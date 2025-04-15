ANZ cuts term deposit rates while Big Four hold steadyCameron Thomson
Good morning and welcome to the live blog for April 15!
ANZ has reduced term deposit rates across multiple terms, with cuts affecting nearly all short to medium term deposits (4 months up to 2 years).
The largest reduction of 25 basis points was applied to 8 month terms, bringing it down from a relatively high 4.50% to 4.25%.
Most other terms saw a 10 basis point reduction like the 6 month and 12 month options, which now offer 3.30% and 3.90%, respectively.
How the Big Four term deposit rates compare
ANZ's changes have shifted its place in comparison to the other Big Four providers. At the time of writing, term deposits among Australia’s biggest banks are:
|
Term
|
ANZ
|
CBA
|
NAB
|
Westpac
|3 months
|3.00%
|3.00%
|3.10%
|2.85%
|6 months
|3.30%
|3.35%
|3.50%
|3.40%
|12 months
|3.90%
|3.80%
|4.00%
|3.75%
Despite the cuts, the Big Four are all still fairly close to each other on shorter terms, while NAB now leads across most of the deposit periods.
What this means for term deposits
The rate reductions come as there’s speculation about potential RBA cash rate cuts in the coming months. Financial and economic folks note that these moves often precede broader market shifts in the interest rate direction.
Short-term deposits (under 3 months) remained unchanged in ANZ's cuts, suggesting the bank is still looking to attract ultra-short length savers. We’ll have to wait and see how the other major term deposit providers respond, but it is likely to be similar.
