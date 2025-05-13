Beat the clock: Lock in higher term deposit rates before the May RBA decision

With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) widely expected to deliver another interest rate cut on 20 May, time is running out for savers to lock in higher term deposit rates before they slip further.

Banks have already started winding back their offers in anticipation of the coming cut, and the signs are hard to ignore. Westpac, for example, just trimmed its 11-month special offer term deposit rate by 10 basis points to 4.10% p.a. But customers can still score a slight bump – up to 4.20% p.a. – when opening or renewing their account via the Westpac app or online banking.

It’s a move that reflects a broader trend. Over the past few months, term deposit rates have been edging lower, both before and after the RBA’s February rate cut. And with another cut on the cards this month, those downward adjustments may only accelerate.

Still, not every institution is moving in lockstep with the Big Four. Several smaller banks and digital challengers are offering market-leading returns for those who act quickly. Judo Bank, for instance, is advertising rates as high as 4.70% p.a. for 3-month terms, while other providers are still offering rates above 4.50% for short- to medium-term deposits.