When you’re choosing a superannuation fund, you want to go with a fund that has a track record of success, but what if that fund draws upon the strength of a brand that has thrived in industries as diverse as air travel, music and finance - and whose founder is an official knight no less?

Here, we’re talking about Virgin Money Super (VMS), a hard-hitter in the Australian super market for exactly two decades now.

While Sir Richard Branson might not be managing your money himself, Virgin Money Super makes sure your money is in good hands. That’s thanks to their arrangement with Mercer Super Trust, which acts as the trustee and administrator for the fund.

This means you get the benefit of the distinctive Virgin brand experience and member advantages, combined with the sound steady hand of a trustee known for its professionalism in managing billions of dollars in retirement savings.

Here’s what makes Virgin Money Super so unique:

Unique lifecycle product. This style of product reallocates your investments over time to help them grow faster when you're young, but become steadier when you're older. VMS's Lifecycle Glidepath product does this automatically, using an approach recognised by the 2025 Mozo Experts Awards for Exceptional MySuper and Low Fee MySuper.

Membership perks. The Velocity Frequent Flyer tie-in means fund members can earn Velocity Points on their super contributions and on outside funds consolidated into their Virgin Money Super account.

Expert Backing. While you enjoy Virgin Money Super's free simple advice (and membership perks), it's actually Mercer Super Trust looking after your funds as the trustee - offering the best of both worlds. With 75 years of investing experience, Mercer's job is to manage the investments and run the fund day-to-day.

Is Virgin Money Super for you?

The right super fund will be different for everyone and requires a clear understanding of your retirement goals, career situation and intangibles that speak to you (like customer service, perks or good tech).One way to work that out is by consulting a financial advisor who can help you get clear on your goals.But if you’re relatively clear on what you’re looking for, and you like the idea of going with a superannuation fund connected to not just one, but two long-standing brands that have boasted success after success over the course of decades, then Virgin Money Super is one to watch.

Especially if you’re also a frequent flyer.