Unloan vs CommBank Digi Home Loan: these online-only home loans go head-to-head

The Commonwealth Bank dominates the mortgage market in Australia, and if you’re considering the major provider for your home loan, it’s worth looking at its online-only Digi Home Loan as it’s where you’ll find CommBank’s lowest variable interest rates.

We also suggest adding digital lender Unloan to your shortlist. Unloan is owned and backed by CommBank, but operates as a separate brand so you won’t find its loans advertised on the CommBank website or with mortgage brokers.

To see how these online home loans stack up against one another, we’ve done a side by side comparison below.

On top of a lower interest rate, we found that Unloan offers fewer fees and the added perk of a 0.01% annual loyalty discount. However, CommBank Digi may be appealing if you want to knock some interest off your home loan by using an offset account.