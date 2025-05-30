IMB Bank almost doubles RBA’s cut, slashes up to 0.40% p.a. off fixed rate home loans

IMB Bank has sliced 40 basis points off its two- and three-year fixed rate home loans – almost doubling the Reserve Bank’s May cut of 0.25% – and further cementing its place as one of our top picks for the cheapest home loans currently available.

The 0.40% p.a. cut means IMB’s two-year fixed rate now comes in at 5.29% p.a. (5.72% p.a. comparison rate*), and the three-year term also has a 5.29% p.a. interest rate (5.69% p.a. comparison rate*).

Fixed rate term New interest rate (p.a.) Comparison rate (p.a.) Interest rate cut Monthly repayment on $500k 2 years 5.29% 5.72% -0.40% $3,008 3 years 5.29% 5.69% -0.40% $3,008 Source: Mozo database as at 30 May, 2025. Rates are for an owner occupier with <95% LVR, making principal and interest repayments over 25 years on a $500,000 home loan.

What’s particularly good about these fixed rates is that they’re available to borrowers with a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of up to 95%. That means you can borrow up to 95% of your property’s value and still secure a competitive rate.

Bank of Queensland currently has the lowest two-year fixed rate in our database of 4.99% p.a. (5.84% p.a. comparison rate*), but that’s only available to borrowers with an LVR of at least 80%. IMB’s LVR of up to 95% opens it up to more buyers.

There’s also an excellent cashback offer available where you can get up to $4,000 cash back in your pocket when you take out a new loan or refinance your mortgage with IMB.

See the full details of IMB’s loan below, along with some other options available.