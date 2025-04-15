Young Aussies think you need $20k to start investing – they’re wrong

Many young Australians believe investing is out of reach unless you have tens of thousands saved but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

According to HSBC’s latest Investor Insights Survey, Gen Z and Millennials estimate you need more than $20,000 to begin investing. In fact, the average minimum amount Australians think is needed to start investing has jumped to $18,002 – a steep increase from $13,251 last year.

But here’s the truth: you don’t need a huge lump sum to grow your wealth.

More than half of Australian investors (51%) are now using a dollar-cost averaging strategy, regularly contributing smaller amounts over time. This strategy has become increasingly popular in today’s volatile market. Not only is it easier on your budget, but it also helps reduce the risk of trying to ‘time’ the market.