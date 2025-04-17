Building ethical super from the ground up, this fund's been living your values for decades.

In a world where 'ethical' seems to be the latest marketing buzzword, it’s easy to feel sceptical about whether your super fund really walks the walk, or is simply ‘greenwashing’ you.

There are also labels like the Environment, Social and Governance framework (ESG), Certified B Corporation, impact investing and more - which all convey some level of legitimacy to the term ‘ethical investing’ - but can mean different things in practice.

But what if there were one fund that embodied a wide range of these principles, has done so for decades and boasts the performance to back it up?

That fund is Australian Ethical Investments, which could be considered the first dedicated ethical super fund in Australia.

Sure, the modern form of ‘ethical investing’ had already been emerging in the world of managed funds around the mid-1980’s, but when Australian Ethical was founded in 1986, they made sure to add ethical super options to the mix.Let’s see what sets them apart:

Focuses on investments that social and environmental problems, not just avoid causing them. Transparency and stewardship. Committed to transparent reporting and actively engaging with companies it invests in.

Investing your super based on your values

It’s true that Australian Ethical goes all out, but it’s not the only way to invest according to your values.

If you prefer a less demanding ethical commitment, other funds approach things differently and can offer a lighter touch.

For example a fund that follows an Environmental, Social and Governance framework (ESG) might not be making investment decisions based solely on strict and specific ethical principles - but they will take a closer look than other funds at how investing in problematic industries (and business practices) could potentially impact returns down the line.

Aware Super is a fund that operates according to this lighter ESG-focused touch across their portfolio, while also offering 4 specific investment options that are more actively ethical.

So with that in mind, if you are looking to switch or sign up to a new superfund, here's a closer look at these two value-led funds for your consideration.