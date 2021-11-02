With the cost of living continuing to rise you may find yourself needing to break out your credit card more frequently. Many credit card providers have spent the past months reducing their offers for bonus rewards points or shrinking their balance transfer options, so if these things are important to you, it's now more important than ever to find the card that suits you best.

The Mozo database compares over 200 cards from 60 providers. It’s vital to know what you’re looking for in order to take advantage of the best credit card deals available.

The interest rate of a credit card will depend on the type of card you choose.

The average interest rate across all credit cards in the Mozo database is currently 17.64%. Rewards credit cards, which come with the ability to earn redeemable points and shopping perks, generally have higher rates and have a current average rate of 20.72%. There are low rate credit cards, which have fewer perks but competitive rates (usually under 14% p.a.), as well as 0% p.a. interest rate introductory offer credit cards, which charge no interest for a set period.

The money experts at Mozo keep track of credit cards from all types of Australian banking and finance institutions, from the Big Four banks to smaller customer-owned and specialist card providers - all of which are regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

There are many ways to define which credit cards are the best, and ultimately the answer will depend on what’s most important to you and your circumstances. We have pulled together information about a range of credit card options, some of which have won Mozo awards^, and others the Mozo team has chosen to highlight great deals available right now.