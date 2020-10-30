Want to refinance? Your LVR is the secret to getting a lower interest rate
Your loan-to-value ratio (LVR) refers to the amount you need to borrow to buy a property, and it’s expressed as a percentage of the property’s value. Think of it like this – the smaller your deposit, the higher your LVR will be.
But as you pay off your home loan, your LVR is also likely to decrease, so another way to think of LVR is the percentage of property value that is owned by you – that’s known as your home equity.
Why your LVR is a powerful bargaining chip
Your loan-to-value ratio can be used to your advantage when negotiating your interest rate with a lender.
That’s because LVR is one of the metrics used to assess your borrowing risk, and the lower your LVR is, the safer you’re considered as a borrower.
Lenders will likely offer their lowest rates to those with lower loan-to-value ratios, so if you’ve been paying off your home loan for a few years and you’ve managed to lower your LVR, you could be in a position to score a better rate if you choose to refinance your home loan.
Refinance your home loan using LVR
70% LVR (30% deposit or equity)
Macquarie Basic Home Loan (Fixed)
- 5.39% p.a. two-year fixed rate (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Make extra repayments up to $10,000 a year
- Option to split your home loan rate
- No offset account
- $350 documentation fee
Those with an LVR below 70% – that’s at least 30% equity in your home or a 30% deposit – are able to access Macquarie’s fixed rates starting at 5.39% p.a. for two-year terms (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*). We like that you can make extra repayments on this fixed loan, though they’re capped at $10,000 a year and you may need to pay a penalty for exceeding this amount. The ability to split your loan into a fixed and variable rate is also excellent.
80% LVR (20% deposit or equity)
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Loyalty discount every year for up to 30 years
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner 2023, 2024 & 2025^
- No offset account
Unloan offers competitive variable rates from 5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*) to those with an LVR of at least 80% – that’s a minimum of 20% equity in your home. Unloan is backed by CommBank, and what makes it unique is you’ll get a 0.01% p.a. loyalty discount for each year you’re paying off your loan, for up to 30 years (T&Cs apply). Unloan has also won our Low Cost Home Loan award three years running.
90% LVR (10% deposit or equity)
Loans.com.au Variable Home Loan 90
- 5.79% p.a. variable rate (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner 2025
- No application fees
- Offset account at additional cost
Loans.com.au offers those with smaller equity of 10% a variable rate of 5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*). It’s this low rate that helped it win one of Mozo’s Experts Choice Awards for first home buyers in 2025, but refinancers are equally well-served here. An offset account is available, but you’ll need to add 0.10% to your interest rate to get it. We like that Loans.com.au comes with no application or ongoing fees, but it does include a settlement fee along with any usual government fees.
How much could you save with a lower LVR?
The average variable rate for a 90% LVR is 6.69% p.a. according to Mozo’s database, while the average for an LVR of 70% is 6.40% p.a. – that’s 29 basis points lower.
Depending on the size of your loan and how many years you’ve got to pay it off, a rate cut of 0.29% could reduce your monthly repayments and help you pay less interest if you were to refinance.
|LVR
|Average variable rate (p.a.)
|Monthly repayments
|60%
|6.35%
|$3,329
|70%
|6.40%
|$3,345
|80%
|6.43%
|$3,354
|90%
|6.69%
|$3,436
Source: Mozo database. Average variable rates for owner occupier, principal and interest home loans, paid over a 25-year loan term. 80% LVR, $500,000 loan amount. Accurate as at 9 April, 2025.
For example, on a $500,000 loan being paid off over 25 years, you could save $91 in repayments each month, which shakes out to be just over $1,000 in one year.
That’s why it’s so important to compare home loans – even after you already have one – to ensure you’re always getting a competitive rate as your LVR gets lower.
Remember that the interest rates in the table above are averages, and there are plenty of lower rates available to mortgage holders with lower LVRs who are looking to switch.
-
Promoted
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.65
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Built by CommBank
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
-
-
-
-
-
2-Year Discounted - Simple Home Loan Variable
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Variable for 24 months and then 5.74% p.a.
- Comparison rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.69% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$300,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation and legal fees covered up to $1,000. Anything above this charged at cost. Only available through the exclusive link. Capital city or major regional centre only.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about First Option Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.91
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.90% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.19% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.98% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.96
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.94% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.26% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.04% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
-
Discounted Complete Package Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.64
%
p.a.
Variable for 24 months and then 5.89% p.a.
- Comparison rate
-
6.18
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,883
- 100% offset account
- Make additional repayments at any time
- Get a fee-free credit card (T&Cs apply)
- interest rate
-
5.89% p.a. (6.18% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$375.00 yearly
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
Complete Package
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
-
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation and legal fees covered up to $1,000. Anything above this charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
Fee-free low-rate credit card.
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about First Option Bank home loansGo to site
Your selected home loans
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.