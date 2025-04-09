Easter’s economic treat: How Aussies are spending this month
There's always a little hop in our step come Easter, be it for the festivity, the brief break from work, or maybe it’s just all those chocolate eggs and hot cross buns.
It seems like we spend a lot more too. Spending across food, travel and DIY projects is expected to elevate the national retail economy this April, according to the Australian Retailers Association.
Specifically, new data from the ARA and Roy Morgan has found:
- 6 million Australians are planning to use the Easter break for DIY projects around the home, with a total spend of $6.7 billion nationwide, and an average spend of $1,082 per person, up $230 (+27%) on last year’s figures.
- 4.55 million people are projected to use the Easter break for travel this year than in 2024, with an estimated spend of $11.1 billion on trips within their own state, interstate and overseas.
- 15 million people plan to splurge on Easter food and chocolate this year – total food spend of $2.2 billion.
ARA chief industry affairs officer, Fleur Brown says that while overall consumer spending remains subdued (generally), Australians are continuing to spend on the things that matter most.
"Australians continue to choose to spend their hard-earned dollars on quality time with their loved ones during special events, travel and projects around the home," Brown said.
“After an immensely challenging year, retailers across food and homeware sectors will be eagerly anticipating this Easter spending uptick as Australians turn their attention to home-maintenance projects.”
The study ‘unwrapped’ a few more interesting things too:
- Older generations are embracing the opportunity for an adventure, with one million people aged 50-64 and one million people aged 65 and over saying they will be travelling over Easter this year.
- NSW and VIC are set to receive the main share of Easter food spending, both at $710m, followed by QLD at $320m, WA and $270m, SA at $120m and TAS at $50m.
- People in Victoria are ready to spend $173 each, slightly higher than New South Wales ($148) – but both are above the national average of $145 each.
- QLD will see a cash injection of $2.2 billion across the category of DIY and homewares, up $400 million (+6.3%) on last year. This is compared to an expected spend of $1.7 billion in NSW, and $1.2 billion in VIC.
Brown added that Aussies especially take advantage of the break to see family and friends, and to also buy Easter treats.
"Retailers in popular holiday destinations are well-prepared for the Easter school holiday crowds, which will in turn add a further boost to the sector," she said.
"Aussies consume some of the highest quantities of chocolate in the world – from Easter Eggs to hot-cross buns, many Australians will indulge their sweet tooth in the coming weeks."
If you're hoping to keep your Easter spend in check this April, check out our recent budgeting guide, as well as our Savings Account hub page. Or you can simply compare some of the leading savers in our database below.
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.30% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.30% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.40% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
-
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
Bonus rate applies across 10 accounts on balances of up to $250,000 combined.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
-
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.55
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
-
-
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.60
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.60% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.50% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.30% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account by 30 June 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.70% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SwiftSaver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest each month (T&Cs apply)
- Open up to five accounts
- No monthly fees or minimum balance
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $10 and no withdrawals in the month
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
Your selected family finances
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.