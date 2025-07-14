Man in beanie looking at his phone, obviously happy with what he sees.

Super as a whole had a fantastic year, with median balanced options hitting an estimated 10.1% return for the financial year ending June 30, 2025 according to superannuation research firm SuperRatings. This marks the third year in a row of strong performance, a welcome boost for retirement savings But while we celebrate these gains, it wasn't smooth sailing. The second half of the year was a real rollercoaster, demonstrating that global economic conditions and questions over trade tariffs are still making waves. SuperRatings executive director Kirby Rappell perfectly sums it up: "We saw exceptional volatility in returns over the year, particularly following the announcement of US tariffs in early 2025, however the benefit of staying the course was once again proven as a quick rebound has resulted in the third double digit return year over the past decade."

As you can see below, there were some notable ups and downs in the ASX, mirroring what’s going on globally. Even so, super funds came through these fluctuations successfully. This was thanks to strong performances in share markets, especially in tech and financials, which helped deliver strong positive returns for the full year.

What does this mean for your super? This positive result reinforces that superannuation is a long-term game, designed to grow your money over decades. However, it's not all smooth sailing ahead. As Rappell cautions, "Overall it’s been another fantastic year for Australians' retirement balances and members should celebrate these returns. However, expectations that similar returns will continue in the coming years should be tempered with markets currently sitting at record highs.” So, while you should definitely celebrate this win, it's also a good reminder to: Stay focused on the long-term. Don't panic over short-term market wobbles.

Well these market highs are encouraging, remember that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Consider professional advice. If you're unsure about your super investment choices or how to get the most out of your fund, talking to a financial advisor is always a good idea. Your super is your future, so it pays to make sure it's working its hardest for you. If your super isn’t performing to your expectations, or you’re looking for options better aligned with your goals, explore these super options that could help you get there.

Compare super options on Mozo

Aware Super manages over $190 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians Track record of delivering super long-term returns – 8.09% p.a. over 10 years to 31 March 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested

Track record of delivering super long-term returns – 8.09% p.a. over 10 years to 31 March 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X

Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X Investment flexibility: Choose from a range of diversified options or single asset class options, or MySuper Lifecycle which automatically tailors your investment mix to your age over time Go to site Aware Super is one of Australia’s largest industry funds, managing over $190 billion for more than 1.1 million members. With a range of investment options including diversified, high-growth, and sustainable choices, Aware Super allows you to tailor your super to match your financial goals and risk appetite. As a profit-to-member fund, Aware Super prioritises delivering strong returns^ while keeping fees competitive^^, so more of your money stays invested for your future. It’s also committed to responsible investing, focusing on industries like healthcare, education, and clean energy to create positive long-term impacts. It has tools and resources to help you stay on top of your super including a mobile app, retirement planner, calculators as well as online and in-person educational events and retirement planning and advice (fees may apply). Learn more: Go to Aware Super >> Superhero Super Strong performance and low fees#

Strong performance and low fees# Your choice of professionally-managed portfolios or directly investing in options like ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds

Your choice of professionally-managed portfolios or directly investing in options like ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds Award-winning in-app experience ##

Award-winning in-app experience ## Easy-to-use digital dashboard for managing your portfolio Go to site Superhero Super is designed for Australians who want greater control over their super, offering a unique way to tailor their retirement savings. Unlike traditional super funds, Superhero Super lets you invest directly in a range of ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds, giving you the flexibility to shape your portfolio based on your own financial goals and risk appetite. In addition to this, Superhero Super boasts a selection of diversified investment options managed by Mercer, which you can select from if you’d rather leave your super to the professionals.Superhero’s easy-to-use online platform puts your super in your hands, allowing you to track and manage your investments in real-time. And the best part? Superhero Super’s fees are lower than 75% of other super funds. To learn more: Go direct to Superhero >> Spaceship Super Choice of growth or Index fund option

Choice of growth or Index fund option Simple fee structure

Simple fee structure Digital dashboard to help you see where and how your super is invested

Digital dashboard to help you see where and how your super is invested 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner - High Growth Go to site Spaceship Super first launched in 2017, and says that above all else it’s focussed on building long-term value for its members. This is why the fund’s options are primarily suited to people who are looking to save for retirement for at least the next 10 years, or longer. Members have a choice of the GrowthX option, which has a focus on Global technology companies, and the Global Index option which passively invests in growth assets, particularly international shares. Both options have a competitive performance track record according to Spaceship (based on annualised performance since inception) and have a simple fee structure. Spaceship Super’s digital platform helps you to keep track of your balance, and also gives you visibility of where and how your super is invested. If you’re saving for your first home, you can also set up a first super saver account. Winner of a Mozo Expert Choice Award for Exceptional Super in the High Growth Category. To learn more: Visit Spaceship Super

