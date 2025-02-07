Your Easter getaway guide must-haves: Plan ahead and travel smart

Easter is just around the corner, and whether you’re planning a road trip with the family, jetting off for an overseas adventure, or heading somewhere coastal for some well-earned R&R, one thing’s for sure, preparation is key. Because nothing ruins a holiday faster than unexpected expenses, lost luggage, or sky-high travel costs. So, before you pack your bags and set your out-of-office email, here’s your Easter getaway must-have checklist to make sure your finances travel as smoothly as you do. 1. Travel insurance: Don’t wing it No one likes to think about things going wrong on holiday, but a little planning can save you big-time stress (and money). Flight cancellations, lost luggage, or unexpected medical expenses overseas? Travel insurance has you covered. Compare policies before you book and check what’s included, especially if you’re taking expensive gear or heading off the beaten track.



Important information on terms, conditions and sub-limits. Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. Mozo does not compare the entire market. Important disclosures Important disclosures Advertiser disclosure This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service. We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as ‘Promoted’ at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products. We provide only general advice Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website. Freely - International Travel Insurance Customisable, flexible coverage through the Freely app

Customisable, flexible coverage through the Freely app 10% off with a Mozo exclusive discount Go to site For those looking for sheer convenience, it’s hard to beat Freely’s all-in-one travel app. Customise this flexible policy by adding or taking away extras and coverage as you need it to suit your holiday. Friends suddenly invite you whitewater rafting? Add adventure sports cover (with conditions).



Optional extras include gadgets, snow sports, cruise, motorcycle cover, and more. For a limited time, you could also nab 10% off your policy with the Promo Code “MOZO2025” (T&Cs). Freely's travel insurance policies won two Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards^ in 2024. Where do I get it? Head over to Freely to find out more>> Zoom Comprehensive Travel Insurance Unlimited 24/7 emergency assistance

Unlimited 24/7 emergency assistance Optional extras for car rental or sports activities (T&Cs Go to site Zoom’s Comprehensive Travel Insurance provides 24/7 emergency assistance to help protect you from unexpected events on your holiday. It also covers you for medical emergencies, trip cancellation, lost luggage, family emergencies and even more.Add optional cover for extras such as Rental Vehicle Excess if you are hiring a car or a Sports Activities Pack if you’re feeling adventurous Where do I get it? Head over to Zoom to find out more>>

2. Car insurance: Because road trips aren’t always smooth sailing If you’re hitting the road this Easter, make sure your car insurance is up to scratch. Accidents, breakdowns, or even kangaroo encounters (classic Aussie problem) can put a serious dent in your holiday budget. Double-check your policy for things like rental car cover, especially if you’re borrowing or hiring a vehicle. And if it’s been a while since you compared car insurance, now’s the perfect time to make sure you’re getting the best deal.



New-for-old car replacement (within 2 years & a listed driver is the first registered owner) Emergency roadside assistance included Go to site Call now In an emergency Youi's policy can provide up to $1,000 to cover repairs without an insurance assessment, which can alternatively be spent on accommodation and travel if you’re more than 100km away from home. Emergency roadside assistance is also included as standard. Youi offers new-for-old car replacement and policy holders can get back onto the road after a theft or not-at-fault accident with Youi’s hire car cover (for up to 14 days). Monthly premiums cost extra and there is an additional excess for drivers not listed on the policy, and if under the age of 25 years. Where do I get it? Head over to Youi to find out more>> QBE Comprehensive Car Insurance* $75 discount on your first year’s premium when you buy online

$75 discount on your first year’s premium when you buy online Lifetime repair guarantee Go to site QBE’s comprehensive car insurance offers a whole range of benefits with convenient optional extras at a great premium. Enjoy new-for-old replacement (up to 3 years old, driven 60,000km), cover for accidental damage, fire and theft, weather damage, essential repairs up to $500, and emergency transport and accommodation up to $1,000 and a bonus $75 discount when you purchase your policy online. Where do I get it? Head over to QBE to find out more>>

3. Credit cards with travel rewards: Turn your spending into savings Why pay full price when your everyday spending could be scoring you free flights, upgrades, or cashback? A credit card with reward perks can help you maximise your getaway, whether it’s earning frequent flyer points, getting lounge access, or avoiding foreign transaction fees. Just remember to consider annual fees and interest rates when deciding. Before you book your flights or accommodation, check if your card offers travel perks and compare options if you’re thinking of upgrading

0% on purchase for 15 months 0% on balance transfers for 15 months (2% balance transfer fee)

0% on balance transfers for 15 months (2% balance transfer fee) Rewards your way: travel, shopping or cash back Go to site Right now, with the Citi Rewards credit card you can enjoy 0% p.a. on all purchases for 15 months (reverts to the standard purchase rate of 22.49% p.a.). You’ll earn 1 Citi reward points for every dollar you spend domestically (capped at 10,000 per statement period) on eligible transactions and 1 point for every dollar internationally on eligible transactions which you can then spend in a number of different ways from travel to shopping. The annual fee is $199 and you can have up to 4 additional cardholders ($90 per card, annually). There is also a 0% p.a. balance transfer offer of 15 months available (which will revert to the cash advance rate of 22.99% p.a.) with a 2% balance transfer fee. The minimum credit limit on this card is $2000. Where do I get it? Head over to Citi to find out more>> Amex Qantas Ultimate Credit Card Earn 50,000 bonus Qantas points by spending $5000 on eligible purchases in the first three months

Earn 50,000 bonus Qantas points by spending $5000 on eligible purchases in the first three months Get 2.25 Qantas points for every $1 spent on Eligible Qantas products and services

Get 2.25 Qantas points for every $1 spent on Eligible Qantas products and services $450 Annual Qantas credit Go to site As the name suggests, this is the ultimate card for Qantas enthusiasts. First up, if you apply and are approved before 1 July, 2025, and spend $5000 on the card in the first three months you’ll earn 100,000 Qantas bonus points. Each year you’ll also receive a $450 credit to use on Qantas flights when you book through American Express Travel, two complimentary entries to The Centurion Lounge, plus two Qantas Club Lounge invitations (after purchasing select Qantas products and services). You will get 2.25 Qantas Points for every $1 spent on eligible Qantas products and services and 1.25 Qantas Points on everyday purchases (excluding government bodies in Australia in which you only earn 0.5 point per dollar) After a total of 50,000 Qantas Points are earned in a calendar year after the everyday earn rate will change to 1 Qantas Point per $1 spent. You can have up to 4 additional cards at no extra fee to help you earn rewards faster. The annual fee on this card is $450, there’s a 44 day interest free period and the purchase rate is 23.99% p.a. $3000 min credit limit applies. T&Cs apply. Where do I get it? Head over to Amex to find out more>>

4. Bank accounts with low foreign exchange fees: Keep your cash for the fun stuff There’s nothing worse than getting stung with a hefty exchange fee while grabbing a coffee in a new city. If you’re travelling domestically or overseas this Easter, make sure your bank account or travel money card has low fees to keep more in your pocket. Some bank accounts and travel debit cards offer zero ATM fees for withdrawals overseas, which could save you a surprising amount over a week away. Not sure if your account makes the cut?

9 sub accounts to help you spend, budget and save Double Winner Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2024^

Double Winner Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2024^ No account-keeping fees Go to site Suncorp’s Everyday Options account scooped two Mozo Experts Choice Awards in 2024 - Exceptional Everyday Account and Travel Debit Card making it a top account to have here in Australia and while you are travelling. This account lets you create up to nine sub accounts to manage your spending buckets. These are all accessible online, have no account-keeping fees and have unlimited withdrawals to and from the main account. There are no monthly account fees and when overseas travellers won’t need to worry about being charged overseas ATM fees or foreign exchange fees by Suncorp. Where do I get it? Head over to Suncorp to find out more>> ING Orange Everyday Zero ING international transaction fees, zero monthly fees

Zero ING international transaction fees, zero monthly fees Rebates on domestic ATM transactions

Rebates on domestic ATM transactions Exceptional Everyday Account Winner - Mozo Experts Choice Award 2024 Go to site ING’s award-winning Orange Everyday account offers 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees anywhere in Australia and unlimited rebates on international transactions. It also has zero monthly account fees. To access these savings, simply deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card eligible purchases using your ING debit card each month (T&Cs apply). Where do I get it? Head over to ING to find out more>>

5. Plan ahead, save more, stress less A last-minute getaway can be fun, but being smart with your travel finances can make all the difference. A little planning now, whether it’s sorting your travel insurance, choosing the right credit card, or avoiding sneaky fees, means you can spend more time enjoying your break and less time worrying about your wallet. So, where will your Easter adventure take you? Wherever it is, make sure your finances are ready to go too!