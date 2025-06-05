With no further increases currently locked in by law beyond this 0.5% jump, this final SG hike to 12% means your choice of super fund just became even more important. Is your super fund up to the task?

Get ready: your superannuation is about to receive what might be its last scheduled percentage boost for years. From next month your employer's Super Guarantee (SG) contribution hits the landmark 12%.

So make sure this valuable (and potentially final) increase truly works for you by having your money in a competitive, high-performing fund. Switching is easier than you think.

If the answer is ‘no’ to any of these, now’s the time to find a fund that won’t undermine your hard earned contributions.

Consider the upcoming 12% super rate a welcome win. With this change naturally bringing super top of mind, it’s a great opportunity to secure another win: making sure your fund is set to truly maximise it. Ask yourself:

The super guarantee rate is unlikely to move past 12% for a while, so the stakes for your fund's performance get even higher. With larger contributions, the gap between what a top-performing, low-fee fund can achieve versus a mediocre one becomes much harder to miss.

It’s a good idea to check your contract to see how it affects you, and talk to your employer if there’s anything you need clarified.

Compare super funds

Virgin Money Super Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Exceptional MySuper + Low Fee MySuper 2025

Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Exceptional MySuper + Low Fee MySuper 2025 Earn Velocity points on contributions and any funds rolled over (T&Cs apply)

Earn Velocity points on contributions and any funds rolled over (T&Cs apply) Simple super advice at no additional cost + automatic Death and Total Permanent Disablement cover Go to site Virgin Money Super is a retail superannuation fund available to Australians and backed by Mercer Super, who has been providing superannuation related services to Australians for over 40 years. It offers a range of investment options from a fully managed Lifestage Tracker that does the investment work for you, to a choose your own investment mix option that gives you the opportunity to invest your money where you’re most comfortable. One Velocity Frequent Flyer Point will be awarded for every $5 of Net Super contribution during the Points Earn Period and the maximum number of Velocity Points in any financial year is 250K. Virgin Money Super also provides automatic Death and Total Permanent Disablement cover and includes additional insurance options. Members can also get simple super advice over the phone from a qualified financial adviser at no additional cost. To learn more: Go to Virgin Super website

Aware Super Aware Super manages over $190 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians

Aware Super manages over $190 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians Track record of delivering super long-term returns – 8.09% p.a. over 10 years to 31 March 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested.

Track record of delivering super long-term returns – 8.09% p.a. over 10 years to 31 March 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested. Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X.

Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X. Investment flexibility: Choose from a range of diversified options or single asset class options, or MySuper Lifecycle which automatically tailors your investment mix to your age over time. Go to site Aware Super is one of Australia’s largest industry funds, managing over $190 billion for more than 1.1 million members. With a range of investment options including diversified, high-growth, and sustainable choices, Aware Super allows you to tailor your super to match your financial goals and risk appetite. As a profit-to-member fund, Aware Super prioritises delivering strong returns^ while keeping fees competitive^^, so more of your money stays invested for your future. It’s also committed to responsible investing, focusing on industries like healthcare, education, and clean energy to create positive long-term impacts. It has tools and resources to help you stay on top of your super including a mobile app, retirement planner, calculators as well as online and in-person educational events and retirement planning and advice (fees may apply). Learn more: Go direct to Aware Super

AMP Super 175 years of experience in helping Aussies secure their financial future.

175 years of experience in helping Aussies secure their financial future. Access a retirement health check via phone or My AMP with no extra fees

Access a retirement health check via phone or My AMP with no extra fees A simple investment menu with exposure to leading investment managers to suit a wide range of investor needs Go to site With over 175 years of experience, AMP has helped generations of Australians grow and manage their super through a mix of expert guidance, flexible options and easy-to-use digital tools. You can tailor your investment approach to suit your style, whether that’s building a personalised strategy with help from an adviser, or by choosing your own path through our simple investment menu. The default AMP MySuper option continuously evolves with your life stages as you get older, and over 5 years to 31 March 2025: - The 1990s Plus option delivered returns of 10.27% - The 1980s option delivered returns of 10.25% - The 1970s option delivered returns of 9.66% Every member also gets access to a retirement health check with no extra fees, designed to support confident planning at every stage, available by phone or through the My AMP app.

Learn more: Go direct to AMP Super

Superhero Super Strong performance and low fees #

Strong performance and low fees # Your choice of professionally-managed portfolios or directly investing in options like ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds

Your choice of professionally-managed portfolios or directly investing in options like ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds Award-winning in-app experience ##

Award-winning in-app experience ## Easy-to-use digital dashboard for managing your portfolio Go to site Superhero Super is designed for Australians who want greater control over their super, offering a unique way to tailor their retirement savings. Unlike traditional super funds, Superhero Super lets you invest directly in a range of ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds, giving you the flexibility to shape your portfolio based on your own financial goals and risk appetite. In addition to this, Superhero Super boasts a selection of diversified investment options managed by Mercer, which you can select from if you’d rather leave your super to the professionals.Superhero’s easy-to-use online platform puts your super in your hands, allowing you to track and manage your investments in real-time. And the best part? Superhero Super’s fees are lower than 75% of other super funds. Where do I get it? Go direct to Superhero