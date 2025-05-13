Beat the clock: Lock in higher term deposit rates before the May RBA decision
With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) widely expected to deliver another interest rate cut on 20 May, time is running out for savers to lock in higher term deposit rates before they slip further.
Banks have already started winding back their offers in anticipation of the coming cut, and the signs are hard to ignore. Westpac, for example, just trimmed its 11-month special offer term deposit rate by 10 basis points to 4.10% p.a. But customers can still score a slight bump – up to 4.20% p.a. – when opening or renewing their account via the Westpac app or online banking.
It’s a move that reflects a broader trend. Over the past few months, term deposit rates have been edging lower, both before and after the RBA’s February rate cut. And with another cut on the cards this month, those downward adjustments may only accelerate.
Still, not every institution is moving in lockstep with the Big Four. Several smaller banks and digital challengers are offering market-leading returns for those who act quickly. Judo Bank, for instance, is advertising rates as high as 4.70% p.a. for 3-month terms, while other providers are still offering rates above 4.50% for short- to medium-term deposits.
That’s significant because shorter-term options could be especially appealing right now. They offer the opportunity to lock in a decent rate before the next cut, while retaining the flexibility to reassess your strategy later in the year – especially if the RBA continues to ease.
What savers can do now
If you’re facing shrinking returns, there are other options to explore:
- Employ unique strategies: Term deposit laddering allows you to split your money across different terms to balance access and better rates.
- Switch to savings: Some high-interest savings accounts still offer competitive rates, especially if bonus conditions are met.
- Compare rates regularly: With banks adjusting offers quickly, checking interest rates could help you lock in a better deal.
Term deposit comparisons on Mozo
-
Promoted
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.70
%
p.a.
for 3 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.60
%
p.a.
for 6 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- 0.10% added loyalty bonus at renewal
- Option to have interest paid to another bank
- Winner of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ for Term Deposits.
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 3 months 4.70% 6 months 4.60% 9 months 4.45% 1 year 4.30% 2 years 4.20% 3 years 4.20% 4 years 4.20% 5 years 4.25%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
-
Promoted
SMSF Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.70
%
p.a.
for 3 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.60
%
p.a.
for 6 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Interest paid monthly, yearly, or at maturity
- Choose from terms of 3 months up to 5 years
- Only accessible to SMSFs with two or up to four individual trustees or one corporate trustee.
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 3 months 4.70% 6 months 4.60% 9 months 4.45% 1 year 4.30% 2 years 4.20% 3 years 4.20% 4 years 4.20% 5 years 4.25%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
-
Promoted
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.55
%
p.a.
for 4 months($5,000 to $1,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.50
%
p.a.
for 6 months($5,000 to $1,000,000)
- Minimum $5K investment
- Open account in as little at 5 mins
- Interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $5,000 to $1,000,000 1 month 1.30% 2 months 1.60% 3 months 4.25% 4 months 4.55% 5 months 4.35% 6 months 4.50% 7 months 3.05% 8 months 4.20% 9 months 4.05% 10 months 3.15% 11 months 4.25% 1 year 3.90% 13 months 2.30% 18 months 3.30% 2 years 3.60% 3 years 3.40% 4 years 3.40% 5 years 3.40%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Great Southern Bank term depositsGo to site
-
Promoted
6 Month Term Deposit Special
- New deposits only
- Best rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
for 6 months($50,000 to $1,000,000)
- Next best option
-
No other rates match this filter
- Limited time offer for 6 months
- Available for personal and SMSF investors
- Interest paid on maturity
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $50,000 to $1,000,000 6 months 4.65%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Community First Bank term depositsGo to site
-
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.70
%
p.a.
for 3 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.60
%
p.a.
for 6 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- 0.10% added loyalty bonus at renewal
- Option to have interest paid to another bank
- Winner of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ for Term Deposits.
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 3 months 4.70% 6 months 4.60% 9 months 4.45% 1 year 4.30% 2 years 4.20% 3 years 4.20% 4 years 4.20% 5 years 4.25%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Your selected term deposits
* Different interest rates apply to different amounts or different interest payment frequencies.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Term Deposit Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.