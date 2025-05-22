Term deposit rates falling: Why it’s not too late to lock in and ladder your savings
This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its second modest rate cut of the year, signalling a clear downward trend in interest rates. While this might seem like bad news for savers, there’s still time, and strategy, to make the most of what’s left on the table.
According to Mozo money and finance expert Rachel Wastell, “Savers have been quiet winners in the high rate environment, especially those that took advantage of them.” She points out that as term deposit rates soared above 5% in late 2023 and early 2024, savvy Australians who locked in those rates are now enjoying the payoff.
Today, however, the window is narrowing. “Mozo’s data shows over 650 term deposit rate cuts this year,” Wastell notes, with the most significant drops hitting one-year terms in April 2025. Some of the best term deposit rates on Mozo's database now sit around 4.50% from providers like Great Southern Bank, while larger banks have scaled back to rates starting with a three (3).
“Even a 4.50% rate today could look generous in a year’s time,” Wastell warns. She recommends savers act quickly to lock in what remains of the high-rate era – but also encourages a smarter approach: term deposit laddering. This strategy involves splitting your savings across multiple term lengths so that you can benefit from higher rates on longer terms while maintaining regular access to maturing funds. It’s a way to maximise returns without sacrificing flexibility.
Wastell also advises Aussies who may opt for a savings account to compare providers and read the fine print. “Don’t stick with the same bank out of habit… and if your savings account advertises a high rate, make sure you check the conditions – you may not actually be earning it.”
Though the high-rate peak has passed, term deposits remain a low-risk option for guaranteed returns. “There’s definitely still value out there,” Wastell says, “but savers have to work for it.”
Compare a range of term deposit and savings accounts below
-
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.55
%
p.a.
for 4 months($5,000 to $1,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.50
%
p.a.
for 6 months($5,000 to $1,000,000)
- Minimum $5K investment
- Open account in as little at 5 mins
- Interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $5,000 to $1,000,000 1 month 1.30% 2 months 1.60% 3 months 4.25% 4 months 4.55% 5 months 4.35% 6 months 4.50% 7 months 3.05% 8 months 4.20% 9 months 4.05% 10 months 3.15% 11 months 4.25% 1 year 3.90% 13 months 2.30% 18 months 3.30% 2 years 3.60% 3 years 3.40% 4 years 3.40% 5 years 3.40%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Great Southern Bank term depositsGo to site
-
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.45
%
p.a.
for 5 years($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.45
%
p.a.
for 6 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- 0.10% added loyalty bonus at renewal
- Option to have interest paid to another bank
- Winner of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ for Term Deposits.
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 3 months 4.35% 6 months 4.45% 9 months 4.25% 1 year 4.15% 2 years 4.05% 3 years 4.05% 4 years 4.35% 5 years 4.45%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Judo Bank term depositsGo to site
-
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.40% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
-
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
Bonus rate applies across 10 accounts on balances of up to $250,000 combined.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
* Different interest rates apply to different amounts or different interest payment frequencies.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Term Deposit Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.