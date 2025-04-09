Easter’s economic treat: How Aussies are spending this month

By JP Pelosi · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
A baker readies hot cross buns for Easter.

There's always a little hop in our step come Easter, be it for the festivity, the brief break from work, or maybe it’s just all those chocolate eggs and hot cross buns. 

It seems like we spend a lot more too. Spending across food, travel and DIY projects is expected to elevate the national retail economy this April, according to the Australian Retailers Association. 

Specifically, new data from the ARA and Roy Morgan has found:

  • 6 million Australians are planning to use the Easter break for DIY projects around the home, with a total spend of $6.7 billion nationwide, and an average spend of $1,082 per person, up $230 (+27%) on last year’s figures.
  • 4.55 million people are projected to use the Easter break for travel this year than in 2024, with an estimated spend of $11.1 billion on trips within their own state, interstate and overseas. 
  • 15 million people plan to splurge on Easter food and chocolate this year – total food spend of $2.2 billion. 

ARA chief industry affairs officer, Fleur Brown says that while overall consumer spending remains subdued (generally), Australians are continuing to spend on the things that matter most.

"Australians continue to choose to spend their hard-earned dollars on quality time with their loved ones during special events, travel and projects around the home," Brown said.

“After an immensely challenging year, retailers across food and homeware sectors will be eagerly anticipating this Easter spending uptick as Australians turn their attention to home-maintenance projects.”

The study ‘unwrapped’ a few more interesting things too:

  • Older generations are embracing the opportunity for an adventure, with one million people aged 50-64 and one million people aged 65 and over saying they will be travelling over Easter this year. 
  • NSW and VIC are set to receive the main share of Easter food spending, both at $710m, followed by QLD at $320m, WA and $270m, SA at $120m and TAS at $50m.
  • People in Victoria are ready to spend $173 each, slightly higher than New South Wales ($148) – but both are above the national average of $145 each.
  • QLD will see a cash injection of $2.2 billion across the category of DIY and homewares, up $400 million (+6.3%) on last year. This is compared to an expected spend of $1.7 billion in NSW, and $1.2 billion in VIC. 

Brown added that Aussies especially take advantage of the break to see family and friends, and to also buy Easter treats.

"Retailers in popular holiday destinations are well-prepared for the Easter school holiday crowds, which will in turn add a further boost to the sector," she said.

"Aussies consume some of the highest quantities of chocolate in the world – from Easter Eggs to hot-cross buns, many Australians will indulge their sweet tooth in the coming weeks."

If you're hoping to keep your Easter spend in check this April, check out our recent budgeting guide, as well as our Savings Account hub page. Or you can simply compare some of the leading savers in our database below. 

Last updated 9 April 2025 Important disclosures
  • Promoted

    High Interest Savings Account

    Maximum rate
    5.45 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    4.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Go to site
    • Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
    • No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
    • Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
  • Promoted

    Savings Maximiser

    Maximum rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,000)
    Deposit $1,000 into a personal ING account, make 5 eligible transactions with a linked Orange Everyday account and grow the balance each month.
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Zero ING fees to pay
    • Move money easily via app
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
  • Promoted

    High Interest Save Account

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,000)
    Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
    • Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
    • Set savings targets and track on the app
  • Promoted

    Boss Saver

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.55 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Bonus interest for the first four months
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app

  • High Interest Savings Account

    Maximum rate
    5.45 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    4.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Go to site
    • Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
    • No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
    • Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate

  • Savings Maximiser

    Maximum rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,000)
    Deposit $1,000 into a personal ING account, make 5 eligible transactions with a linked Orange Everyday account and grow the balance each month.
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Zero ING fees to pay
    • Move money easily via app
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^

  • Savings Accelerator

    Maximum rate
    5.15 % p.a.
    (for $150,000 to $500,000)
    New customers who open an account by 30 June 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.70% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000.
    Standard rate
    2.60 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $50,000)
    Go to site
    • No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
    • No ongoing fees
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^

  • Boss Saver

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.55 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Bonus interest for the first four months
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app

  • Savvy Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.55 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • No minimum balance required
    • Move money in and out and still earn interest
    • Transfer or make payments using the mobile app

  • High Interest Save Account

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,000)
    Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
    • Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
    • Set savings targets and track on the app

  • Reward Saver Kick Start Account

    Maximum rate
    5.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $1,000,000)
    Bonus rate of 5% for balances up to $1,000,000. Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus interest for saving $20 a month with no withdrawals
    • No monthly account keeping fees
    • Set up automatic transfers from your Everyday Account

  • Reward Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    5.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $1,000,000)
    Intro bonus rate of 5% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 3%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Introductory bonus rate for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months
    • Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals
    • No monthly account fees

  • MySavings Account

    Maximum rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $300,000)
    Standard rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $300,000)
    Go to site

  • Bonus Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Standard rate
    0.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Bonus interest for the first four months
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app

  • Hi Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    0.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus interest for the first four months
    • No Minimum balance required
    • Transfer or make payments using the mobile app

  • SwiftSaver Account

    Maximum rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,000)
    Minimum deposit of $10 and no withdrawals in the month
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus interest each month (T&Cs apply)
    • Open up to five accounts
    • No monthly fees or minimum balance
Showing 12 results from 250 savings accounts. Use the filters to see more

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.