Why more Aussies are leaning into this golden rule of investing

With savings account rates sitting at a measly average of 3.24% in our database*, it’s no wonder many Australians are taking to the stock market as a way of growing their savings. In fact, according to the latest HSBC investor insights survey^ , over half of Australians are investing consistently using the dollar cost averaging strategy.

“What we’re seeing from the research is that investors are leaning into the golden rules of investing, one of which is to not try and time the market and to make regular contributions over time,” said Donahue D’Souza, Head of Investments at HSBC Australia.

"It’s encouraging to see more investors create recurring investment plans and adopting the dollar cost averaging strategy, which involves putting the same amount of money into your portfolio at the same cadence.”

But if you’re new to investing, getting started can be a little daunting. The survey showed that most Aussies think you need over $18K to start investing but the reality is that you can do it with way less. Many online share trading platforms even provide you with free online resources that help you learn about all aspects of share trading and investing – from investment fundamentals, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) through to investing in international markets.

Of course, it’s important to understand that share trading does carry some risks. Unlike bank deposits which generally give you a return on your investment, shares can go down as well as up. They are also not covered under the Government's deposit guarantee scheme.

But if it is time you considered starting your investment journey, compare some of the popular online share trading platforms used by Australians below.