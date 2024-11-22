Investing on your horizon? Discover the share trading platform that’s scooping up top awards

With savings account rates sitting at an average rate of 3.59% in our database*, it’s no wonder many Australians take to the stock market as a way of growing their savings. According to marketindex, the Australian share market has delivered an average return of 13% per annum since 1900, so investing in shares can be a pathway to consider for wealth building.

But if you’re new to investing, getting started can be a little daunting. That’s why it’s important to have information and experience on hand so that you can make informed decisions.

CMC is one of the online share trading platforms that has been helping Australians invest in Australian and international stocks and ETFs for over 30 years. It took out the title of best platform for active investors in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Online Share Trading Awards^ for its low brokerage fees and trading tools.

It’s free to open an account with CMC, and if you’re new to investing it also has a free knowledge hub where you can go to learn about all aspects of share trading and investing from investment fundamentals through to investing in international markets before you even make your first trade.

It’s important to understand that share trading does carry some risks. The market can go up, but it can also go down. And unlike bank deposits, shares are not covered under the Government deposits guarantee scheme.

But if you are considering starting your investment journey, read on to learn more about CMC and some of the other popular online trading platforms used by Australians below: