Easter’s economic treat: How Aussies are spending this month

There's always a little hop in our step come Easter, be it for the festivity, the brief break from work, or maybe it’s just all those chocolate eggs and hot cross buns.

It seems like we spend a lot more too. Spending across food, travel and DIY projects is expected to elevate the national retail economy this April, according to the Australian Retailers Association.

Specifically, new data from the ARA and Roy Morgan has found:

6 million Australians are planning to use the Easter break for DIY projects around the home, with a total spend of $6.7 billion nationwide, and an average spend of $1,082 per person, up $230 (+27%) on last year’s figures.

4.55 million people are projected to use the Easter break for travel this year than in 2024, with an estimated spend of $11.1 billion on trips within their own state, interstate and overseas.

15 million people plan to splurge on Easter food and chocolate this year – total food spend of $2.2 billion.

ARA chief industry affairs officer, Fleur Brown says that while overall consumer spending remains subdued (generally), Australians are continuing to spend on the things that matter most.

"Australians continue to choose to spend their hard-earned dollars on quality time with their loved ones during special events, travel and projects around the home," Brown said.

“After an immensely challenging year, retailers across food and homeware sectors will be eagerly anticipating this Easter spending uptick as Australians turn their attention to home-maintenance projects.”

The study ‘unwrapped’ a few more interesting things too:

Older generations are embracing the opportunity for an adventure, with one million people aged 50-64 and one million people aged 65 and over saying they will be travelling over Easter this year.

NSW and VIC are set to receive the main share of Easter food spending, both at $710m, followed by QLD at $320m, WA and $270m, SA at $120m and TAS at $50m.

People in Victoria are ready to spend $173 each, slightly higher than New South Wales ($148) – but both are above the national average of $145 each.

QLD will see a cash injection of $2.2 billion across the category of DIY and homewares, up $400 million (+6.3%) on last year. This is compared to an expected spend of $1.7 billion in NSW, and $1.2 billion in VIC.

Brown added that Aussies especially take advantage of the break to see family and friends, and to also buy Easter treats.

"Retailers in popular holiday destinations are well-prepared for the Easter school holiday crowds, which will in turn add a further boost to the sector," she said.

"Aussies consume some of the highest quantities of chocolate in the world – from Easter Eggs to hot-cross buns, many Australians will indulge their sweet tooth in the coming weeks."

