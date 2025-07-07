The ultimate hack: save on insurance through super, without depleting your retirement
If life insurance or other personal cover is on your mind – perhaps you have a family to protect, a career with unique risks, or simply want the security of knowing you're prepared for unexpected events – then finding a sustainable way to manage premium payments can be a real challenge.
It's fairly common knowledge these days that you can pay for such cover through superannuation, freeing up some of that crucial out-of-pocket cashflow. Of course, this can eat into your retirement funds, thus impacting your long-term retirement goals.
But what if there was a strategic way to handle these costs, optimising the use of your super without negatively impacting your future financial security?
There is, and we’ll show you how.
Balancing life insurance cover and long-term super savings
Many Aussies already hold valuable personal cover, such as Life Cover, which pays a lump sum if you pass away or are terminally ill. There's also Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) insurance, providing a lump sum if you become permanently unable to work, and Income Protection insurance, offering regular payments if you can't work due to illness or injury.
These types of life insurance cover are often acquired through superannuation.
But simply having this cover within your fund doesn't automatically protect your retirement savings. The real key lies in how you pay for it.
The life insurance through super hack
Here’s the approach we’ve worked out for you: you can effectively ensure your super balance isn't eroded by insurance premiums by making a tax-smart move: a concessional super contribution in the exact amount you need to pay your premium..
This strategy works particularly well if your employer offers salary sacrifice. Here’s how it works with salary sacrifice:
Let's say your life insurance premiums inside super cost you $1,000 a year.
- You set up salary sacrifice with your employer. You arrange for an additional $1,176 to be contributed from your pre-tax pay into your super fund each year. This amount accounts for the 15% contributions tax (which is typically less than your personal income tax rate), ensuring $1,000 reaches your super to cover your premium.
- Premium deducted. Your super fund deducts that $1,000 directly from your super balance to cover your life insurance premiums. Your immediate cash flow remains unaffected.
- The result? You've covered your insurance cost with money that has received a tax benefit, ensuring your retirement savings are not depleted by those premiums. This helps you get your insurance more affordably while keeping your super strong.
What if salary sacrifice isn't an option?
You can still achieve a similar result by making a personal concessional contribution directly from your after-tax income.
To effectively cover a $1,000 premium, you'd generally contribute around the same $1,176 as in the scenario above. While it’s taxed again at 15% within super, you can later claim that entire $1,176 back as a tax deduction in your annual return - meaning you only end up paying 15% tax on that original income (as opposed to the much higher income tax many Aussies currently pay).
In either scenario, it’s important to remember that you won’t receive the same tax benefits if your additional contribution exceeds your annual concessional contribution cap of $30k. However, this probably won’t be a factor for most Aussies.
What to consider for your super insurance
Of course, it’s important to make sure your insurance is the right fit. While your super fund can offer discounts due to group buying power, options are usually limited to the single insurer of their choice, even if different coverage types and levels are available.
So, by all means, get some life insurance quotes outside of super, especially if you're unsure about your fund's offerings. But if price is your main factor, remember to consider the potential tax benefits of holding cover within your super fund.
And if you do want to use our clever approach, but you’re not happy with what your super offers, it's always smart to compare options and find a fund that offers something better suited.
Start by checking out the winners of our 2025 Mozo experts choice awards for our best superannuation picks, or compare some attractive options below:
Compare super options on Mozo
Aware Super
- Aware Super manages over $190 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians
- Track record of delivering super long-term returns – 8.09% p.a. over 10 years to 31 March 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested.
- Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X.
- Investment flexibility: Choose from a range of diversified options or single asset class options, or MySuper Lifecycle which automatically tailors your investment mix to your age over time.
Aware Super is one of Australia’s largest industry funds, managing over $190 billion for more than 1.1 million members. With a range of investment options including diversified, high-growth, and sustainable choices, Aware Super allows you to tailor your super to match your financial goals and risk appetite. As a profit-to-member fund, Aware Super prioritises delivering strong returns^ while keeping fees competitive^^, so more of your money stays invested for your future. It’s also committed to responsible investing, focusing on industries like healthcare, education, and clean energy to create positive long-term impacts. It has tools and resources to help you stay on top of your super including a mobile app, retirement planner, calculators as well as online and in-person educational events and retirement planning and advice (fees may apply).
Superhero Super
- Strong performance and low fees#
- Your choice of professionally-managed portfolios or directly investing in options like ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds
- Award-winning in-app experience ##
- Easy-to-use digital dashboard for managing your portfolio
Superhero Super is designed for Australians who want greater control over their super, offering a unique way to tailor their retirement savings. Unlike traditional super funds, Superhero Super lets you invest directly in a range of ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds, giving you the flexibility to shape your portfolio based on your own financial goals and risk appetite. In addition to this, Superhero Super boasts a selection of diversified investment options managed by Mercer, which you can select from if you’d rather leave your super to the professionals.Superhero’s easy-to-use online platform puts your super in your hands, allowing you to track and manage your investments in real-time.
And the best part? Superhero Super’s fees are lower than 75% of other super funds.
Spaceship Super
- Choice of growth or Index fund option
- Simple fee structure
- Digital dashboard to help you see where and how your super is invested
- 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner - High Growth
Spaceship Super first launched in 2017, and says that above all else it’s focussed on building long-term value for its members. This is why the fund’s options are primarily suited to people who are looking to save for retirement for at least the next 10 years, or longer. Members have a choice of the GrowthX option, which has a focus on Global technology companies, and the Global Index option which passively invests in growth assets, particularly international shares. Both options have a competitive performance track record according to Spaceship (based on annualised performance since inception) and have a simple fee structure.
Spaceship Super’s digital platform helps you to keep track of your balance, and also gives you visibility of where and how your super is invested. If you’re saving for your first home, you can also set up a first super saver account.
Winner of a Mozo Expert Choice Award for Exceptional Super in the High Growth Category.
Aware super disclaimers:
^SuperRatings Fund Crediting Rate Survey, March 2025. Based on SR50 Growth (77-90) Index. Returns are after tax and investment management expenses but before the deduction of administration fees. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.
^^Chant West Super Fund Fee Survey December 2024, High Growth [81-95% in growth assets] investment option index and $50,000 account balance. Fees and costs can vary from year to year. Past fees and costs are not a reliable indicator of future fees and costs. Fees and comparisons may differ for other investment options and account balances. Aware Super’s High Growth option as published in the Aware Super Future Saver PDS.
Superhero disclaimers:
#Low Fees - Findings based on Superhero’s analysis of SuperRatings’ Fee Report - October 2024, accessed 5 December 2024. Fees for Superhero Super’s Growth and High Growth investment options are in the top quartile based on Total Fees and compared against the SR50 Balanced (60-76) and SR50 High Growth (91-100) Indices respectively. Performance - Findings based on Superhero’s analysis of SuperRatings’ Fund Crediting Rate Survey – October 2024, accessed 5 December 2024. Based on Superhero Super’s Growth and High Growth options being in the top quartile for one year return across the SR50 Balanced (60-76) and SR50 High Growth (91-100) Indices respectively. Refer to the Superhero Super PDS and TMD for found at superhero.com.au/support/documents for more information.
## Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.