySuper Lifecycle as one of the lowest fee MySuper products as at 1 March 2024. Deloitte has only included publicly offered APRA regulated superannuation funds. The benchmarked fees and costs reference ongoing annual fees and costs disclosed in the PDS. Other fees and costs may apply.
^^ Vanguard Lifecycle Age 47 and under annual return compared against the median return for Growth (77-90) options, SuperRatings Fund Crediting Rate survey, 2024 calendar year. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
Australian ethical disclaimer:
~According to SuperRatings Fund Crediting Rate Survey – SR50 Australian Shares Index as at 31 December 2024.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.