Want to refinance? Your LVR is the secret to getting a lower interest rate

By Jasmine Gearie · · 2 min read
Your loan-to-value ratio (LVR) refers to the amount you need to borrow to buy a property, and it’s expressed as a percentage of the property’s value. Think of it like this – the smaller your deposit, the higher your LVR will be.

But as you pay off your home loan, your LVR is also likely to decrease, so another way to think of LVR is the percentage of property value that is owned by you – that’s known as your home equity.

Why your LVR is a powerful bargaining chip

Your loan-to-value ratio can be used to your advantage when negotiating your interest rate with a lender.

That’s because LVR is one of the metrics used to assess your borrowing risk, and the lower your LVR is, the safer you’re considered as a borrower.

Lenders will likely offer their lowest rates to those with lower loan-to-value ratios, so if you’ve been paying off your home loan for a few years and you’ve managed to lower your LVR, you could be in a position to score a better rate if you choose to refinance your home loan.

Refinance your home loan using LVR

70% LVR (30% deposit or equity)

Macquarie Basic Home Loan (Fixed)
  • 5.39% p.a. two-year fixed rate (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*)
  • Make extra repayments up to $10,000 a year
  • Option to split your home loan rate

  • No offset account
  • $350 documentation fee

Those with an LVR below 70% – that’s at least 30% equity in your home or a 30% deposit – are able to access Macquarie’s fixed rates starting at 5.39% p.a. for two-year terms (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*). We like that you can make extra repayments on this fixed loan, though they’re capped at $10,000 a year and you may need to pay a penalty for exceeding this amount. The ability to split your loan into a fixed and variable rate is also excellent.

80% LVR (20% deposit or equity)

Unloan Variable Home Loan
  • 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*)
  • Loyalty discount every year for up to 30 years
  • Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner 2023, 2024 &amp; 2025^

  • No offset account

Unloan offers competitive variable rates from 5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*) to those with an LVR of at least 80% – that’s a minimum of 20% equity in your home. Unloan is backed by CommBank, and what makes it unique is you’ll get a 0.01% p.a. loyalty discount for each year you’re paying off your loan, for up to 30 years (T&Cs apply). Unloan has also won our Low Cost Home Loan award three years running.

90% LVR (10% deposit or equity)

Loans.com.au Variable Home Loan 90
  • 5.79% p.a. variable rate (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*)
  • Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner 2025
  • No application fees

  • Offset account at additional cost

Loans.com.au offers those with smaller equity of 10% a variable rate of 5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*). It’s this low rate that helped it win one of Mozo’s Experts Choice Awards for first home buyers in 2025, but refinancers are equally well-served here. An offset account is available, but you’ll need to add 0.10% to your interest rate to get it. We like that Loans.com.au comes with no application or ongoing fees, but it does include a settlement fee along with any usual government fees.

How much could you save with a lower LVR?

The average variable rate for a 90% LVR is 6.69% p.a. according to Mozo’s database, while the average for an LVR of 70% is 6.40% p.a. – that’s 29 basis points lower.

Depending on the size of your loan and how many years you’ve got to pay it off, a rate cut of 0.29% could reduce your monthly repayments and help you pay less interest if you were to refinance.

LVR Average variable rate (p.a.) Monthly repayments
60% 6.35% $3,329
70% 6.40% $3,345
80% 6.43% $3,354
90% 6.69% $3,436

Source: Mozo database. Average variable rates for owner occupier, principal and interest home loans, paid over a 25-year loan term. 80% LVR, $500,000 loan amount. Accurate as at 9 April, 2025.

For example, on a $500,000 loan being paid off over 25 years, you could save $91 in repayments each month, which shakes out to be just over $1,000 in one year.

That’s why it’s so important to compare home loans – even after you already have one – to ensure you’re always getting a competitive rate as your LVR gets lower.

Remember that the interest rates in the table above are averages, and there are plenty of lower rates available to mortgage holders with lower LVRs who are looking to switch.

Last updated 9 April 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
  • Promoted

    Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • Built by CommBank
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
  • Promoted

    Basic Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 30% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.39 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.82 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,805
    Go to site
    • No ongoing fees
    • Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
    • No application or account management fees
  • Promoted

    Variable Home Loan 90

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.79 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.83 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,931
    Go to site
    • No monthly or ongoing fees
    • Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
  • Promoted

    Neat Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.84 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.86 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,947
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility
    • No annual fee to pay
  • Promoted

    Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.78 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.82 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,927
    Go to site
    • $0 application fee to pay
    • Unlimited additional repayments
    • Apply in as little as 15 minutes

