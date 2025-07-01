Keep in mind that there is a concessional contribution cap of $30,000 for the 2025-26 financial year, which includes your employer's super guarantee contributions.

A concessional contribution is money that goes into your super fund and is generally taxed at a concessional (or discounted) rate of 15% as it enters the fund. You can make these contributions in a couple of ways:

The new financial year has just arrived, making it the perfect time to consider giving your superannuation a significant boost. Making a concessional contribution is a smart way to save for retirement, reduce the tax paid on that income, and potentially place you into a lower tax bracket.

The power of growth in your super

Let's look at how a single concessional contribution you make this new financial year could grow over time – and why a one off boost to your super over the next financial year could make a huge difference down the track.

It's important to remember that these are illustrative examples based on a reasonable 6.3% average annual growth rate.

This factors in typical fees and the additional taxes applied to your super's investment earnings. While past performance is not an indicator of future performance, it does provide a sense of how compound growth can work in your favour over time.

Example 1: Contributing $2,000

Aussies who put just $2,000 in their super over the course of this financial year (which equates to $1,700 after the 15% contributions tax is deducted), could see that additional amount grow to $2,307 over five years. While that might not seem like a huge leap initially, that $1,700 could, over 30 years, become a remarkable $10,628 – an increase of 525% from the amount that initially entered your super.

Example 2: Contributing $10,000

Scale that contribution up to $10,000 and, after the 15% contributions tax, the $8,500 that goes into your super could grow to $11,537 over five years. But the real benefit comes when you look at the power of growth over 30 years, as that $8,500 deposit could result in a whopping $53,139 in your super – an increase of 525% from the original amount that went in.

Here are some other scenarios:

How different contributions could boost your super

Years to Retirement Extra balance at retirement ($2k contribution) Extra balance at retirement ($5k contribution) Extra balance at retirement ($10k contribution) 5

$2,307

$5,768

$11,537

10

$3,132

$7,829

$15,659

20

$5,769

$14,423

$28,846

30

$10,628

$26,570

$53,139



Note: These figures represent the total additional amount you could have in your super based on a future annualised investment return, net of fees and taxes, of 6.3%, which is consistent with recorded by APRA for MySuper products. It includes your initial post-tax concessional contribution and its accumulated investment growth.

Bottom line

If you can swing it financially, don't miss the opportunity to potentially boost your retirement savings and take advantage of the tax benefits available this new financial year. And if you're unsure about how personal concessional contributions might fit into your personal financial plan, it's always a good idea to chat with a financial advisor.

You can also check out the winners of our 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for our best superannuation picks, or compare some attractive options below: