Term deposit rates falling: Why it’s not too late to lock in and ladder your savings

This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its second modest rate cut of the year, signalling a clear downward trend in interest rates. While this might seem like bad news for savers, there’s still time, and strategy, to make the most of what’s left on the table.

According to Mozo money and finance expert Rachel Wastell, “Savers have been quiet winners in the high rate environment, especially those that took advantage of them.” She points out that as term deposit rates soared above 5% in late 2023 and early 2024, savvy Australians who locked in those rates are now enjoying the payoff.

Today, however, the window is narrowing. “Mozo’s data shows over 650 term deposit rate cuts this year,” Wastell notes, with the most significant drops hitting one-year terms in April 2025. Some of the best term deposit rates on Mozo's database now sit around 4.50% from providers like Great Southern Bank, while larger banks have scaled back to rates starting with a three (3).