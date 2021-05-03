Ditch the big bank fees on your next international money transfer
When it comes to sending money overseas, many people may default to using their bank. It's familiar, it's easy, and you probably already have an account set up.
But what if using a dedicated international money transfer service could potentially save you money? In fact, it could be cheaper, faster, and more convenient than using your bank.
Let’s dive into why international money transfer specialist services might be a great option.
Hidden costs of using banks for international transfers
You might think your bank’s transfer fees are standard, but chances are, you're paying more than you need to. Banks often add hefty markups on exchange rates, which means you’re losing money even before the transfer fee is applied.
- High fees. Banks typically charge both a fixed fee for sending money and a percentage of the transaction. These fees can quickly add up, especially for larger transfers.
- Poor exchange rates. Banks are known for offering less-than-competitive exchange rates. Even a small difference in rates can result in a significant loss of money, especially when transferring large amounts.
- Long transfer times. Bank transfers can take several days to complete, and sometimes, they get held up in processing. You can expect delays, particularly if you're transferring to a non-major currency.
Why use an international money transfer service?
Dedicated money transfer companies are designed to give you a better deal than traditional banks. Here’s how they stack up:
Cheaper fees and better exchange rates
Specialist providers like Wise, OFX, and Revolut typically offer lower fees and much more competitive exchange rates than big banks. In some cases, their exchange rates are close to the mid-market rate (the one you see on Google or XE.com), with little to no markup. Here’s a breakdown of the savings:
- Lower fees. Specialists often charge only a small, transparent fee, and sometimes none at all for certain transfers. In contrast, banks can charge a mix of fixed fees and percentage-based fees.
- Better exchange rates. A dedicated provider’s exchange rate might be a few cents better than the bank’s, which can add up to significant savings. For example, if you’re transferring $10,000 AUD to USD, you could potentially save hundreds of dollars if the money transfer service you chose simply offered a better rate than your bank.
Faster transfers
Time is money. Traditional banks can take days to process an international transfer, and the process isn’t always transparent. In contrast, many specialist services offer transfers that can be completed within minutes or within the same day.
- Instant transfers for certain currencies. Many providers offer the option to send money immediately, particularly when transferring to countries or currencies that are more commonly traded, such as the US dollar, Euro, or British pound.
- Track your transfer. You're typically provided real-time tracking of your transfer, so you always know where your money is.
Secure and hassle-free transfers
Security is a top priority for both banks and international money transfer companies, but specialist providers are often more flexible when it comes to ensuring a smooth, hassle-free process.
- Robust security measures. Just like banks, specialist providers are regulated and must adhere to strict security standards, such as encryption and fraud protection.
- Simpler process. The process of sending money with a provider is often more user-friendly. Most services allow you to send money directly from your phone or computer, with fewer steps and less paperwork.
More flexible options
International money transfer specialists are built to cater to a wider range of transfer needs. Whether you’re sending a one-off payment, paying for overseas services, or making regular transfers, these providers offer a variety of options that cater to different needs.
- Send money to anyone, anywhere. Many providers offer the option to send money to someone’s bank account, or to mobile wallets and even cash pickup locations in certain countries.
- Multiple payment options. You can often pay using different methods, such as bank transfer, credit card, or even PayPal, depending on the provider.
Using your bank for overseas money transfers might be convenient, but it may often be more expensive and slower compared to dedicated providers. With low fees, competitive exchange rates, fast processing times, and flexible transfer options, switching to a specialist international money transfer provider could potentially save you money and make the process more efficient.
If you’re looking to save on international transfers and avoid the pitfalls of bank fees, compare your options. Check out money transfer winners from the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025.
International money transfers
TorFX - International Money Transfer
- Excellent exchange rates that beat the banks
- Safe and secure transfers over the phone, via app or online 24/7
- No transfer fees or commission
TorFX has been taking on the big banks in Australia with ultra competitive international money transfer rates for over ten years. As a specialist money transfer provider, TorFX is dedicated to providing streamlined and cost effective transfers. Opening an account with TorFX is free and easily done online, and there’s no obligation to trade. Trading is fast, free and secure and you'll get a personal account manager to help you with the process.
XE - International Money Transfer
- Send money to over 200+ countries and 100+ currencies globally
- No min or max transfer amount limits
- Dedicated Australian based client services team with personal account management for transfers over $20K
You can send money to over 200 counties with XE and if speed is of the essence, XE says most transfers can be completed the same day, some within minutes. You can set up an account within minutes and securely send to bank accounts worldwide. XE has no min or max transfer amounts and you get account and transaction protection using 2 factor authentication. XE has over 30 years of currency expertise and is regulated by authorities worldwide including ASIC in Australia.
CurrencyFair - International Money Transfer
- Securely send money to over 150 countries
- Flat fee of $4 when sending or receiving funds
- Enjoy five fee-free transfers (T&Cs apply)
CurrencyFair boasts competitive exchange rates, fast transfers and a low flat fee of $4 for international money transfers. CurrencyFair says it can provide access to same-day transfers on major currencies as it has local bank accounts in multiple countries across the world which means that most transfers on its platform are treated as domestic transfers and this can save you time and money.
International money transfers for business
WorldFirst - International Money Transfer
- Send and receive money in 40+ international currencies
- Collect payment from 100+ global marketplaces
- Xero integration for seamless bookkeeping
Go beyond borders with WorldFirst to make business money transfers easy all over the globe. WorldFirst’s currency conversion rates are transparent and they guarantee a margin of below 0.60%, keeping their transfers competitive. You can collect payments from more than 100 global marketplaces like Amazon and Ebay, with more than 40 currencies from all over the world available for you to send and receive money. WorldFirst integrates with Xero to make your bookkeeping seamless.
Revolut Business
- Send money in 35+ currencies, to over 150 destinations
- Flexible plan options depending on your business needs
- Competitive exchange rates at the interbank rate
Revolut has three business plan options to choose from depending on the transfer needs of your business. Each plan comes with a local and international transfer allowance, and if the recipient is a Revolut customer transfers are super quick and no transfer fees will apply. You can track your transfers in real-time, set up single or multi-currency payments and upload bulk payment files. Transaction limits depend on the currency.
