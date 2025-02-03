Following the RBA rate cut in February, borrowers and mortgage holders have been eagerly watching the market and considering their options.

And in a move sure to send savvy switchers and new borrowers their way, Macquarie Bank has just dropped rates across its 1-5 year fixed home loan terms of up to 0.20%.

This means, the 2 year rate for its Basic Home Loan for owner occupiers is now at a low 5.39% p.a. (5.82% comparison rate*) for borrowers with a 30% deposit or equity. With the average 2 year fixed rate in the Mozo database now sitting at 5.89%^, this provides an opportunity to lock in a decent rate now and get some stability back with your repayments.

Macquarie even offers the option to split your loan, so should the RBA move again you can take advantage of a lower variable rate, as well as the locked in fixed rate.

It also boasts market-leading turnaround times and once you submit your online application you’ll be matched with a dedicated home loan expert who’ll help you through to settlement.

Read on for our expert rundown of the Macquarie Basic Home Loan to find out if this loan could be a good mortgage solution for you.