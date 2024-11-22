Investing on your horizon? Discover the share trading platform that’s scooping up top awards
With savings account rates sitting at an average rate of 3.59% in our database*, it’s no wonder many Australians take to the stock market as a way of growing their savings. According to marketindex, the Australian share market has delivered an average return of 13% per annum since 1900, so investing in shares can be a pathway to consider for wealth building.
But if you’re new to investing, getting started can be a little daunting. That’s why it’s important to have information and experience on hand so that you can make informed decisions.
CMC is one of the online share trading platforms that has been helping Australians invest in Australian and international stocks and ETFs for over 30 years. It took out the title of best platform for active investors in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Online Share Trading Awards^ for its low brokerage fees and trading tools.
It’s free to open an account with CMC, and if you’re new to investing it also has a free knowledge hub where you can go to learn about all aspects of share trading and investing from investment fundamentals through to investing in international markets before you even make your first trade.
It’s important to understand that share trading does carry some risks. The market can go up, but it can also go down. And unlike bank deposits, shares are not covered under the Government deposits guarantee scheme.
But if you are considering starting your investment journey, read on to learn more about CMC and some of the other popular online trading platforms used by Australians below:
CMC Markets - Standard
- $11 or 0.10% brokerage fee on trades over $1,000 (whichever is higher)
- $0 brokerage on first buy order up to $1,000 (limited to one stock per trading day)
- Easy access to 15 international markets
- Multiple 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ winner
CMC Markets offers a comprehensive service that will appeal to beginner and more experienced traders alike. You’ll be charged $11 or 0.10% on trades (whichever is higher), and $0 on your first buy order each day up to $1,000 (this is limited to one stock per day). CMC Markets picked up multiple awards and was also named our Online Share Trading Platform of the Year (Active Investor) for 2024^.
See other top share trading platforms
Tiger Brokers
- Worldwide access with one account: ASX, US & HK stocks, EFTs and US Options
- 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award^ winner for "Casual ETF Investor"
- Small trade brokerage fee $3.00
Tiger Brokers provides an online platform for investors who want to keep their brokerage costs to a minimum. Mozo’s readers can access a brokerage fee of 0.03% of the trade value, with a minimum brokerage of A$3.00.
Get worldwide access with one account, access to the Tiger Academy where you can participate in learning programs to help with your investment decisions and a $100,000 USD free demo account to practice with before you begin trading.
Mozo special offer for new users only:
Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to US$2 per trade for US stocks, up to AU$3 per trade for AUS stocks, and up to US$3 per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AU$2,000 every month AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply.
Plus, AUD 40 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 40 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
* Source: Mozo database. As at 22 Nov, based on ongoing savings rates for $10,000 balance.
^ See information about the Mozo Expert Choice Online Share Trading Awards.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.