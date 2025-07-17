Why more Aussies are leaning into this golden rule of investing
With savings account rates sitting at a measly average of 3.24% in our database*, it’s no wonder many Australians are taking to the stock market as a way of growing their savings. In fact, according to the latest HSBC investor insights survey^ , over half of Australians are investing consistently using the dollar cost averaging strategy.
“What we’re seeing from the research is that investors are leaning into the golden rules of investing, one of which is to not try and time the market and to make regular contributions over time,” said Donahue D’Souza, Head of Investments at HSBC Australia.
"It’s encouraging to see more investors create recurring investment plans and adopting the dollar cost averaging strategy, which involves putting the same amount of money into your portfolio at the same cadence.”
But if you’re new to investing, getting started can be a little daunting. The survey showed that most Aussies think you need over $18K to start investing but the reality is that you can do it with way less. Many online share trading platforms even provide you with free online resources that help you learn about all aspects of share trading and investing – from investment fundamentals, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) through to investing in international markets.
Of course, it’s important to understand that share trading does carry some risks. Unlike bank deposits which generally give you a return on your investment, shares can go down as well as up. They are also not covered under the Government's deposit guarantee scheme.
But if it is time you considered starting your investment journey, compare some of the popular online share trading platforms used by Australians below.
Compare online share trading accounts
Share Investing
Standard
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$0.00$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).Details
Share Investing
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- $0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- ANZ Cash Account
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
Share Trading
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee-$0.00
6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 1.5% FX fee applies.Details
Share Trading
6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 1.5% FX fee applies.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 1.5% fee is applied to all funds paid into or taken out of the USD settlement account
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Customer funds are held in a Trust Account managed by JP Morgan Chase and Co
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- $5 USD withdrawal fee applies and a $10 monthly inactivity fee is charged after 12 months with no login activity.
- Loading SVG...
Share Trading
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$3.00$0.00
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.Details
Share Trading
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- Ongoing free access to real-time US market data. $0 brokerage fee for 30 days and up to 12 free US shares depending on amount deposited. T&Cs apply.
- Brokerage details
- ASX trades are 0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order. US trades from $0.99 USD, other fees apply.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Customer funds held in segregated trust accounts with HSBC.
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- Additional regulatory pass-through fees apply for US trades. Options are available for US markets only.
- Loading SVG...
Tiger Account
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$3.00$0.00
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 40 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 40 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.Details
Tiger Account
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 40 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 40 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- New accounts get 4 zero brokerage trades (up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges between USD and AUD up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Brokerage details
- 0.03% of trade value, $3.00 minimum brokerage.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- no
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
- Loading SVG...
Share Trading Account
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$2.00$0.00
Superhero Trading allows you to invest in over 9,000 ASX and Wall Street shares and ETFs with brokerage from just $2 a trade. Sign up with code ‘mozo25’ and get US$10 of Nvidia stock when you fund your account with $100 or more within 30 days. T&Cs apply. 1Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023Details
Share Trading Account
Superhero Trading allows you to invest in over 9,000 ASX and Wall Street shares and ETFs with brokerage from just $2 a trade. Sign up with code ‘mozo25’ and get US$10 of Nvidia stock when you fund your account with $100 or more within 30 days. T&Cs apply. 1Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- -
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Superhero Wallet is a cash management account built into Superhero Account (held under NAB)
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- Additional fees may apply for sell US trades. US shares transfer fee 65bps applies.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.