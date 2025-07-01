You'd be surprised what an extra $2,000 super contribution could be worth in retirement
The new financial year has just arrived, making it the perfect time to consider giving your superannuation a significant boost. Making a concessional contribution is a smart way to save for retirement, reduce the tax paid on that income, and potentially place you into a lower tax bracket.
A concessional contribution is money that goes into your super fund and is generally taxed at a concessional (or discounted) rate of 15% as it enters the fund. You can make these contributions in a couple of ways:
- Through your employer. By setting up a salary sacrifice arrangement, a portion of your pre-tax salary goes directly into your super.
- From your own pocket. You can make a personal contribution from your after-tax income and then claim a tax deduction for that full amount in your annual tax return.
Keep in mind that there is a concessional contribution cap of $30,000 for the 2025-26 financial year, which includes your employer's super guarantee contributions.
The power of growth in your super
Let's look at how a single concessional contribution you make this new financial year could grow over time – and why a one off boost to your super over the next financial year could make a huge difference down the track.
It's important to remember that these are illustrative examples based on a reasonable 6.3% average annual growth rate.
This factors in typical fees and the additional taxes applied to your super's investment earnings. While past performance is not an indicator of future performance, it does provide a sense of how compound growth can work in your favour over time.
Example 1: Contributing $2,000
Aussies who put just $2,000 in their super over the course of this financial year (which equates to $1,700 after the 15% contributions tax is deducted), could see that additional amount grow to $2,307 over five years. While that might not seem like a huge leap initially, that $1,700 could, over 30 years, become a remarkable $10,628 – an increase of 525% from the amount that initially entered your super.
Example 2: Contributing $10,000
Scale that contribution up to $10,000 and, after the 15% contributions tax, the $8,500 that goes into your super could grow to $11,537 over five years. But the real benefit comes when you look at the power of growth over 30 years, as that $8,500 deposit could result in a whopping $53,139 in your super – an increase of 525% from the original amount that went in.
Here are some other scenarios:
How different contributions could boost your super
|Years to Retirement
|Extra balance at retirement ($2k contribution)
|Extra balance at retirement ($5k contribution)
|Extra balance at retirement ($10k contribution)
|5
|$2,307
|$5,768
|$11,537
|10
|$3,132
|$7,829
|$15,659
|20
|$5,769
|$14,423
|$28,846
|30
|$10,628
|$26,570
|$53,139
Note: These figures represent the total additional amount you could have in your super based on a future annualised investment return, net of fees and taxes, of 6.3%, which is consistent with recorded by APRA for MySuper products. It includes your initial post-tax concessional contribution and its accumulated investment growth.
Bottom line
If you can swing it financially, don't miss the opportunity to potentially boost your retirement savings and take advantage of the tax benefits available this new financial year. And if you're unsure about how personal concessional contributions might fit into your personal financial plan, it's always a good idea to chat with a financial advisor.
You can also check out the winners of our 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for our best superannuation picks, or compare some attractive options below:
Compare super on Mozo
Aware super
- Aware Super manages over $190 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians.
- Track record of delivering super long-term returns – 8.09% p.a. over 10 years to 31 March 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested.
- Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X.
- Investment flexibility: Choose from a range of diversified options or single asset class options, or MySuper Lifecycle which automatically tailors your investment mix to your age over time.
Aware Super is one of Australia’s largest industry funds, managing over $190 billion for more than 1.1 million members. With a range of investment options including diversified, high-growth, and sustainable choices, Aware Super allows you to tailor your super to match your financial goals and risk appetite. As a profit-to-member fund, Aware Super prioritises delivering strong returns^ while keeping fees competitive^^, so more of your money stays invested for your future. It’s also committed to responsible investing, focusing on industries like healthcare, education, and clean energy to create positive long-term impacts. It has tools and resources to help you stay on top of your super including a mobile app, retirement planner, calculators as well as online and in-person educational events and retirement planning and advice (fees may apply).
Superhero Super
- Strong performance and low fees#
- Your choice of professionally-managed portfolios or directly investing in options like ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds
- Award-winning in-app experience ##
- Easy-to-use digital dashboard for managing your portfolio
Superhero Super is designed for Australians who want greater control over their super, offering a unique way to tailor their retirement savings. Unlike traditional super funds, Superhero Super lets you invest directly in a range of ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds, giving you the flexibility to shape your portfolio based on your own financial goals and risk appetite. In addition to this, Superhero Super boasts a selection of diversified investment options managed by Mercer, which you can select from if you’d rather leave your super to the professionals.Superhero’s easy-to-use online platform puts your super in your hands, allowing you to track and manage your investments in real-time.
And the best part? Superhero Super’s fees are lower than 75% of other super funds.
Spaceship Super
- Choice of growth or Index fund option
- Simple fee structure
- Digital dashboard to help you see where and how your super is invested
- 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner - High Growth
Spaceship Super first launched in 2017, and says that above all else it’s focussed on building long-term value for its members. This is why the fund’s options are primarily suited to people who are looking to save for retirement for at least the next 10 years, or longer. Members have a choice of the GrowthX option, which has a focus on Global technology companies, and the Global Index option which passively invests in growth assets, particularly international shares. Both options have a competitive performance track record according to Spaceship (based on annualised performance since inception) and have a simple fee structure.
Spaceship Super’s digital platform helps you to keep track of your balance, and also gives you visibility of where and how your super is invested. If you’re saving for your first home, you can also set up a first super saver account.
Winner of a Mozo Expert Choice Award for Exceptional Super in the High Growth Category.
