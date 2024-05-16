First dip since October: what April’s market decline means for your super

April has thrown a curveball at super funds, marking their first negative monthly return since October 2023. SuperRatings, a leading superannuation research organisation, reports that the median balanced option fell by -1.6% in April 2024.

SuperRatings attributes the dip to falling equity and fixed interest markets, both in Australia and globally, driven by higher-than-expected inflation and the resulting concerns about interest rates.

The following tables show the performance of various superannuation fund options, highlighting their monthly, financial year to date (FYTD) and long-term returns*.

Accumulation returns to 30 April 2024



Monthly

FYTD

1 yr

3 yrs

(p.a.)

5 yrs

(p.a.)

7 yrs

(p.a.)

10 yrs

(p.a.)

SR50 Balanced (60-76) Index

-1.6%

7.1%

8.1%

5.3%

6.2%

6.6%

7.0%

SR50 Capital Stable (20-40) Index

-1.0%

4.4%

4.5%

2.7%

3.3%

3.7%

4.4%

SR50 Growth (77-90) Index

-1.7%

8.5%

9.9%

6.2%

7.6%

7.9%

8.2%



Pension returns to 30 April 2024



Monthly

FYTD

1 yr

3 yrs

(p.a.)

5 yrs

(p.a.)

7 yrs

(p.a.)

10 yrs

(p.a.)

SRP50 Balanced (60-76) Index

-1.9%

7.7%

8.9%

5.8%

6.9%

7.3%

7.7%

SRP50 Capital Stable (20-40) Index

-1.1%

4.8%

5.0%

2.9%

3.6%

4.1%

4.9%

SRP50 Growth (77-90) Index

-2.0%

9.4%

10.9%

6.7%

8.2%

8.6%

8.9%



* Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance

Should I worry?

Despite this blip, it's important to maintain perspective. Even with the April decline, the median balanced option is still up by over 7% for the financial year.

In other words, don’t get alarmed just yet, says SuperRatings executive director Kirby Rappel.

“Setting and sticking to a long term strategy remains the best approach to achieving long term success and we encourage any member thinking of changing their strategy to seek advice from their fund or a trusted financial adviser,” Rappel said.

Looking to switch funds? Here’s a look at some superannuation providers for you to consider.